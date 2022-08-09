Read full article on original website
Cleveland rape suspect taken into custody in Medina
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers announced Sunday a 29-year-old man is in custody for the alleged rape of a young girl. Tyrese Acoff, a registered sex offender, is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl on Thursday in Cleveland, according to Crime Stoppers. He was apprehended Saturday at...
Ohio BCI investigates police shooting in South Euclid; suspect at large
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was called in early Sunday to investigate a South Euclid police shooting. South Euclid police said an officer shot at a suspect after he crashed into a cop car, though it’s unclear if he was injured because he remains at large.
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
During argument in Noble Road apartment, woman stabs man multiple times: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Noble Road. At 7:20 p.m. Aug. 8, a woman called police from an apartment building at 2868 Noble Road after hearing a man and woman in a unit above arguing. The woman then heard the man scream. When the woman checked on him, the man told her to call 911.
Police: 29-year-old man wanted for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by police for raping a 12-year-old girl in Cleveland, according to officials. Tyrese Acoff, 29, allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl on Aug. 11, according to the CrimeStoppers website. Acoff is also a Tier 2 sex offender. Acoff is 6 feet, 1 inch...
Police in 3 NE Ohio counties searching for carjacking suspects
Police are continuing to search for suspects in two carjackings, and one attempted carjacking that happened on Tuesday.
2 hurt in overnight crash on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two people were hurt overnight after a crash on the city’s West Side. According to police, a vehicle flipped and a utility pole was broken during the two-car crash. It happened at West 73rd Street and Lorain Avenue in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.
Police arrest 2 after Warrensville Heights officers chase suspects into Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of suspects led Warrensville Heights police on a car chase overnight into Cleveland. The chase started before 3 a.m. on Friday. Both suspects were eventually taken into custody after the pursuit ended in Cleveland near the intersection of East 116th Street and Harvard Avenue in the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.
Bond set at $1 million for four people charged in missing Lakewood man’s death
CLEVELAND, Ohio --- A judge set bond at $1 million each for four people accused of killing a Lakewood man, a court official confirmed. Terence Burnett, 64, of Garfield Heights; Tessa Raczynski, 26, of Cleveland; Lavell Taylor, 28, of Cleveland; and Harry Houston, 62, of Cleveland have been charged with murder in the slaying of Huff, the court official said.
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have found a missing kangaroo in Brewster, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. Officials said the department...
Women steal $1,700 worth of Ulta merchandise: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Aug. 3 at 12:17 a.m. an officer on patrol stopped a driver for equipment and lane violations. While at the car, the officer noticed evidence of alcohol impairment in the actions of the 40-year-old Cleveland man driving the car. As backup arrived, the officer asked the driver to exit the car to perform a standardized field sobriety test. Prior to the tests, the officer asked the driver if he had any weapons. The driver said he was unarmed. The driver was too intoxicated to drive and he was arrested. During the arrest search, the officer found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in the driver’s waistband. A computer check of the gun’s serial number showed the gun was reported stolen from Bedford Heights, Ohio.
Man arrested in Medina for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl
Cleveland Police arrested a man Saturday in Medina who was wanted for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.
Video: Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Northeast Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
$1M bond set for 4th suspect in murder of Lakewood man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The fourth suspect accused in the murder of a 47-year-old Lakewood man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Thursday morning. The judge ordered Lavell Taylor, 28, held on a $1 million bond. Victor Huff was reported missing to Lakewood police on Aug....
Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
Man crashes stolen vehicle into house; intoxicated woman gives Uber driver rough time: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Receiving stolen vehicle, fleeing & eluding: Brookpark Road. A 20-year-old man was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. July 28 after he fled from police in a stolen Honda Passport, then crashed the SUV into a house. A woman, 43, called police, saying she was driving...
Akron police search for 71-year-old man missing since Tuesday
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 71-year-old man who is missing. Mark McMurray walked away from home on Tuesday in the 900 block of Morse Street. Akron police said he left between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and has not...
Shaker Heights man accused of killing roommate enters plea in Cuyahoga County court
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old Shaker Heights man accused of fatally shooting his roommate last month pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Kriston Price is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. He received a $500,000 bond. Shaker Heights police...
Co-owner of popular Little Italy restaurant charged with raping woman at her Highland Heights home
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The co-owner of a popular restaurant in Little Italy is charged with repeatedly raping a woman he knew, including at least one time that was captured on video, according to a police report. Emigert Memeti of Mia Bella is charged with six counts of rape and five...
Woman struck by pickup truck in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old woman is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of...
