Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
soultracks.com
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
CMT
CMT Roundup: New Music From Little Big Town, Parmalee, Tyler Rich and More
Kids may be headed back to school, but that doesn’t mean summer is over. This week country singers brought breezy sing-alongs to help make the most of the warm weekend days. Embedded from www.youtube.com. Little Big Town, “Better Love”: A sassy mid-tempo about looking for love and taking chances,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CMT
TUNE-IN: Brett Eldredge Set To Hold Acoustic Sing-Along During “CMT Campfire Sessions”
The country crooner invited his bandmates and frequent co-writers to gather around a blazing fire to swap stories and share stripped-back versions of their chart-topping hits. Brett will display his buttery baritone vocals with 2017 single “The Long Way” and encourage viewers to groove to the “Beat of the Music.”
People
Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne's 'Mama, I'm Coming Home': ' I Hope We've Done Ozzy Proud'
Carrie Underwood is putting her country flair on classic rock. On Friday, Apple Music launched its newest integration called Apple Music Sessions, a space which will feature reimagined recordings by prolific musicians everywhere. To mark the occasion, Underwood filmed and reimagined three songs: her hits "Ghost Story," "Blown Away" and Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home" — which were all filmed in Nashville.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’
After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
RELATED PEOPLE
guitar.com
Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg states there is often “creative tension” between members when writing new music
Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has discussed the band’s approach to writing new music, describing the advantages and setbacks that inevitably come from having nine members. During an interview with Magenta Musik, Jay Weinberg spoke openly about the Slipknot writing process, claiming that the sheer number of members in the band often leads to tensions rising when trying to create new music.
Jack Johnson Loves Playing Music With Others, Talks New LP ‘Meet the Moonlight’
There are many factors that can contribute to a lifetime of music. For the Oahu, Hawaii-born, Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer Jack Johnson, those factors were initially comprised of an old ukulele, Black Sabbath and Jimi Hendrix. Johnson, who released his latest LP, Meet the Moonlight, on June 24, says he can remember way back to strumming the traditional Hawaiian stringed instrument as a kid. His parents had one around the house. But he also had older brothers, who would pass them their old vinyl albums when they were done with them. Black Sabbath was prized among them, but others included KISS and Queen.
NME
Junny releases saccharine music video for new single ‘Not About You’
Junny has unveiled his new single ‘Not About You’, the title track off his newly released album ‘blanc’. On August 12 at 6pm KST, the Korean-Canadian musician dropped the full-length record alongside an accompanying music video for ‘Not About You’, which features Junny and a love interest going through the highs and lows of a romantic relationship.
CMT
Dierks Bentley Confirmed His Tenth Studio Album Is Officially “Done” And Talks Touring With Ashley McBryde
The country hitmaker told the popular podcast that the release of his latest single, “Gold” has been a long time coming, as he penned the reflective anthem alongside newcomers Ashley Gorley, Luke Dick, and Ross Copperman following quarantine. The toe-tapper emphasizes the importance of living in the moment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CMT
Jordan Davis Talks New Single “Next Thing You Know” And Forthcoming Record: “This Is Where I Am At In My Life”
The vulnerable ballad previews his highly anticipated album and marks a new chapter in his flourishing career. Although Davis pulled from real-life experiences to pen the poignant lyrics, he told CMT that the overall narrative was inspired by a “Ferris Buller’s Day Off” quote. “Life moves pretty...
The Story Behind Prince’s Drama-Infused ‘Purple Rain’ Album Cover
What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the name Prince? If we were gambling folk, we’d bet that it was “Purple Rain.” It is, for one, an amazing song. Second and thirdly, it’s the title of Prince’s sixth studio album and a rock musical drama that served as the singer’s acting debut.
The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt dies aged 72
The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt has died aged 72.The punk group said on Twitter they were “saddened beyond words” to share that Hunt had died on Monday afternoon in London.Posting a black and white photo of Hunt holding a guitar case, they paid tribute by quoting the lyrics of their song Love You ‘Till The End, which was written by the bassist.They quoted: “I know you want to hear me catch my breath / I love you till the end.”We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London.Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022‘I know you...
CMT
Kane Brown To Make History As ‘VMAs’ Headliner
Kane Brown is about to make history as the first male country artist to perform on the “VMAs.”. The awards show revealed Thursday that Brown will headline the “VMAs” Toyota Stage with the television debut of “Grand,” the new pop single from his much-anticipated upcoming album “Different Man” that will be available Sept. 9.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Eternal Influence of Imogen Heap
What was your first brush with Imogen Heap? Was it hearing the symphonic flutters of “Let Go” in Garden State, as Zach Braff’s character chases after the girl of his dreams? Or watching Marissa Cooper on The O.C. realize she shot someone, set to the vocoder harmonies of “Hide and Seek”? Maybe you encountered Heap’s otherworldly vocals through a Jason Derulo radio hit, the far reaches of SoundCloud, or aesthetic TikTok. There are a million points of possible contact with the singer-songwriter-producer, whose rococo electronic pop is full of wild imagination and digital idiosyncrasy. These days, even pouty infants are entranced by her music: Heap’s “The Happy Song” is purportedly the world’s first composition scientifically proven to cheer up babies. As one satisfied parent wrote in a New York Times endorsement, “From the point of view of sheer effectiveness… [it is] the greatest song ever recorded.”
The Beach Boys Regret Never Collaborating With The Beatles
One member of the Beach Boys wishes that he collaborated with the Beatles. Here's what we know about these bands and their friendship.
CMT
Lainey Wilson Captures Essence Of Young Love In New “Watermelon Moonshine,” Reveals New Album
Lainey Wilson reveals her highly anticipated new album “Bell Bottom Country” will arrive Friday, Oct. 28. The “Things A Man Oughta Know” singer recently took to social media to confirm that her new song “Watermelon Moonshine,” serves as a preview to her forthcoming record “Bell Bottom Country.”
That time Thin Lizzy recorded an album of Deep Purple covers and saved their career
It's late 1972, and Thin Lizzy are about to lose their record contract - then along comes an offer they can't afford to refuse
Comments / 0