Read full article on original website
Related
Oscar Mingueza admits he failed to win over Xavi at Barcelona
Former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza has said that he had to leave the club because he was unable to convince head coach Xavi that he could play at the level required of him.
Juventus closing in on Memphis Depay deal
Juventus are close to securing a deal for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.
Real Madrid confirm squad for UEFA Super Cup final
Real Madrid have confirmed their travelling squad for the Super Cup final against Frankfurt.
UEFA・
Inter launch 2022/23 away kit with unique world map design
Inter launch their 2022/23 away kit which features a world map design.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Rayo Vallecano - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Rayo Vallecano
Man Utd share prices soar the same day as hostile takeover plans announced
Man Utd shares experienced their biggest single day rise since 2012 as Michael Knighton confirms intention to submit hostile takeover bid to Glazer family.
Raheem Sterling reveals why he joined Chelsea from Man City
Raheem Sterling has revealed his primary reasons for joining Chelsea from Premier League champions Manchester City.
MLS All-Star Game: Vela & Ruidiaz fire MLS to 2-1 victory over Liga MX
Goals from Carlos Vela and Raul Ruidiaz fired the MLS All-Stars to a 2-1 victory over the Liga MX All-Stars at Allianz Field on Wednesday evening.
MLS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt | UEFA Super Cup | Where To Watch / Live Stream
After losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid, Liverpool fans may be interested in tuning in to watch the Super Cup final as Los Blancos take on Eintracht Frankfurt and LFCTR can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
UEFA・
Charlotte FC complete sale of first-ever player Sergio Ruiz to Granada CF
Charlotte FC have announced the departure of midfielder Sergio Ruiz to Spanish Segunda side Granada CF.
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualified teams: The completed tournament field with France and Brazil as favorites
2022 is a World Cup year, but we'll have to wait until the winter before we see the biggest international soccer competition take center stage. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will get underway in Qatar in November, with the opening match set for Nov. 21 and the final scheduled for Dec. 18. As it stands, all 32 spots have been filled and qualification has been completed.
FIFA・
Raul de Tomas: Espanyol CEO hints at possible transfer amid Real Madrid and Bayern links
Espanyol CEO Mao Ye has said that while he intends to keep in-demand striker Raul de Tomas, he couldn't guarantee that he will stay.
Chelsea close to Barcelona agreement for Frenkie de Jong - Man Utd not yet given up
Chelsea are close to an agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong but are not yet convinced he wants to leave his current club, 90min underst
Leandro Paredes move to Juventus stalls - Fabian Ruiz close to joining PSG
Leandro Paredes move to Juventus stalls - Fabian Ruiz close to joining PSG.
Matthew Hoppe completes transfer from Mallorca to Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough have completed the signing of American forward Matthew Hoppe from Mallorca, the club announced Wednesday.
Man City predicted lineup vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Etihad.
Bernardo Silva: Man City standing firm despite Barcelona pursuit
Man City don't want to sell Bernardo Silva to Barcelona.
Tottenham to beat Brighton to Destiny Udogie signing
Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Udinese wing-back Destiny Udogie, 90min understands.
Ronnie Edwards: Peterborough confirm Chelsea interest in defender
Peterborough have confirmed Chelsea's interest in teenage defender Ronnie Edwards.
LA Galaxy 'frustration' growing as another game slips by in MLS Cup Playoffs hunt
It's starting to feel like groundhog day for the LA Galaxy. After picking up a vital 2-0 win at home to Atlanta United a couple of weeks ago, the five-time MLS Cup champions have followed up with consecutive defeats on the road to FC Dallas (1-0) and Sporting Kansas City (4-2) to sit ninth in the Western Conference, three points adrift of the Playoffs.
MLS・
90min
781
Followers
7K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0