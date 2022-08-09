ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Ask the City of Minot Anything at these August meetings

By Brendan Rodenberg
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDaMW_0hAVBclQ00

The City of Minot has announced its proposed budget for city maintenance and improvement for 2023 — and soon, you’ll have a chance to learn all about it.

This 2023 budget draft is taking cues from the Capital Improvement Plan, helping improve major aspects of the city of Minot including flood control, stormwater and drainage improvements and the reconstruction of 16th Street Southwest.

Prior to the creation of the budget draft, residents of Minot were surveyed to see what they believed were the most important things to improve in the city. One particular area of improvement suggested was the overall maintenance of streets and sidewalks. In response to these concerns, overall street maintenance funds have been increased by $2 million, and additional personnel will be added to Engineering in order to better design and oversee street repair and reconstruction.

In total, the new proposed budget for 2023 is $182,365,311. This is a minor increase of roughly 4% from 2022’s overall budget, with roughly $7 million worth of new funding to be added.

In response to questions and concerns regarding the new preliminary writeups, City Manager Harold Stewart will be hosting a series of three online “Ask Me Anything” sessions, where he will be taking and answering questions from the public as well as outlining the important information concerning the 2023 city budget.

“The budget is a complicated document, with multiple funding sources and a lengthy list of capital projects,” said Stewart in a press release. “We want to provide as much information as possible to make the budget more understandable, while also answering specific questions from residents. We encourage everyone interested in the city’s budgeting process to tune in and participate in these question-and-answer sessions.”

The meetings will be hosted on both the City of Minot’s social media platforms and their YouTube Channel at 3:00 p.m. on all occasions. Each meeting will focus on a specific topic or aspect of the budget plan. The subjects and dates for the meeting are as follows:

  • August 10- Public Safety
  • August 12- General Government
  • August 16- Public Works and Streets

Viewers may participate in these meetings themselves by submitting questions on social media during the events or submitting one in advance using this request form .

The full proposed new budget is available here .

