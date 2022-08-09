Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Dhom
Really good barbecued meat on a stick is hard to beat. At Dhom, a Lao spot in the East Village, they’ve pretty much mastered the form. They have three types of skewers: duck heart, hanger steak, and chicken thigh, all marinated in a sweet-and-smoky sauce and served on little wooden sticks charred black from the fire. Get them with a side of sticky rice, served with a garlicky chili sauce that will make your lips buzz. Pad out your order with spring rolls and a crunchy coconut rice salad. The food here is snacky and designed for drinking, so avail yourself of their extensive list of beer, sake, and cocktails. We’re also super into their limeade. It tastes exactly like a melted popsicle.
Friedman's
Friedman’s was opened with celiacs in mind, with the goal of creating an entirely GF menu. At any of their 6 NYC locations, you can get brunch favorites like pancakes, waffles, french toast and fried chicken, as well as sandwiches and dinner entrees made completely GF or the traditional way. The GF waffles here could take on their wheaty counterparts any day of the week, and the chicken comes out satisfyingly crispy. Leave some room for a side of mac and cheese as well. Most things with a ton of cheese sauce mixed in are a go, but that doesn't make us any less impressed by the rice-based version here.
Peter Pan Donut and Edith’s have created a delicious tahini and coffee donut
What happens when two excellent local food purveyors join forces? New Yorkers are treated to a creative, delicious and culinary memorable creation. Case in point: the iced cafe coffee and tahini donut by Brooklyn darlings Edith's and Peter Pan Donut and Pastry Shop. Made using Peter Pan's standard sour cream...
This NY Restaurant Ranks Among Top 10 In Nation For Best Pizza
It's saying a lot to name a restaurant one of the top pizza locations in the country, but a review of pizzeria nationwide landed a New York hot spot in the top 10. In a survey by Gayot - The Guide to the Good Life, Tavola, located in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan, landed at number 10 with a score of 14 out of a possible top of 20 ratings.
Fast Casual
NYC Italian restaurateurs opening fast casual spinoff
Serafina has been serving Italian cuisine in New York for decades and is now debuting a fast casual brand, Serafina Express, to meet the needs of busy New Yorkers. Using a self-service model with a strong emphasis on speed and easy-to-use mobile technology, Serafina Express offers a charming setting designed for convenience in a casual and smaller footprint, which allows the restaurant to serve Serafina favorites in new neighborhoods, said Vittorio Assaf, co-founder of Serafina Restaurant Group,
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This Year
For a notoriously expensive city, there are actually many fun, free things to do in NYC!. You can explore so many cool things in New York City for free without sacrificing quality.
Joe's Pizza Wynwood
Joe's is an NYC pizza institution, and what our friends over in New York have called "thin-crust royalty." And, like so many New Yorkers, they now have a second home in Miami. Joe's slice shop is located in Wynwood, and its reputation is deserved. They make a deliciously uncomplicated New York slice. It's big, foldable, and hangs off a paper plate like a teen who outgrew their bed. Joe’s is also efficient. You can stop in and, even if they're busy, be holding a slice in a matter of minutes. They do whole pies too, and topping options are pretty simple. Stick to a classic cheese or pepperoni, and you'll be happy. There's counter seating and a few tables inside, but you can also easily eat a slice while walking around Wynwood.
You can glamp for just $50 at the ritzy Collective Governors Island
Falling asleep by the light of the Statue of Liberty and waking up to the sight of the Manhattan skyline is a very special experience you can only have on Governors Island. And for the past four years, Collective Governors Island has been the place to exclusively offer this. Unfortunately, the nightly rate is out of reach for many New Yorkers (it starts at $289 per night), but for two nights this month, it’ll be just $50.
Celebrate Harlem’s Diverse Culture At The Neighborhood’s Uptown Night Market
Manhattan’s largest food series Uptown Night Market is making its return to Harlem this Thursday, August 11, and it’s doing so as a kick off to the neighborhood’s 48th annual Harlem Week. Operated by a small, diverse, majority female-lead team, the market is meant to amplify the vibrancy of Harlem’s community, culture and food, as well as support its small businesses. New Yorkers can head to the famous Harlem Arches on 12th Ave. and 135th Street to get a taste of 50+ diverse vendors representing over 20 countries and the best offerings from Harlem’s rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European culture. Grab a bite to eat and then enjoy a musical lineup in collaboration with Harlem Late Night Jazz, with performances by dozens of local musicians and performers from every genre.
bkreader.com
City Park’s Summerstage Presents The ‘Spread Love Hip Hop Jam’ in Brooklyn, Hosted by Ralph McDaniels
Brooklyn are you ready for the hottest hip hop performance this summer?. City Park’s Summerstage presents the “Spread Love Hip-Hop Jam” hosted by DJ “Uncle Ralph” McDaniels, a free performance on Thursday, August 11 at the Coney Island Amphitheater. Coming to the stage is Kool...
Kono
The real draws of this yakitori spot in Chinatown are the skewers that take a crown-to-tail approach. Dinner here starts at $165 per person for around 13 courses. Halfway through, you'll be presented with a jewel-box offering of add-ons that range from the expensive-but-boring Wagyu beef to their signature Chochin skewer, which combines fallopian tube, a bit of liver, and an unlaid egg grilled in its membrane.
Mezcalero
If sipping a mezcal cocktail on a downtown Long Beach rooftop sounds like your thing, head to Mezcalero. You’ll have to enter through the Mexican restaurant Padre on the bottom floor and walk up a grand staircase, but this cocktail spot is no secret speakeasy. On Friday and Saturday nights, people get dressed up and wait in line for hours to land a spot up here. Their vine-covered patio is one of the city’s most pleasant spots for a drink date, and the party doesn’t stop until 2am. They don’t take reservations, so we recommend swinging by as early to snag a table.
‘Harlem Week’ Is Bringing 10 Days Of Celebrations To NYC This Month
Harlem has an extremely rich cultural history, and each year NYers spend over a week celebrating the people, arts, culture, and entertainment that make it the neighborhood that it is today. This year the 48th annual Harlem Week is returning August 12-21 with ten days of live and virtual events centered around the theme “Inspiration. Impact. Legacy.” Started out in 1974 as Harlem Day, a one-day event of encouragement and fellowship meant to promote the neighborhood’s rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European history, the celebration proved to be hugely popular and so additional days were added turning it into a ten-day long celebration. This year’s celebrations will kick off this Thursday, August 11, as Uptown Night Market celebrates its second season as part of this exciting celebration.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Inside Joy Behar’s $14M real estate portfolio
Joy Behar has just wrapped up her 23rd season as a co-host on “The View.”. A longtime veteran, the outspoken liberal panelist and comedian is reportedly making $7 million a year from the ABC daytime talk show. Behar, a Brooklyn native, remains the only original panelist on the show...
Angela Yee Has Built a Business Empire — Diversity Is a Key Concept
The host of a nationally syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club,” Angela Yee also runs three separate businesses in Brooklyn, N.Y. As a Black female founder, Yee is committed to values like inclusion and diversity in the way she runs her companies. Here are the concepts behind Angela Yee’s businesses today.
restaurantclicks.com
A Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in NYC
New York City is the most visited city in the U.S. and among the top 10 most visited cities in the world. Its diverse population, colorful history, and world-class art institutions make New York the height of cosmopolitan appeal. It’s also a gastronomic mecca, housing some of the best restaurants...
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, a pair of low-rise mixed-use buildings spanning six and eight stories in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by NDKazalas Architecture and developed by Haussmann Development, the structures yield a total of 27 residences, three ground-floor retail spaces, and community space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $80,983 to $187,330.
HipHopDX.com
LL COOL J Honored With Key To The City In Queens, New York During First Rock The Bells Festival
Queens, NY – LL COOL J was presented with a key to the city in his hometown of Queens, New York during the inaugural Rock The Bells Festival over the weekend. Speaker of the New York City Council Adrienne Adams presented the Hip Hop icon with the declaration on Saturday (August 6) as part of a special ceremony honoring Uncle L’s contributions to the culture.
LL Cool J's hip-hop festival draws thousands in Queens
NEW YORK -- Thousands turned out in Queens on Saturday for a hip-hop festival hosted by two-time Grammy winner LL Cool J.Some of the biggest names in hip-hop took the stage at the inaugural day-long "Rock the Bells Festival" at sold-out Forest Hills Stadium."I was looking forward to looking at the culture, putting on a showcase for '90s artists, people who have been around for, like, 20 years, and that's exactly what happened, so it fulfilled my dreams, so I'm good," Buffalo resident Jayce Hill told CBS2's Thalia Perez.The event was named after LL Cool J's brand, Rock the Bells,...
themontclairgirl.com
The Best Wedding Venues in Essex County
The pandemic has certainly had a huge impact on romance — particularly when it comes to weddings. Of all of the plans made during the past couple of years, weddings certainly took one of the biggest hits as far as cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, yet that did not stop many couples from finding some way to say “I do.” Now that we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, all of the engaged couples (and those who postponed), are starting to step out and plan. This list of wedding venues in Essex County is a great place to start with your wedding planning. We’ve broken down different wedding venues locally by guest count, venue type, and of course, what the experience is like based on each town in the area.
