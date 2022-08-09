Young Thug is facing a number of new charges in the ongoing Young Stoner Life Records RICO case, including one related to a machine gun. As WSB-TV2 Atlanta reports, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office brought a new indictment against the rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams. According to the office, the charges are against Thug and four other defendants in connection with arrests made on March 17 and May 9. Many of them stem from evidence authorities recovered during a search of Thug’s home in Georgia upon his arrest in May as part of a 56-count indictment against him, Gunna, and 26 other YSL members.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO