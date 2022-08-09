Read full article on original website
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Pair Busted By Police K9 With Crack Cocaine, Pot, Paraphernalia During Lusby Stop: Sheriff
A routine traffic stop in Maryland led to the arrest of a man and woman who were busted with drugs by a police K9 in Calvert County, authorities announced. Lusby residents Kevin Casswell Gregory, 41, and Alexa Kirsten Freemen, were arrested by members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office following a stop in the area of Laurel Way near the intersection of Bay View Drive in Lusby for a vehicle and traffic violation.
Police Say Thieves Targeting the Elderly and Minorities in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, MD – The Montgomery County Department of Police is investigating a series of...
Police Investigating Smash and Grab in Linthicum
LINTHICUM, MD – On August 10, 2022, at approximately 4:15 a.m. officers responded for a...
Police Searching for Multiple Suspects in Hanover Smash and Grab Robbery
HANOVER, MD – On August 10, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m. officers responded for a...
WBAL Radio
Four teens suspected to have broken into and stolen from two stores in Hanover
Anne Arundel County Police are searching for multiple suspects in two separate robberies. Police say four teens between the ages of 15 and 17 years old threw a rock into the window of a Shell gas station on Annapolis Road in Hanover around 1:30 Wednesday morning. They stole items from inside.
Police In Anne Arundel County Investigating Two Early Morning Burglaries
Several suspects are on the loose after a string of commercial burglaries occurred across Anne Arundel County, authorities say. 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭. Officers responded to a burglary at a Hanover Shell Gas Station in the 2631 block...
Nottingham MD
Victim assaulted in I-695 road rage incident in Fullerton, 11 storage sheds burglarized in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a road rage incident and several other crimes that were reported this week. At 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, an individual broke into a residence in the 7000-block of Golden Ring Road in Rosedale (21237) via a side window. The suspect stole various tools, then fled the scene.
foxbaltimore.com
Motorist flags down Baltimore police patrol car after passenger is shot
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot somewhere near Southwest Baltimore Wednesday morning, city police said. Around 10:45 a.m., a motorist pulled alongside a patrol officer who was in driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue and informed the officer that his passenger had been shot. The 37-year-old...
Suspect Charged With Murder, Victim ID'd Following Fatal Lexington Park Shooting: Sheriff
A man from Prince George's County with a checkered criminal history is facing multiple murder, assault, and weapons charges following the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man in St. Mary's County, investigators announced. Forestville resident Malcolm Carl Young, 46, was apprehended within minutes by members of the St. Mary's County...
Maryland Drug Dealer Out On Release Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine: DOJ
An Annapolis man on federal release experienced a day living up to his nickname after he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, authorities say. Khayr "Shitty" Basimibnbrown, 42, also known as “Keith Brown", received his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.
Home Invasion Reported in Severn
SEVERN, MD – Police are searching for four black male suspects who broke into a...
Bay Net
Police Need Help Identifying Annapolis Mall Assault Suspect
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Detectives need help identifying an individual, who is an alleged suspect of an assault that occurred at Annapolis Mall on August 4, 2022. The Anne Arundel County Police Department put out the alert seeking help from users on social media to try and identify the suspect on August 10.
Howard County Crime Report: Here’s What Happened Yesterday
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County Police Department has released its Daily Crime Bulletin...
Man Stabbed By Pair Of Strangers Outside Severn Elementary School: Police
An unidentified suspect is on the run after allegedly stabbing a stranger near a Severn elementary school, authorities say. The 30-year-old victim told officers he was stabbed in the 1100 block of Reece Road while walking in between Van Bokkelen Elementary School and the Meade Village Community when he was approached by an unknown man and woman around 11 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
'Repeat Violent Offender' Faces New Charges For Shooting Two Women In Baltimore: Police
A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of two young women, authorities say. John Maxwell Holland, 30, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 6 in the 600 block of North Highland Avenue after being accused of shooting the women back in June, according to Baltimore police. Holland...
Man Shot in Leg And Stomach In Western Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man...
Motorcycle Thief Enjoys Brief Joy Ride Before Crashing Into Ditch In Lexington Park: Sheriff
A motorcycle thief in Maryland didn't make it real far after hot-wiring a bike and subsequently crashing into a ditch, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announced. Lexington Park resident Malachi Alexander Steele, 20, is facing charges after allegedly stealing a parked motorcycle and accidentally destroying it during a joy ride, authorities said.
Drug Dealer Busted With Illegal Weapon After Attempting To Flee In Baltimore: Police
A suspect is in custody after officers witnessed at least two parties conducting an alleged narcotics deal in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers observed the alleged transaction around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, on North Forest Park Avenue, according to Baltimore police. As officers observed the transaction, they noticed a visible...
He's Back: Lexington Park Man Accused Of Violating Protective Order For Fourth Time This Summer
A summer of harassment continued for a Maryland man who was busted violating a valid court order for the fourth time in less than two months, this time by assaulting his victim. Lexington Park resident Jonathon Jacob Resnick, 48, a familiar face to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, was...
Man Stabbed Near Van Bokkelen Elementary School
SEVERN, MD – A man was reportedly stabbed while walking in a field near an...
