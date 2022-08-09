ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The FADER

Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”

Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
soultracks.com

Soul legend William Bell to release new music

The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s

The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
CMT

CMT Roundup: New Music From Little Big Town, Parmalee, Tyler Rich and More

Kids may be headed back to school, but that doesn’t mean summer is over. This week country singers brought breezy sing-alongs to help make the most of the warm weekend days. Embedded from www.youtube.com. Little Big Town, “Better Love”: A sassy mid-tempo about looking for love and taking chances,...
People

Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne's 'Mama, I'm Coming Home': ' I Hope We've Done Ozzy Proud'

Carrie Underwood is putting her country flair on classic rock. On Friday, Apple Music launched its newest integration called Apple Music Sessions, a space which will feature reimagined recordings by prolific musicians everywhere. To mark the occasion, Underwood filmed and reimagined three songs: her hits "Ghost Story," "Blown Away" and Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home" — which were all filmed in Nashville.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing

The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Star 93.9

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’

After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
guitar.com

Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg states there is often “creative tension” between members when writing new music

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has discussed the band’s approach to writing new music, describing the advantages and setbacks that inevitably come from having nine members. During an interview with Magenta Musik, Jay Weinberg spoke openly about the Slipknot writing process, claiming that the sheer number of members in the band often leads to tensions rising when trying to create new music.
American Songwriter

Jack Johnson Loves Playing Music With Others, Talks New LP ‘Meet the Moonlight’

There are many factors that can contribute to a lifetime of music. For the Oahu, Hawaii-born, Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer Jack Johnson, those factors were initially comprised of an old ukulele, Black Sabbath and Jimi Hendrix. Johnson, who released his latest LP, Meet the Moonlight, on June 24, says he can remember way back to strumming the traditional Hawaiian stringed instrument as a kid. His parents had one around the house. But he also had older brothers, who would pass them their old vinyl albums when they were done with them. Black Sabbath was prized among them, but others included KISS and Queen.
NME

Junny releases saccharine music video for new single ‘Not About You’

Junny has unveiled his new single ‘Not About You’, the title track off his newly released album ‘blanc’. On August 12 at 6pm KST, the Korean-Canadian musician dropped the full-length record alongside an accompanying music video for ‘Not About You’, which features Junny and a love interest going through the highs and lows of a romantic relationship.
The Independent

The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt dies aged 72

The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt has died aged 72.The punk group said on Twitter they were “saddened beyond words” to share that Hunt had died on Monday afternoon in London.Posting a black and white photo of Hunt holding a guitar case, they paid tribute by quoting the lyrics of their song Love You ‘Till The End, which was written by the bassist.They quoted: “I know you want to hear me catch my breath / I love you till the end.”We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London.Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022‘I know you...
CMT

Kane Brown To Make History As ‘VMAs’ Headliner

Kane Brown is about to make history as the first male country artist to perform on the “VMAs.”. The awards show revealed Thursday that Brown will headline the “VMAs” Toyota Stage with the television debut of “Grand,” the new pop single from his much-anticipated upcoming album “Different Man” that will be available Sept. 9.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pitchfork

The Eternal Influence of Imogen Heap

What was your first brush with Imogen Heap? Was it hearing the symphonic flutters of “Let Go” in Garden State, as Zach Braff’s character chases after the girl of his dreams? Or watching Marissa Cooper on The O.C. realize she shot someone, set to the vocoder harmonies of “Hide and Seek”? Maybe you encountered Heap’s otherworldly vocals through a Jason Derulo radio hit, the far reaches of SoundCloud, or aesthetic TikTok. There are a million points of possible contact with the singer-songwriter-producer, whose rococo electronic pop is full of wild imagination and digital idiosyncrasy. These days, even pouty infants are entranced by her music: Heap’s “The Happy Song” is purportedly the world’s first composition scientifically proven to cheer up babies. As one satisfied parent wrote in a New York Times endorsement, “From the point of view of sheer effectiveness… [it is] the greatest song ever recorded.”
MUSIC

