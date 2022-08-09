Silver Alert canceled for 13-year-old boy from Avon

UPDATE:

Indiana State Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a 13-year-old boy missing from Avon. Authorities said he was found unharmed and returned home safely.

AVON, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 13-year-old boy missing from Avon.

Indiana State Police said the boy was last seen Monday at 4:49 p.m. wearing a red shirt that says “American Boy,” blue shorts and black tennis shoes. He may be riding a red bicycle, police added.

He is described as 5′ tall, 70 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

ISP said he is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on him should call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.

