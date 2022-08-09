DOJ: Indy man gets 4-year sentence after gun arrest while on GPS monitoring

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to over four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

The DOJ said 28-year-old Davion Andrews was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison and three years of probation upon his release.

Court documents show that in January of 2021, Andrews crashed a borrowed car into a guardrail on I-70. When a state trooper arrived and investigated the crash, he found a firearm magazine in Andrews’ jacket pocket and a handgun in the car. Authorities also found that Andrews had covered his GPS monitoring band with foil, which is often done by individuals trying to hide their location, the DOJ added.

Andrews was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in Marion County back in 2020 and was ordered to serve his sentence through community corrections. Court records show that Andrews’ criminal history includes charges of carrying a handgun without a license, dealing in cocaine and assisting a criminal.

