Developing: Deadly car accident near Freedom Drive

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in an accident near Wesley Heights Tuesday, Charlotte Medic said.

Midday traffic was being diverted due to the active investigation scene and Medic said one patient was pronounced dead.

It is unclear at this time what caused the wreck. This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.