Elderly man surveying damaged vehicle struck, killed by alleged drunk driver in SE Charlotte
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver was determined to be impaired following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, near the 3300 block of East Independence Blvd. in southeast Charlotte.
Rock Hill man killed in motorcycle crash in York County: Coroner
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Rock Hill man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in York County has been identified by the York County Coroner's Office. The fatal accident happened at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, along Lesslie Highway.
Reward increased to $11,000 in Tony’s Ice Cream arson case in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The reward for information about a fire deliberately set at Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia last week has been increased to $11,000, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said firefighters responded to the century-old ice cream parlor on East Franklin Blvd.
1 person killed in west Charlotte crash, area shut down: Medic
One person has been killed in an accident in west Charlotte Tuesday, Medic confirms with Queen City News.
Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally gets new life
Every day, there's a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115.
1 person shot, injured in northwest Charlotte: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was shot on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon, officials confirmed to Queen City News. CMPD said the incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the 6300 block of Brookshire Boulevard, near I-485. One person was confirmed
Family of man fatally shot by police announce wrongful death lawsuit against ex-Concord officer, CPD
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The mother of a man who was shot and killed this year by police announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday against former police officer Timothy Larson and the Concord Police Department. An autopsy revealed Brandon Combs, 29, was shot five times while
Gastonia man who robbed Charlotte 7-Eleven sentenced
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man who robbed a Charlotte 7-Eleven has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of NC announced Tuesday.
Fort Mill man attempting to break own golf cart speed record
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Fort Mill man will attempt to break a speed record next week, the record for the fastest golf cart. The all-time mark for that speed is one he set himself in 2014 at 118.76 MPH. Robby Steen has spent the last
Indian Land development in Lancaster County
A new development is breaking ground in Indian Land, contributing to the mass growth the area is currently experiencing. Lancaster County officials joked the area’s new nickname is Boomtown and said they're thrilled this new project is underway.
CMS interim superintendent says schools are on track for first day
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education received updates during Tuesday's meeting on readiness for the first day of school.
American Airlines cutting back on fall flights from Charlotte Airport
American Airlines has announced flight cuts at Charlotte Douglas International Airport that will go into effect later this year as part of an overall national strategy.
'Don't give up': Blind musician turns heads in Mount Holly
Guitarist Anthony Southgate has been a fixture this summer, busking in front of the Food Lion and Little Caesar's.
Matthews town leaders discussing 'lights out' initiative
On Monday night town leaders will discuss a concern over birds hitting buildings at night.
Epicentre in Charlotte still up for grabs after lender places highest bid
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Epicentre, once a hub for entertainment, dining, and shopping in the heart of Uptown, is still up for grabs after the lender placed the highest offer at an auction Tuesday. An attorney representing the lender placed an initial bid of $95 million
