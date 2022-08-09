Read full article on original website
Local church to host a backpack drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Victory Outreach is to host their Annual Backpack Giveaway on Friday at the Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church on New Stine Road, according to the outreach. The outreach said the event is to start at 6:30 p.m. and they will be giving backpacks to children in need in the community. To […]
Bakersfield Now
2 Highland High School goats stolen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Highland High School is still searching for two goats that were reportedly stolen from the school's farm. The school claims the animals were taken from the school's farm in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 7. They said two men driving a 90s Ford...
Bakersfield Now
Boys & Girls Club:'Stuff the Bus' drive accepting donations now through Wednesday, Aug. 10
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — As families across the country prepare to send their students back to school this year, many are left without the basic school necessities. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary schools are looking to spend an average of $864 on school supplies this year. That's a $15.10 increase compared to last year, which many low-income families simply cannot afford, especially for those with more than one student returning to school this fall.
Bakersfield Californian
Black Angus to host Tip-a-Cop on Wednesday
To protect and serve will take on an added meaning Wednesday as Bakersfield police officers help serve dinners at Black Angus Steakhouse. This moonlighting is part of the Tip-a-Cop event to benefit the Special Olympics of Kern County.
Bakersfield Now
PG&E gives check to Boys & Girls Club
Bakersfield Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Today PG&E gave $20,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County to enhance online literacy. Regional Vice President for Central Valley PG&E, Joshua Simes used to be a member of the Boys & Girls Club and is proud to share this opportunity with others.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Almost Eden Rescue is a Paradise for Paws
Almost Eden Rescue has a love for all animals. The non-profit organization is headed up by Teresa Servais, president, Riley Morris, treasurer, and Yesenia Smith, secretary. The mission of Almost Eden Rescue is "to reduce the overcrowding and euthanizing of adoptable pets in our shelters through education, spay and neuter, assistance with lost and found animals, plus disaster relief for pets. When pets are not responsibly cared for, when owners do not spay and neuter, and overbreed their animals, it results in too many animals and not enough homes."
Update: BHS and Bakersfield Adult School placed on lockout, now lifted
UPDATE: (12:30 p.m.) — The lockouts were due to an inmate escaping custody from Kern County Sheriff’s deputies near Adventist Health in Downtown Bakersfield. UPDATE (11:24 a.m.) — The Kern High School District says the lockout has been lifted. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Bakersfield High School and the Bakersfield Adult School have both been placed on […]
Bakersfield Now
Rotary club presents check WWII Veteran's Memorial
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield East Rotary donated $10, 000 to the World War II Veteran's Memorial Initiative on Friday. The check was presented to 96-year-old Veteran Walt Grainger, and his daughter. He told Eyewitness News that a monument like this is important because we've lost so many...
Bakersfield Now
New Crumbl Cookies opening on August 12
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On August 2, 2022 a new Crumbl Cookies is opening in Bakersfield. This store will be located at 5649 Gosford Rd. Suite 200. Patrick and Katie Moradkhani are opening their second Crumbl Cookies shop and are excited to bring the sweet treats to the Gosford Village.
New program launched for Bakersfield College, Cerro Coso CC nursing students
A new program has been launched for Bakersfield College and Cerro Coso Community College nursing students to complete clinical work hours under supervision at Adventist Health hospitals.
Bakersfield AT&T worker gets customer new beds
It was a normal day on the job for an AT&T worker until he noticed a customer needed help. For this Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann spoke with him about the generous decision he made next.
Bakersfield College to offer Finish Fast
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is offering Finish Fast during the fall semester, which allows students to focus on two or three classes at one time during an 8-week period, according to the college. The college said this allows students to maintain full-time status and qualify for aid. The courses for fall start Aug. […]
Mossman’s Downtown reopens after small fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mossman’s Coffee Shop on 30th Street has been closed since mid-July due to a small fire but is now open, according to Mossman’s. The owner said there was some damage to the roof and some cleanup was needed inside. During the time of closure, Mossman’s continued operating from the Wible Road […]
Rental assistance deadline is fast approaching in Kern County
Time is running out for those still looking to apply for rental assistance through Kern County. But what are the options for those who already applied, but were denied? Well, there is some hope.
Tehechapi News
It’s rodeo time!
The Tehachapi Mountain Festival brings the quiet little town of Tehachapi into a full bloom of family fun time. From festival activities in the park to the flag waving, cheering crowds lining the parade route, Mountain Festival is sure to please one and all. One of the many highlights of Mountain Festival is the two-day PRCA rodeo hosted by the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association.
indiacurrents.com
Three Cities Make Headway Against Homelessness
Homelessness is among voters’ top concerns in cities across the country. But, three cities, Bakersfield, Columbus, and Houston, made dramatic gains in addressing the crisis. Representatives from each city shared their strategies to counter homelessness at a July 22 Ethnic Media Services. EMS Director Sandy Close commented, “We need to look at solutions to tackle homelessness which is currently a health, social, environmental, and political problem.”
Bakersfield looking to improve roads near schools
Back to school is right around the corner and to make the first day a little smoother the city of Bakersfield is looking to improve several roadways near schools.
thelostlongboarder.com
Longboarding Delano Skatepark | Large Vert and Great Flow
Delano Skatepark, aka Cecil Skatepark, is a tremendous skatepark that is bigger and better than it first looks. This skatepark scales in at about 23,400 square feet with great transitions and fast flowing lines all around. You’ll also find several stair sets and more. Riders of any age will enjoy this park and advanced riders will unlock this parks true potential. The size and transitions make this a great place for longboarding in a skatepark.
Power restored to more than 4.5K customers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Update: Power was restored as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. A power outage in east Bakersfield Wednesday is impacting 4,559 customers, according to the PG&E outage center map. The outage is affecting areas east of Highway 204/Union Avenue south to Virginia Avenue and east to Oswell Street and north to Lake Street […]
How to get your child vaccinated for the upcoming school year
The back-to-school season is finally here. But on top of shopping for clothes and classroom supplies it's also important to get required immunizations.
