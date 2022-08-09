ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Warren police called after incident with man rapping, wearing ski mask at bank

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gEjrM_0hAVC7iT00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a suspect with an “extensive psychiatric history” demanded $10,000 from tellers at the Huntington Bank on Main Avenue in Warren.

Officers were called to the bank around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

Charges filed after fight at asst. prosecutor’s home in Warren

One of the tellers reported that the man lifted up his shirt and said “This is no joke” and was giving her the “thousand-yard stare,” making her very uncomfortable. The teller said the man walked back to the lobby, where he put on a ski mask, and then approached another teller and said he told her that she would give him $10,000.

The teller said she told the man that she never made that statement at which time the man responded, “Stop humiliating me and give me my $10,000.”

Employees reported that the man kept his hand concealed in his sweatshirt pocket, so they were concerned.

Employees also said the suspect was making bizarre statements and was rapping to employees.

Police reported that the suspect was there when they arrived, and they transported him to the hospital for an evaluation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Warren, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Warren, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Police: Man charged after firing his gun at Wickliffe park

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe police arrested a man after firing his gun at a local park Monday afternoon, according to department officials. Nobody was hurt during the incident and the man was released on bond, police said. The incident happened around 2:10 p.m. at Intihar Park, located at 1065...
WICKLIFFE, OH
butlerradio.com

Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief

Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
BUTLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rapping#Ski#Asst#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMJ.com

Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman

The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
HUBBARD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMJ.com

Birthday party brawl at Warren asst. prosecutor's home ends in charges

A weekend birthday party ends with a big brawl in the front yard of a Warren city assistant prosecutor. The son of Assistant City Prosecutor Nick Graham was among the individuals who called 911. Johnny Graham, 19, told a Trumbull County 911 dispatcher he needed help immediately at his family's home on Fairway Dr. NE. Saturday night.
WARREN, OH
YourErie

Crawford County man points loaded AR-15 at helicopter, gets arrested

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was arrested for pointing a loaded AR-15 at a helicopter. A Pennsylvania State Police report said the 25-year-old Cambridge Springs man pointed the loaded rifle at a helicopter at about 11:28 a.m. on Aug. 5. The helicopter was inspecting power lines for Penelec (FirstEnergy) above the residence on Skeltontown […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

41K+
Followers
23K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy