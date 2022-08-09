Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Sterling Heights Council candidate charged with forging signatures
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An unsuccessful candidate for Sterling Heights City Council has been charged with election fraud, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday. Paul Manni, 27, has been charged in Macomb County's 41-A District Court for:. Nine counts of forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application;. Nine...
Former Sterling Heights City Council Candidate Charged With Election Fraud
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 27-year-old man who was unsuccessful in a bid for the Sterling Heights City Council is facing felony charges from Michigan’s Attorney General related to ballot application forgeries. According to the AG’s Office, Paul Manni of Sterling Heights faces 18 charges in Macomb County’s 41-A District Court. Nine of the counts are for forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application (5-year felonies), and the other nine counts are making false statements on absent voter ballot applications (90-day misdemeanors). AG Dana Nessel said Manni was arraigned on August 5 and that the charges stem from the...
Michigan city council candidate charged with election fraud
Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County public transit millage will be on November ballot
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County leaders voted to put a public transit millage on the ballot - but the potential price tag if approved in November isn't setting too well with some residents. On Wednesday night in a 13 to 7 vote, Oakland County commissioners moved to put...
Residents outraged as Oakland County votes to expand public transportation
The measure would implement a 10-year countywide millage that would impose .95 mills on county property tax bills to maintain and expand public transit.
candgnews.com
Troy residents have made their voices heard in the primary
TROY — Tudor Dixon emerged as the presumed winner of the Aug. 2 race for a Republican gubernatorial nominee. At press time, according to Michigan’s elections website, Dixon won with 40.57%, which means she’ll vie against incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. Dixon was followed by...
Detroit News
Michigan Republican Party takes sides in fight for control of Macomb County GOP
A bitter, months-long fight for control of the Republican Party in Macomb County is poised to produce competing county conventions Thursday after a county judge and Michigan GOP leaders disagreed on who is the rightful local party chairman. Less than three months before the November election, the battle is playing...
abc12.com
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
fox2detroit.com
Sterling Heights divided on whether to allow marijuana dispensaries
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Sterling Heights is the fourth-largest city in Michigan - and although marijuana is legal in the state, there are no places to buy it there. Yet. On Wednesday residents sounded off on whether the city would allow marijuana dispensaries to open for business. Many...
wkar.org
Gov. Whitmer subpoenaed in abortion case
Michigan’s governor is facing a subpoena in her lawsuit to invalidate the state's 1931 abortion ban. At a hearing next week, an Oakland County circuit court will determine whether to continue preventing prosecutors from enforcing the law during the legal fight. A temporary restraining order is currently blocking them from doing so.
candgnews.com
Grot wins Republican primary for county commission seat
SHELBY TOWNSHIP — In the primary election Aug. 2, Sylvia Grot won the Republican nomination for the 3rd District of the Macomb County Board of Commissioners, prevailing by 40 votes over current Commissioner Jeff Farrington and Grant G. Golasa. According to unofficial totals from the state, Grot received 3,701...
Detroit News
These 4 Michigan races could decide whether GOP retakes U.S. House
Michigan is poised to be a critical battleground this fall for control of the U.S. House of Representatives with four competitive seats on the line as Republicans try to wrest the majority from Democrats. The state's redistricting process last year created four competitive seats among 13 U.S. House districts, including...
WILX-TV
New motion filed in Michigan abortion injunction case
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a motion Wednesday with the Oakland County Circuit Court against enforcing the 1931 abortion ban. Background: Judge grants temporary restraining order against Michigan’s 1931 abortion law. On April 7, Whitmer filed the lawsuit to determine if abortion rights are constitutionally protected...
Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events
Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend. Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to...
Detroit News
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case
A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
dbusiness.com
Many Michigan Hospitals Fail to Comply with Federal Price Transparency Rule
PatientRightsAdvocates.org, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on creating system wide health care price transparency, released its Third Semi-Annual Hospital Price Transparency Report, which showed 16 percent of hospitals nationwide are complying with the federal hospital price transparency rule requiring hospitals to post all prices online in an easily accessible, searchable, and anonymous manner.
WNEM
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How feds say disgraced Oakland County businessman used fake name to scam investors, fund his hobbies
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A disgraced Oakland County businessman used a fake name to scam Israeli investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in order to fund hobbies such as fantasy football, video games, and more, officials said. A criminal complaint was filed Thursday (Aug. 4) against Sean...
deadlinedetroit.com
Wrongfully convicted Davontae Sanford hosts Detroit gas giveaway after winning $7.5M
If Detroit City Council has yet to give Davontae Sanford one of its "Wrongfully Convicted Hero" awards, it should probably get on it. The 29-year-old man freed in 2016 for a bad quadruple murder conviction on Thursday returned some of his recent $7.5 million city settlement to select Detroiters in the form of free gas.
