Carabao Cup
CBS Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualified teams: The completed tournament field with France and Brazil as favorites

2022 is a World Cup year, but we'll have to wait until the winter before we see the biggest international soccer competition take center stage. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will get underway in Qatar in November, with the opening match set for Nov. 21 and the final scheduled for Dec. 18. As it stands, all 32 spots have been filled and qualification has been completed.
FIFA
90min

LA Galaxy 'frustration' growing as another game slips by in MLS Cup Playoffs hunt

It's starting to feel like groundhog day for the LA Galaxy. After picking up a vital 2-0 win at home to Atlanta United a couple of weeks ago, the five-time MLS Cup champions have followed up with consecutive defeats on the road to FC Dallas (1-0) and Sporting Kansas City (4-2) to sit ninth in the Western Conference, three points adrift of the Playoffs.
MLS
90min

90min

ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally.

 https://www.90min.com/

