Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia, makes a cameo on Vogue cover

By Kristin Contino
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49VGSX_0hAVEEsj00

Who wouldn’t want to slide into the September issue?

Serena Williams covers the coveted September issue of Vogue this year — making the surprise announcement she’s retiring from tennis in an article she penned for the magazine —  and her 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian, managed to get in on the action, holding her mother’s train in the stunning photo.

Wearing a pale blue Balenciaga gown with long tassel earrings, the tennis great poses barefoot on the beach with her hands on hips for the cover — and if readers open the magazine’s flap, they’ll find little Olympia wearing a white dress, with her face hidden by mom’s billowing train.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SjumR_0hAVEEsj00
One of her many gorgeous looks for Vogue’s September issue included this Sergio Hudson slip dress.
Luis Alberto Rodriguez

In an Instagram post, Williams, 40, shared her big Vogue moment and some thoughts about the new chapter she’s facing.

“Vogue. September issue Cover,” she wrote. “There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”

In another Instagram post, she shared two other photos from the oceanside shoot, wearing a beachy crocheted Wales Bonner dress in one shot and a sleek white Ralph Lauren Collection gown in another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOiPb_0hAVEEsj00
The tennis star wowed in a Ralph Lauren Collection gown for her Vogue shoot.
Luis Alberto Rodriguez

It’s no surprise the Olympic gold medalist — who married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017 — had her little one join in for the Vogue action.

Olympia frequently features on Williams’ Instagram feed, and instead of mentioning her tennis accomplishments, the proud mother of one’s bio reads: “I’m Olympia’s mom.”

Focusing on her family, the famed athlete says, is the reason she’s decided to leave tennis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hy5J3_0hAVEEsj00
Williams and her “bestie” wore matching Balmain dresses in Paris earlier this year.
serenawilliams/Instagram

“Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family,” she wrote in Vogue. “I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.”

Although they didn’t twin for Vogue, Williams and her daughter often sport matching outfits, like the pink Balmain creations they rocked during Paris Fashion Week this year or the David Koma jumpsuits they wore to the “King Richard” premiere . Olympia even owns a pint-sized recreation of one of her famous mom’s tennis outfits.

And while Williams might not be playing tennis moving forward, she told Vogue she’s trying for another baby — so it looks like fans might be able to look forward to another tot joining in for matchy moments one day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lkq30_0hAVEEsj00
Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, took Olympia to Athens on a recent vacation.
serenawilliams/Instagram

Comments / 0

Page Six

Page Six

