FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Shaw expands on redevelopment processThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com
Founder of new Raleigh recovery facility shares his story of addiction and the center's plans
RALEIGH, N.C. — Over the last 20 years, more than 28,000 North Carolinians have died because of a drug overdose, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. And substance abuse has only increased as a result of the pandemic. That's why a new facility in the Triangle is trying to help.
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst Medical Clinic expands dermatology services to Lee County
Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) announced it is expanding its dermatology department to serve the community of Lee County. The new office is located on the lower level of 1818 Doctors Drive in Sanford. This will be PMC dermatology’s second location, with its other office located at PMC – Morganton Park, 200 Pavilion Way, Southern Pines.
bladenonline.com
Cape Fear Valley Wins Heart Failure Award
FAYETTEVILLE – Aug. 9, 2022 – Cape Fear Valley Medical Center has received the Get With The Guidelines® – Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award from the American Heart Association. The award recognizes a hospital’s commitment to ensuring heart failure patients receive the most appropriate...
Free COVID-19 tests available for NC residents in select ZIP codes. How to get them.
Residents can send for five free COVID-19 tests that are available for eligible NC residents.
jocoreport.com
William Anthony “Tony” Richardson
Raleigh, NC: Mr. William Anthony “Tony” Richardson, age 50, of Cattlefarm Drive passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at New Hanover Regional Hospital in Wilmington, NC. Celebration of Life Services will be announced. Mr. Richardson was born on March 7, 1972 in Maryland. He was preceded in...
'We're not eating': Raleigh Parents struggle making decisions as grocery items continue rising
New inflation data shows the rate is going down, but economists says there's still a long way to go as grocery cost continue to rise.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Pet-Friendly In The Country
Considering for most folks their pet is a member of the family, it makes sense that some people take their four-legged friends into consideration when deciding where to live. Some cities in the U.S. are more pet-friendly than others, and a new report reveals which ones are the best for you and your fur babies.
Bugs and handwashing violations: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 9)
Several restaurants this week, including a popular ITB brewery, had pink and black residue build-up in their ice and drink machines.
multifamilybiz.com
Olympus Property Acquires 192-Unit Stone Gables Multifamily Community in Fayetteville Submarket of Raeford, North Carolina
RAEFORD, NC - Olympus Property announced the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville. The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military...
NC ABC Commission approves 2 new store locations
Youngsville and Benson, who each requested a new store, were both approved new locations for an ABC store during the meeting that also addressed the ratification of 76 hearing cases and more than $91,000 in penalties.
cbs17
Old Wake Forest car dealership to transform into food hall
WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN)- Food halls have proven to be popular gathering places in the Triangle. From Morgan Street Food Hall in downtown Raleigh to Boxyard in RTP, they attract heavy crowds on evenings and weekends. Now, Wake Forest could see a food hall coming to town. Discover Wake Forest announced...
11 left without homes following fire in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Eleven people were left homeless after an apartment fire in Raleigh. Firefighters were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Chamberlain Street on Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said flames were showing from the back of the building. One dog and one cat were...
AOL Corp
A Wake County DMV office once known for its decor and cupcakes is shut down
A DMV license plate office run by the CEO of a medical testing company and once renowned for offering cupcakes along with license tags, has been closed due to “several contract violations,” the state says. The Division of Motor Vehicles closed the license plate agency at 408 Village...
cbs17
Flames, smoke engulf Raleigh home Wednesday afternoon
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple units were called to a Raleigh home Wednesday afternoon when a fire burned through the roof of a Raleigh home. A fire crew was dispatched just after 3:30 p.m., followed by another, when visible smoke was seen flowing through the roof in the 700 block of Chamberlain Street, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.
911 calls released in incident where co-pilot exited plane that later made emergency landing at RDU
Cary Police released 911 calls on Wednesday detailing the moments a co-pilot exited a small cargo plane shortly before it made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
jocoreport.com
Commemorative Rifle Raffle Underway
DUNN – The Dunn Area History Museum is holding its next commemorative rifle raffle now until Sept. 9 or while tickets last. Tickets are $20 each and only 250 will be sold for a shot at a special edition .410 lever-action Henry shotgun, one of 10 custom made for the museum. This one will carry serial No. 9.
New radio traffic reveals how massive search mobilized after co-pilot ‘jumped’ from plane
First-responders and searchers quickly assembled to search for Charles Hew Crooks in a large area from Cary to Fuquay-Varina.
jocoreport.com
Samuel Scott Byrd
Benson, NC: Mr. Samuel Scott Byrd, age 48, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. Graveside Funeral Services will be 11:00AM-Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Roselawn Cemetery in Benson, NC. Rev. Bennie Grimes will officiate. Scott was born on May 7, 1974 in Harnett County, NC. He was preceded in...
jocoreport.com
Read To Grow JoCo Celebrates National Summer Learning Week
JOHNSTON COUNTY – Read to Grow Johnston County, a collaborative group working hard to connect resources, develop initiatives, and achieve the targets and milestones set to impact kindergarten readiness, chronic absenteeism, and summer learning loss celebrated National Summer Learning Week across our county, by hosting 10 “Paws for Reading” events!
cbs17
Holly Springs license plate agency closed for contract violations
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has closed the Holly Springs license plate agency for contract violations. The Department of Transportation tells CBS 17 the agency, located at 408 Village Walk Drive, was closed following the discovery of several contract violations. NCDOT said the agency had been operated by Chad Price since 2015.
