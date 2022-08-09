What was your first brush with Imogen Heap? Was it hearing the symphonic flutters of “Let Go” in Garden State, as Zach Braff’s character chases after the girl of his dreams? Or watching Marissa Cooper on The O.C. realize she shot someone, set to the vocoder harmonies of “Hide and Seek”? Maybe you encountered Heap’s otherworldly vocals through a Jason Derulo radio hit, the far reaches of SoundCloud, or aesthetic TikTok. There are a million points of possible contact with the singer-songwriter-producer, whose rococo electronic pop is full of wild imagination and digital idiosyncrasy. These days, even pouty infants are entranced by her music: Heap’s “The Happy Song” is purportedly the world’s first composition scientifically proven to cheer up babies. As one satisfied parent wrote in a New York Times endorsement, “From the point of view of sheer effectiveness… [it is] the greatest song ever recorded.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO