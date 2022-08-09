ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NC

Reward increased to $11,000 in Tony’s Ice Cream arson case in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The reward for information about a fire deliberately set at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia last week has been increased to $11,000, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said firefighters responded to the century-old ice cream parlor on East Franklin Blvd....
1 person killed in west Charlotte crash, area shut down: Medic

One person has been killed in an accident in west Charlotte Tuesday, Medic confirms with Queen City News. 1 person killed in west Charlotte crash, area shut …. Sen. Graham calls Inflation Reduction Act a ‘nightmare’ …. 1-on-1 with Panthers long snapper J.J. Jansen. Optimist Hall to charge...
Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally gets new life

Every day, there's a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115. Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally …. Immunity from COVID infections may not last long, …. Amber Alert: Missing Cary 5-year-old found, mother …. Thursday, August 11, Morning...
1 person shot, injured in northwest Charlotte: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was shot on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon, officials confirmed to Queen City News. CMPD said the incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the 6300 block of Brookshire Boulevard, near I-485. One person was confirmed...
Gastonia man who robbed Charlotte 7-Eleven sentenced

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man who robbed a Charlotte 7-Eleven has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of NC announced Tuesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to...
Indian Land development in Lancaster County

A new development is breaking ground in Indian Land, contributing to the mass growth the area is currently experiencing. Lancaster County officials joked the area’s new nickname is Boomtown and said they're thrilled this new project is underway.
CMS interim superintendent says schools are on track for first day

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education received updates during Tuesday's meeting on readiness for the first day of school. CMS interim superintendent says schools are on track …. Sen. Graham calls Inflation Reduction Act a ‘nightmare’ …. 1-on-1 with Panthers long snapper J.J. Jansen. Optimist Hall to charge up...
'Don't give up': Blind musician turns heads in Mount Holly

Guitarist Anthony Southgate has been a fixture this summer, busking in front of the Food Lion and Little Caesar’s. ‘Don’t give up’: Blind musician turns heads in Mount …. Ricky Price back in York County court on drug charges. Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion...
Matthews town leaders discussing 'lights out' initiative

On Monday night town leaders will discuss a concern over birds hitting buildings at night. Matthews town leaders discussing ‘lights out’ initiative. Panthers’ defense looking to go from good to great. Candidates making stances clear in contenious Senate …. ‘Don’t give up’: Blind musician turns heads in...
