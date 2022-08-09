ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Medical Clinic expands dermatology services to Lee County

Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) announced it is expanding its dermatology department to serve the community of Lee County. The new office is located on the lower level of 1818 Doctors Drive in Sanford. This will be PMC dermatology’s second location, with its other office located at PMC – Morganton Park, 200 Pavilion Way, Southern Pines.
LEE COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Cape Fear Valley Wins Heart Failure Award

FAYETTEVILLE – Aug. 9, 2022 – Cape Fear Valley Medical Center has received the Get With The Guidelines® – Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award from the American Heart Association. The award recognizes a hospital’s commitment to ensuring heart failure patients receive the most appropriate...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
City
Smithfield, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Goldsboro, NC
Smithfield, NC
Health
jocoreport.com

William Anthony “Tony” Richardson

Raleigh, NC: Mr. William Anthony “Tony” Richardson, age 50, of Cattlefarm Drive passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at New Hanover Regional Hospital in Wilmington, NC. Celebration of Life Services will be announced. Mr. Richardson was born on March 7, 1972 in Maryland. He was preceded in...
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Pet-Friendly In The Country

Considering for most folks their pet is a member of the family, it makes sense that some people take their four-legged friends into consideration when deciding where to live. Some cities in the U.S. are more pet-friendly than others, and a new report reveals which ones are the best for you and your fur babies.
RALEIGH, NC
multifamilybiz.com

Olympus Property Acquires 192-Unit Stone Gables Multifamily Community in Fayetteville Submarket of Raeford, North Carolina

RAEFORD, NC - Olympus Property announced the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville. The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military...
RAEFORD, NC
cbs17

Old Wake Forest car dealership to transform into food hall

WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN)- Food halls have proven to be popular gathering places in the Triangle. From Morgan Street Food Hall in downtown Raleigh to Boxyard in RTP, they attract heavy crowds on evenings and weekends. Now, Wake Forest could see a food hall coming to town. Discover Wake Forest announced...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

11 left without homes following fire in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Eleven people were left homeless after an apartment fire in Raleigh. Firefighters were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Chamberlain Street on Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said flames were showing from the back of the building. One dog and one cat were...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Flames, smoke engulf Raleigh home Wednesday afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple units were called to a Raleigh home Wednesday afternoon when a fire burned through the roof of a Raleigh home. A fire crew was dispatched just after 3:30 p.m., followed by another, when visible smoke was seen flowing through the roof in the 700 block of Chamberlain Street, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Commemorative Rifle Raffle Underway

DUNN – The Dunn Area History Museum is holding its next commemorative rifle raffle now until Sept. 9 or while tickets last. Tickets are $20 each and only 250 will be sold for a shot at a special edition .410 lever-action Henry shotgun, one of 10 custom made for the museum. This one will carry serial No. 9.
DUNN, NC
jocoreport.com

Samuel Scott Byrd

Benson, NC: Mr. Samuel Scott Byrd, age 48, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. Graveside Funeral Services will be 11:00AM-Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Roselawn Cemetery in Benson, NC. Rev. Bennie Grimes will officiate. Scott was born on May 7, 1974 in Harnett County, NC. He was preceded in...
BENSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Read To Grow JoCo Celebrates National Summer Learning Week

JOHNSTON COUNTY – Read to Grow Johnston County, a collaborative group working hard to connect resources, develop initiatives, and achieve the targets and milestones set to impact kindergarten readiness, chronic absenteeism, and summer learning loss celebrated National Summer Learning Week across our county, by hosting 10 “Paws for Reading” events!
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Holly Springs license plate agency closed for contract violations

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has closed the Holly Springs license plate agency for contract violations. The Department of Transportation tells CBS 17 the agency, located at 408 Village Walk Drive, was closed following the discovery of several contract violations. NCDOT said the agency had been operated by Chad Price since 2015.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC

