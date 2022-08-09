Read full article on original website
T Hawk, the real
1d ago
Another example of an absolutely disappointing legal system. Crime is out of control and there is no end in site.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this monthKristen WaltersReisterstown, MD
Related
Police Searching for Multiple Suspects in Hanover Smash and Grab Robbery
HANOVER, MD – On August 10, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m. officers responded for a...
Police Say Thieves Targeting the Elderly and Minorities in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, MD – The Montgomery County Department of Police is investigating a series of...
Police In Anne Arundel County Investigating Two Early Morning Burglaries
Several suspects are on the loose after a string of commercial burglaries occurred across Anne Arundel County, authorities say. 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭. Officers responded to a burglary at a Hanover Shell Gas Station in the 2631 block...
Police Investigating Smash and Grab in Linthicum
LINTHICUM, MD – On August 10, 2022, at approximately 4:15 a.m. officers responded for a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBAL Radio
Four teens suspected to have broken into and stolen from two stores in Hanover
Anne Arundel County Police are searching for multiple suspects in two separate robberies. Police say four teens between the ages of 15 and 17 years old threw a rock into the window of a Shell gas station on Annapolis Road in Hanover around 1:30 Wednesday morning. They stole items from inside.
foxbaltimore.com
Motorist flags down Baltimore police patrol car after passenger is shot
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot somewhere near Southwest Baltimore Wednesday morning, city police said. Around 10:45 a.m., a motorist pulled alongside a patrol officer who was in driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue and informed the officer that his passenger had been shot. The 37-year-old...
Man Shot in Leg And Stomach In Western Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man...
Suspect Charged With Murder, Victim ID'd Following Fatal Lexington Park Shooting: Sheriff
A man from Prince George's County with a checkered criminal history is facing multiple murder, assault, and weapons charges following the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man in St. Mary's County, investigators announced. Forestville resident Malcolm Carl Young, 46, was apprehended within minutes by members of the St. Mary's County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Stabbed Near Van Bokkelen Elementary School
SEVERN, MD – A man was reportedly stabbed while walking in a field near an...
Man Stabbed By Pair Of Strangers Outside Severn Elementary School: Police
An unidentified suspect is on the run after allegedly stabbing a stranger near a Severn elementary school, authorities say. The 30-year-old victim told officers he was stabbed in the 1100 block of Reece Road while walking in between Van Bokkelen Elementary School and the Meade Village Community when he was approached by an unknown man and woman around 11 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Nottingham MD
Shooting reported in Rosedale, burglary reported in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just after 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, an individual stole a cell phone from the victim’s hand in the unit block of Cedar Drive in Middle River (21220). The suspect was located and arrested.
D.C. Police Looking For Armed Robbery Suspects Caught on Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,398 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-44238. On August 2, 2022, Cpl. Robshaw responded to the 7000 block of Mt....
Howard County Crime Report: Here’s What Happened Yesterday
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County Police Department has released its Daily Crime Bulletin...
Man Getting Dressed Behind Annapolis Business Busted for Heroin and Fentanyl Possession
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Police saw a suspicious man getting dressed behind an Annapolis business Monday...
foxbaltimore.com
Dog bites officer in the groin in southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dog bit an officer in the groin in the Morrell Park neighborhood of southwest Baltimore, according to The Baltimore City Police Department. At around 5:15 officers were sent to a stabbing on the 2400 block of Washington Blvd when the dog attacked and injured the officer.
Two Juveniles Shot In D.C., Police Looking For Possible Vehicle of Interest
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Maryland
BOWIE, MD- The Bowie Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Monday...
'Repeat Violent Offender' Faces New Charges For Shooting Two Women In Baltimore: Police
A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of two young women, authorities say. John Maxwell Holland, 30, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 6 in the 600 block of North Highland Avenue after being accused of shooting the women back in June, according to Baltimore police. Holland...
24-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times Wednesday Morning in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department has announced a 24-year-old man is in critical...
Shore News Network
108K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 1