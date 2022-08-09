ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

HipHopDX.com

Mystikal’s Lawyer Confident Rapper Will Be Cleared In Rape Case

Mystikal‘s lawyer has spoken out on his client’s latest case and is very confident the rapper will beat the sexual assault charge levied against him. Joel Pearce, an attorney who previously represented the rapper when he faced similar rape and kidnapping charges in 2020, said he doesn’t believe the current rape and kidnapping charges against the former No Limit rapper will stick.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TMZ.com

Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi Arrested at LAX Over Georgia Drug Case

Slim Jxmmi, one half of the rap duo Rae Sremmurd -- had a not-so-nice welcome home when he touched down in L.A. ... after authorities discovered there was an outstanding warrant out for his arrest. LAX law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... when Slim flew in from Canada Sunday, Customs...
GEORGIA STATE
Complex

Young Thug Faces New Charges in Ongoing YSL Rico Case

Young Thug is facing a number of new charges in the ongoing Young Stoner Life Records RICO case, including one related to a machine gun. As WSB-TV2 Atlanta reports, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office brought a new indictment against the rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams. According to the office, the charges are against Thug and four other defendants in connection with arrests made on March 17 and May 9. Many of them stem from evidence authorities recovered during a search of Thug’s home in Georgia upon his arrest in May as part of a 56-count indictment against him, Gunna, and 26 other YSL members.
ATLANTA, GA
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Independent

Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours

Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
TOLEDO, OH
truecrimedaily

Rapper Mystikal accused of choking and pouring rubbing alcohol on woman before raping her

GONZALES, La. (TCD) -- Fifty-one-year-old rapper Mystikal was arrested and booked on several criminal charges after he allegedly choked a woman and then raped her. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, July 30, at approximately 11:58 p.m., deputies responded to a call at a local hospital about a patient who was allegedly the victim of a sexual assault and suffered "minor injuries during the attack." Deputies identified Mystikal, whose birth name is Michael Tyler, as the suspect and took him into custody.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
thesource.com

B.G.’s Petition for Early Release From Prison Denied

B.G. has once again been denied an early release from prison. VladTV notes U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan of New Orleans denied the handwritten letter for a compassionate release. B.G.’s letter was supported by Birdman and more. In his letter, B.G. attempted to suggest COVID-19 as a reason for his release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Power 102.9 NoCo

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive

YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
LOUISIANA STATE
Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
GEORGIA STATE
thesource.com

Suspected Dallas Airport Shooter Says She’s Chris Brown’s Wife

A woman who police say opened fire in a Dallas, Texas airport this week claims to be “God’s prophet” and also married to Chris Brown. Portia Odufuwa has reportedly given authorities the R&B star’s address more than once, saying she lived with him. The 37-year-old allegedly...
DALLAS, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy