HipHopDX.com
Mystikal’s Lawyer Confident Rapper Will Be Cleared In Rape Case
Mystikal‘s lawyer has spoken out on his client’s latest case and is very confident the rapper will beat the sexual assault charge levied against him. Joel Pearce, an attorney who previously represented the rapper when he faced similar rape and kidnapping charges in 2020, said he doesn’t believe the current rape and kidnapping charges against the former No Limit rapper will stick.
Rapper Fetty Wap jailed after alleged FaceTime death threat
NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Fetty Wap was jailed Monday after, prosecutors say, he threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violating the terms of his pretrial release in a pending federal drug conspiracy case. Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, told the man,...
TMZ.com
Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi Arrested at LAX Over Georgia Drug Case
Slim Jxmmi, one half of the rap duo Rae Sremmurd -- had a not-so-nice welcome home when he touched down in L.A. ... after authorities discovered there was an outstanding warrant out for his arrest. LAX law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... when Slim flew in from Canada Sunday, Customs...
Complex
Young Thug Faces New Charges in Ongoing YSL Rico Case
Young Thug is facing a number of new charges in the ongoing Young Stoner Life Records RICO case, including one related to a machine gun. As WSB-TV2 Atlanta reports, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office brought a new indictment against the rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams. According to the office, the charges are against Thug and four other defendants in connection with arrests made on March 17 and May 9. Many of them stem from evidence authorities recovered during a search of Thug’s home in Georgia upon his arrest in May as part of a 56-count indictment against him, Gunna, and 26 other YSL members.
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch
The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours
Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
Rapper Mystikal accused of choking and pouring rubbing alcohol on woman before raping her
GONZALES, La. (TCD) -- Fifty-one-year-old rapper Mystikal was arrested and booked on several criminal charges after he allegedly choked a woman and then raped her. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, July 30, at approximately 11:58 p.m., deputies responded to a call at a local hospital about a patient who was allegedly the victim of a sexual assault and suffered "minor injuries during the attack." Deputies identified Mystikal, whose birth name is Michael Tyler, as the suspect and took him into custody.
thesource.com
B.G.’s Petition for Early Release From Prison Denied
B.G. has once again been denied an early release from prison. VladTV notes U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan of New Orleans denied the handwritten letter for a compassionate release. B.G.’s letter was supported by Birdman and more. In his letter, B.G. attempted to suggest COVID-19 as a reason for his release.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive
YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
Cops Say Louisiana Woman Called Them To Her Own Drug Deal After Customer Allegedly Drew Gun
Police say Dana Bennett called authorities after she allegedly went to an apartment complex to deliver drugs and had a gun drawn on her. Now, she and the robbery suspect, Akeem Williams, are both under arrest. A woman in Louisiana is in custody after police say she called them to...
Female Inmates Sue Prison; Claim Guard Sold Key, Allowed Male Inmates to Rape Them
More than two dozen women in an Indiana prison claim they were raped and assaulted by male inmates have filed two separate lawsuits. According to Newsweek, a group of female inmates at the Clark County Jail in Indiana filed a lawsuit July 22 alleging two male prisoners were allowed access to their prison cells after they bribed a prison officer.
A New Orleans police officer Lil Wayne referred to as 'Uncle Bob' is dead. The rapper spent his career praising him after he saved his life.
Robert Hoobler was found dead on Friday in his home in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Hoobler saved Lil Wayne's life after the rapper attempted to commit suicide at the age of 12. Lil Wayne called Hoobler "Uncle Bob" and offered to financially support him in 2019.
FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol
The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
BET
Woman at Center of Emmett Till Killing Claims She 'Always Felt Like A Victim'
A week after a 1955 arrest warrant was found for Carolyn Bryant, the Mississippi woman who wrongfully accused Emmett Till of making improper advances, her unpublished memoir has surfaced, with a claim that she tried to prevent the 15-year-old Chicago youth from being killed. According to the Associated Press, the...
thesource.com
Suspected Dallas Airport Shooter Says She’s Chris Brown’s Wife
A woman who police say opened fire in a Dallas, Texas airport this week claims to be “God’s prophet” and also married to Chris Brown. Portia Odufuwa has reportedly given authorities the R&B star’s address more than once, saying she lived with him. The 37-year-old allegedly...
Trina’s niece shot dead in Miami as family say rapper known as Baby Suga was in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’
THE niece of rapper Trina has died after being shot and killed in Miami as her family says she was in the "wrong place at the wrong time". The victim, whom relatives call Baby Suga, was killed early Wednesday in a shooting in Miami. More to follow...For the latest news...
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
BREAKING: Felony Charges Filed Against Current NBA Star
On July 19, Miles Bridges has officially been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney for several felonies. Bridges has spent his entire career with the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks this year.
