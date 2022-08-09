Read full article on original website
Candice Marshall
1d ago
When Trump was in office he made animal cruelty a felony so he should absolutely be charged with a felony! And he should go to jail too!
Reply
4
Barbara Schneider
1d ago
this offense needs to be charged the same as a child abuse case. He needs to be sentenced to some jail time. Prison would give him the proper punishment. stay away from any child and all animals.
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1470 WMBD
Peoria man now faces felony Animal Torture charge
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria man arrested for allegedly beating a dog in a social media video from July now faces more serious charges. Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos says Nicholas Prince, 39, has been indicted on a felony charge of Animal Torture, along with misdemeanor Animal Cruelty.
wcbu.org
Prosecutors seek higher bond for Dunlap man charged in animal torture case
A Dunlap man arrested last week for animal cruelty after a video showing a dog's beating circulated on social media now faces a felony charge. Peoria County State's Attorney Jodi Hoos said Nicholas Prince faces a felony charge of animal torture, as well as a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge. The case was expedited through a Peoria County grand jury.
hoiabc.com
Man takes plea deal; will serve jail time and pay back victim he scammed
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local man - purportedly a contractor - has pleaded guilty to aggravated home repair fraud. Brandon Zimmerman entered a deal where he must pay his victim $10,849.39, serve 30 months of probation starting today, August 10, and serve 180 days in the Peoria County Jail starting January 3, 2023.
1470 WMBD
Juvenile arrested as part of Anti-Violence Initiative detail
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a recent armed robbery in Peoria. That’s what Peoria Police says was the major development in another special enforcement detail that was part of Chief Eric Echevarria’s anti-violence initiative. Police say just after 7 p.m. Tuesday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starvedrock.media
SV Man Indicted For Allegedly Kicking A Police Officer
Alleged violence towards an officer has gotten a Spring Valley man indicted. A Grand Jury in Bureau County convened on Monday and handed down a one count indictment against 32-year-old Angalo Magnotti. He's accused of making physical contact with a police officer by kicking him in the leg. The officer testified before the Grand Jury.
aledotimesrecord.com
Man faces felony charges for allegedly battering pregnant girlfriend in Galesburg
GALESBURG — A man was arrested on several felony charges after allegedly battering and choking his pregnant girlfriend early Thursday. Officers responded to the 1000 block of West South Street at 6:08 a.m., where they met with the victim, a 27-year-old Galesburg woman, and “immediately observed multiple injuries to her face and neck area.”
Central Illinois Proud
12 arrests made in Peoria police directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police released the results of the directed patrol they conducted Tuesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers made 12 arrests, conducted 27 vehicle stops, issued nine tickets, impounded four vehicles and recovered one handgun. During the directed patrol, officers received information about...
Central Illinois Proud
Opening statements wrap up in triple murder case
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial of Clifford Brewer began Tuesday, and opening arguments have been heard from both the prosecution and the defense as to whether he is guilty of triple murder on Christmas Day 2019. Brewer faces six charges of first-degree murder, two counts each for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
allaboutarizonanews.com
Carjacking Victim Shot at Peoria Target
Peoria police are searching for a suspect who was involved in a carjacking and shooting incident at a Peoria shopping center on Monday afternoon. The crime occurred in the large shopping center parking lot near 91st and Northern avenues around noon on Monday in front of the Target. The police...
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: PPS custodian is Peoria’s 15th homicide victim of the year
UPDATE 3:00 p.m. - Peoria’s 15th homicide victim of the year was a custodian at Peoria Public Schools. The coroner says 49-year-old Julius J. Peyton died instantly of multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. The shooting happened last night after 10 p.m. at Peyton’s home in South Peoria, near the intersection of Kettelle and Louisa Streets.
wcsjnews.com
Cullom Triple Murder Case Day 2 Recap
Day two of a Livingston County triple murder case took place this afternoon. Cliff Brewer, 55, of Cullom is facing six counts of first degree murder, all class M felonies in Livingston County. Prosecutors say Brewer allegedly shot and killed his wife 48-year-old Shirley Brewer, his 27-year-old son Christian Brewer and 51-year-old Norman Walker, who was the neighbor at a house on East Jackson Street in Cullom early Christmas morning in 2019.
hoiabc.com
Juvenile shot in hand Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A juvenile man was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand Monday night. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the juvenile told police the incident happened in the area of Frye and Wisconsin. He told police he heard a group...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hoiabc.com
Crash with Peoria Police squad car sends one to hospital with minor injuries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A crash involving a Peoria Police squad car has sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries late Wednesday morning. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says a car ran a stop sign at the intersection of West McClure Avenue and North Linn Street and hit the squad car.
The Clinton Journal
Sheriff’s office awaiting state police lab results in dog case
CLINTON — Sheriff Mike Walker told the Clinton Journal Tuesday his office was currently waiting for results from Illinois State Police testing of materials related to a local dog death. On July 1, a resident reported finding a suitcase emitting a foul odor in a rural area of the...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington PD investigating death
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police are investigating the death of a person found in a parked vehicle early Tuesday afternoon. Police were notified at approximately 12:47 p.m. Tuesday that there was a deceased person inside a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of W. Front St. Officers and detectives were deployed to investigate.
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of Tuesday night homicide
UPDATE (3 p.m.) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of the deadly shooting in the area of W. Kettelle and S. Louisa Streets Tuesday. According to a press release, 49-year-old Julius J. Peyton died at the scene at 11:32 p.m. The autopsy showed that Peyton...
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man shot, killed Tuesday night
UPDATE 3 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a late Tuesday night shooting. Autopsy on Julius J. Peyton, of the 1300 block of West Kettelle, showed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and died instantly. He was pronounced deceased on scene at...
1470 WMBD
PPD: Officer uninjured, driver hospitalized after crash with patrol car
PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning more about a traffic crash that involved a Peoria Police officer. PPD says it happened just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West McClure Avenue and North Linn Street. A car reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection and then...
1470 WMBD
Police investigate armed robbery of cab driver
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police officers were called late Sunday night to the 3200 block of N. University, where a number of businesses are located, regarding an armed robbery at another location. When officers arrived, they found the victim , who said she had been robbed at gunpoint while...
Central Illinois Proud
Cab driver robbed at gunpoint in Peoria Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint in Peoria Sunday night, and police are looking for answers. Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the intersection of N. University Street and W. Hudson Street for an armed robbery. When they arrived, officers found a...
Comments / 6