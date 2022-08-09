ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland rape suspect taken into custody in Medina

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers announced Sunday a 29-year-old man is in custody for the alleged rape of a young girl. Tyrese Acoff, a registered sex offender, is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl on Thursday in Cleveland, according to Crime Stoppers. He was apprehended Saturday at...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 hurt in overnight crash on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two people were hurt overnight after a crash on the city’s West Side. According to police, a vehicle flipped and a utility pole was broken during the two-car crash. It happened at West 73rd Street and Lorain Avenue in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.
cleveland19.com

Police arrest 2 after Warrensville Heights officers chase suspects into Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of suspects led Warrensville Heights police on a car chase overnight into Cleveland. The chase started before 3 a.m. on Friday. Both suspects were eventually taken into custody after the pursuit ended in Cleveland near the intersection of East 116th Street and Harvard Avenue in the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.
cleveland19.com

Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have found a missing kangaroo in Brewster, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. Officials said the department...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Women steal $1,700 worth of Ulta merchandise: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Aug. 3 at 12:17 a.m. an officer on patrol stopped a driver for equipment and lane violations. While at the car, the officer noticed evidence of alcohol impairment in the actions of the 40-year-old Cleveland man driving the car. As backup arrived, the officer asked the driver to exit the car to perform a standardized field sobriety test. Prior to the tests, the officer asked the driver if he had any weapons. The driver said he was unarmed. The driver was too intoxicated to drive and he was arrested. During the arrest search, the officer found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in the driver’s waistband. A computer check of the gun’s serial number showed the gun was reported stolen from Bedford Heights, Ohio.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
cleveland19.com

$1M bond set for 4th suspect in murder of Lakewood man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The fourth suspect accused in the murder of a 47-year-old Lakewood man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Thursday morning. The judge ordered Lavell Taylor, 28, held on a $1 million bond. Victor Huff was reported missing to Lakewood police on Aug....
Cleveland.com

Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police search for 71-year-old man missing since Tuesday

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 71-year-old man who is missing. Mark McMurray walked away from home on Tuesday in the 900 block of Morse Street. Akron police said he left between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and has not...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Woman struck by pickup truck in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old woman is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of...
CLEVELAND, OH

