DOJ: Indy man gets 4-year sentence after gun arrest while on GPS monitoring

By Joe Hopkins
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to over four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

The DOJ said 28-year-old Davion Andrews was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison and three years of probation upon his release.

IMPD arrests suspect in July killing; man was already on parole in 2016 deadly shooting

Court documents show that in January of 2021, Andrews crashed a borrowed car into a guardrail on I-70. When a state trooper arrived and investigated the crash, he found a firearm magazine in Andrews’ jacket pocket and a handgun in the car. Authorities also found that Andrews had covered his GPS monitoring band with foil, which is often done by individuals trying to hide their location, the DOJ added.

Andrews was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in Marion County back in 2020 and was ordered to serve his sentence through community corrections. Court records show that Andrews’ criminal history includes charges of carrying a handgun without a license, dealing in cocaine and assisting a criminal.

Juvenile charged for making online threat against Beech Grove High School

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Local and federal authorities have investigated an online threat made against Beech Grove High School and a juvenile is now charged. The Beech Grove Police Department said the threat was made Tuesday, August 9 on social media. While the exact threat was not shared, it was referred to as a school shooting threat in the press release sent out by the department.
BEECH GROVE, IN
