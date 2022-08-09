ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

WR Kyler Kasper has shown intensity early, impressing OC Kenny Dillingham

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QNUeV_0hAVDR4j00

In an alternate universe, Oregon Ducks wide receiver Kyler Kasper would be getting ready for his senior season in high school.

In this reality, the young wide receiver is cracking pads and competing with players who are as much as four or five years older than him.

Kasper, a 4-star recruit that committed to the Ducks on Easter, earlier this spring, was originally a member of the 2023 recruiting class, but he reclassified to the 2022 class and decided to head to Eugene for this fall season.

With someone so young making a quick jump to the college ranks, I wanted to know how he was ingratiating himself early on in the process. On Monday afternoon, I asked offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham about that following the Ducks fourth practice.

“I think he’s done a really nice job just adapting,” Dillingham said. “To go from a high school kid to all of a sudden being a, you know, a college kid, you weren’t expecting that. You were supposed to go back to high school this year.”

One phrase that head coach Dan Lanning used often during spring practices was young players who enrolled early “drinking out of a fire hose” as they tried to get used to the tempo of the college game and immerse themselves in the playbook, learning schemes and verbiage of the new offense or defense. Kasper didn’t get the chance to enroll early, but he’s working hard to get up to speed this fall.

“I think a little bit of him is like ‘whoa,’ but he’s responded,” Dillingham said. “I mean, today was the first day I saw him really attack and be physical and really kind of get comfortable out there.”

Oregon has a deep wide receiver room, with veteran transfers and a whole host of young and unproven players ready to step into the limelight. If we’re being honest, there’s a steep hill to climb before Kasper can make his mark and get a ton of action on the field, but as long as he’s moving along in practice and getting up to speed, the future looks bright for this highly touted recruit out of Arizona.

List

Oregon ranked as one of nation's best schools for producing QB talent in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18moiv_0hAVDR4j00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WR Caleb Chapman breaks down his decision to transfer to Oregon

Caleb Chapman enters his final season of college eligibility with a new program. The Texas native officially announced his decision to transfer from Texas A&M back in May and has been on campus, in Eugene, for the last two months. Head coach Dan Lanning highlighted Chapman recently after practice, saying,...
EUGENE, OR
FanSided

Oregon Football lands respectable position in first 2022 Coaches Poll

Oregon Football will start the 2022 regular season ranked just outside the top ten of the Coaches Poll, with Utah ranked inside the top ten. It feels like another year, where the Pac-12 Conference is slighted a bit in the first official poll of the year. The usual suspects are at the top with Alabama, Ohio State, and Georgia in the top three.. One to keep an eye on is Notre Dame at five. The Fighting Irish meet Ohio State on September 3rd, an early test for both programs.
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Eugene, OR
State
Arizona State
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
kptv.com

Inside look at Reser Stadium’s $161 million project

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) – Seven months since 200 lbs. of explosives took down half of Reser Stadium, FOX 12 is getting a look inside the $161 million project. Reser Stadium began their new look in January. Months later, the west side is coming into frame including a new visitors locker room, new seating, a new press box and a brand new concourse they’re calling “Beaver Street.”
CORVALLIS, OR
kcfmradio.com

Ems Run; Number One Prospect Chooses Oregon

With Just 4 weeks remaining in the season the Eugene Emeralds are in contention to winning the Northwest league as they sit just a game and a half back from the league leading Vancouver Canadians whom they face in a 6 game series beginning tomorrow at home at PK Park. The Ems have series left with Hillsboro, Tri-City and Everett, but with a winning series this week could take the league lead. The closest team to the top two leaders is Spokane which currently sits 6 games back with plenty of time to still make a run. Tickets are available for this weeks series with Vancouver with games beginning at 6:35 nightly.
EUGENE, OR
KGW

More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
OREGON STATE
oregoncoasttoday.com

The story of Camp Adair

Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
NEWPORT, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#American Football#College Football
beachconnection.net

When That Spectacular Glow Hits the Oregon Coast: Surprise Colors Between Yachats and Florence

(Florence, Oregon) – An early October a few years back, and the beaches and beach towns are warm and bereft of most any breeze. The Oregon coast is unbelievably warm – it feels like a different world. Or at least more like California. However, there's hardly any crowds at this hour: the sun is just now going down and some extraordinary things start to happen. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
FLORENCE, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations

The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in […] The post Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Hot times at the Jamboree

Searing temperatures and humidity aside, this year’s Oregon Jamboree drew huge crowds to hear headliners Miranda Lambert, Trace Adkins and Old Dominion, and experienced relatively few problems, according to organizers. “I don’t think we’ve ever had three days in a row that were that hot and muggy,” Festival Director...
LEBANON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10

On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Benton County deputies seeking evidence in mysterious shooting

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information related to a mysterious shooting that left one man injured early on Sunday morning. According to the BCSO, a 44-year-old man called 911 at about 1:20 a.m. on August 7 to say he was bleeding from his shoulder. Deputies say the man suspected a gunshot, but wasn’t sure because no windows in his studio apartment were broken. The Corvallis Fire Department responded to transport the man to the hospital, where it was found that his non-life-threatening injury was indeed a gunshot wound.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
KGW

Some fire-damaged areas reopen in Willamette National Forest

DETROIT, Ore. — Parts of the Willamette National Forest have just reopened after being shut down by the devastating wildfires of 2020. The U.S. Forest Service is welcoming visitors back, but urging them to be aware of hazards that remain. The Willamette National Forest covers a lot of the...
DETROIT, OR
kezi.com

One male body found in Willamette River

EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Pagan Pride Festival shares culture and spirituality with Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Sunday's Pagan Pride Festival marked the festival's first event since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and allowed people to share their culture and spirituality with Eugene. It was held at Alton Baker Park. The event was attended by people looking to learn more about paganism, as well...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
183K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy