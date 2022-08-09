Bengals' Paul Brown Stadium becomes Paycor Stadium after naming rights deal

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially sold the naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium, which will now become Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals will host a ceremony before the season to fully unveil the partnership, which aligns with a local company and president Mike Brown says will help the team continue to contend.

“This is a move that I think my father would have agreed to. He was always for what is best for the football team,” Brown said, per the team’s website. “This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community.”

Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn added the following:

“It was important to find a naming rights partner that strongly aligns with the Bengals brand. Paycor is a local company on the rise that shares our commitment to building winning teams. We are proud to support Paycor’s growth and strengthen the Cincinnati business community with this partnership.”

The current deal with Paycor is for 16 years and goes well beyond the team’s current lease with Hamilton County, which expires in 2026.