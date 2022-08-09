Almost Eden Rescue has a love for all animals. The non-profit organization is headed up by Teresa Servais, president, Riley Morris, treasurer, and Yesenia Smith, secretary. The mission of Almost Eden Rescue is "to reduce the overcrowding and euthanizing of adoptable pets in our shelters through education, spay and neuter, assistance with lost and found animals, plus disaster relief for pets. When pets are not responsibly cared for, when owners do not spay and neuter, and overbreed their animals, it results in too many animals and not enough homes."

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO