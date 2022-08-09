LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 27-year-old man who was unsuccessful in a bid for the Sterling Heights City Council is facing felony charges from Michigan’s Attorney General related to ballot application forgeries. According to the AG’s Office, Paul Manni of Sterling Heights faces 18 charges in Macomb County’s 41-A District Court. Nine of the counts are for forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application (5-year felonies), and the other nine counts are making false statements on absent voter ballot applications (90-day misdemeanors). AG Dana Nessel said Manni was arraigned on August 5 and that the charges stem from the...

1 DAY AGO