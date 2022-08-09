ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Developing: Deadly car accident near Freedom Drive

By Jesse Ullmann
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Qfxn_0hAVBWPw00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in an accident near Wesley Heights Tuesday, Charlotte Medic said.

Midday traffic was being diverted due to the active investigation scene and Medic said one patient was pronounced dead.

It is unclear at this time what caused the wreck. This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, 1 hurt in northwest Charlotte wreck, paramedics confirm

CHARLOTTE — A deadly crash was reported Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive, according to MEDIC. One person died and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further information has been...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed, another injured in northwest Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday. The crash happened on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive at 3:46 p.m., Medic said. Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene and another was transported to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Cincinnati, OH
Accidents
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WCNC

Charlotte DOT employee placed on leave after crash leaves 1 man dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal crash where a motorcycle collided with a Charlotte Department of Transportation vehicle. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash happened on Tuesday around 11:11 a.m. on Freedom Drive near the intersection of Camp Greene Street. Preliminary reports state that a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Downed tree blocking westbound Tyvola Rd in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A downed tree blocking the westbound lanes of Tyvola Road could cause some delays during the morning commute in south Charlotte Thursday morning. The tree is blocking all westbound lanes just before Wedgewood Drive. Alternate routes are available by using Woodlawn Road, Archdale Drive or Seneca Place. A severe […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

West Charlotte crash kills 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a wreck in west Charlotte, according to Medic. The crash happened Tuesday morning on the 2000 block of Freedom Drive, close to West Morehead Drive. The area is currently shut down and motorists should avoid the area. Footage from Sky3 showed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Qc News Alerts#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt after crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a crash in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials say. The crash happened early Tuesday morning near the 3400 block of East Independence Blvd near Wendover Road and Eastway Drive. Medic confirmed one person died on the scene. A second […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North in Charlotte late Monday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-85 North at Graham Street is closed as of 11:15 a.m. due to department operations. Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced...
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation

Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 19

Woman killed in Brown County house fire

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday morning, according to dispatchers. It was reported in the 700 block of Hamburg Street in Ripley just after 1 a.m. The victim was the only person inside at the time of the fire. Her...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy