NBA’s Russell Westbrook Jumps Into Digital Advertising

By Joshua Andrei Bon
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
 2 days ago

Russell Westbrook , NBA all-star point guard, entrepreneur, and philanthropist has formally joined the digital advertising industry with the announcement of Russell Westbrook Enterprises’ new digital media brand, RW Digital. The new venture boasts a customer list that includes AT&T, PepsiCo, Moderna, American Airlines, and American Entertainment Network. In a press statement, RW Digital says that it is committed to ensuring that multicultural audiences see themselves represented in the goods and content they consume . It allows brands to reach diverse audiences more effectively and with more cultural sensitivity while also aiming to boost minority-owned and operated sites. The technology behind that powers this vision has been created in partnership with Casual IQ, an advertising technology company.

“Together with Causal IQ, we have developed a sophisticated platform with extensive data sets to streamline the ability for brands and agencies to reach targeted audiences whilst amplifying owned and operated minority publisher voices,” Donnell Beverly, Jr., President of Russell Westbrook Enterprises, said in a press release.“Causal IQ shares Russell’s vision and brings to the table advanced analytics and data, making them the perfect partner.”

RW Digital is not the NBA star’s first business venture. Russell Westbrook enterprises is active in other areas, including real estate, venture capitalism and fashion. His line partnered with Nike’s Jordan brand and the NBA’s players union. Westbrook has also produced a History Channel program, Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre , that aired in May. Westbrook, 33, has been an active investor, pouring money into companies such as social network Triller Inc., Flow spring water, and Tulco Holdings. He invested in Varo Bank last year and became an advisor to the digital banking firm. He is part of growing number of celebrities who have taken business and venture capitalism as a second career .

