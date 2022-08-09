ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Sterling Heights Council candidate charged with forging signatures

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An unsuccessful candidate for Sterling Heights City Council has been charged with election fraud, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday. Paul Manni, 27, has been charged in Macomb County's 41-A District Court for:. Nine counts of forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application;. Nine...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

Former Sterling Heights City Council Candidate Charged With Election Fraud

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 27-year-old man who was unsuccessful in a bid for the Sterling Heights City Council is facing felony charges from Michigan's Attorney General related to ballot application forgeries. According to the AG's Office, Paul Manni of Sterling Heights faces 18 charges in Macomb County's 41-A District Court. Nine of the counts are for forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application (5-year felonies), and the other nine counts are making false statements on absent voter ballot applications (90-day misdemeanors). AG Dana Nessel said Manni was arraigned on August 5 and that the charges stem from the...
