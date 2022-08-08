Read full article on original website
Pair of Walla Walla suspects in custody for accused gun thefts & vehicle prowl
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — An overnight vehicle prowl gone wrong led to the arrest of two men accused of stealing firearms from community members’ vehicles and hiding out from the police early on Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Gunner Fulmer of the Walla Walla Police Department, officers were...
KIMA TV
Walla Walla Police arrest two men for suspicion of a car prowl and stealing firearms
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — After a standoff at a home, the Walla Walla Police Department arrested two men suspected of a car prowl and stealing several firearms on August 11th. Just after 2:30 a.m., Officers responded to the 1000 Block of Reese Ave. after a report of a interrupted vehicle prowl. A homeowner reported to officers that he witnessed individuals stealing items from his vehicle including firearms.
Former cafe owner appears in Pasco court for murder and kidnapping. Her bail is $2M
It’s been about a week since she allegedly strangled her partner of 10 years.
KPD: Off-duty detective arrests suspect seen raping developmentally disabled woman
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An off-duty detective jumped into action when a 57-year-old man was spotted taking advantage of a woman with developmental disabilities in a public park on Wednesday evening. According to a release from the Kennewick Police Department, an off-duty police detective noticed a familiar adult woman in...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two men arrested for vehicle prowl, stolen firearms
WALLA WALLA – Two men were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing items from a vehicle, which included firearms, on the 1000 block of Reese Avenue. The suspects, Alex Stevens, 25, and Antonio Manuel Alejandra, 38, both of Walla Walla, left the scene around 2:30 a.m. in a vehicle and were later located on Cruthers Street.
Off-Duty Officer Helps Apprehend Kennewick Rape Suspect
A 57-year-old Pasco man is behind bars after an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer thwarted his rape attempt. Officer spots a known developmentally disabled woman with suspect. Shortly before 5 PM Wednesday (August 10) the officer, who is a detective, spotted the adult woman with an adult male in Fruitland Park. The park is located along Fruitland, between Canal and Columbia Drive.
KIMA TV
Kennewick Police investigate after man allegedly assaulted disabled woman
KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE: On August 11th, Lucio Rincon appeared in Benton County Superior Court. The judge said the state has until Monday, August 15th to officially file charges. Until then, his bail has been set at $250,000. Rincon appears back in court on Tuesday, August 16th. ----------- The...
Suspect allegedly admits to other robberies when picked up for Tri-Cities carjacking
2 men and a woman were arrested.
Suspects in Multiple Robberies Nailed by Richland, Kennewick Cops
Perhaps suspects don't realize law enforcement agencies work together. Three suspects were nabbed by Police in Kennewick, Richland. Police have not specified which incidents they're wanted for, but they used the word "multiple." Richland and Kennewick officers have apprehended a trio of persons wanted in connection with a series of...
KIMA TV
Local and federal law enforcement coming together to combat problems at Carbody Beach
PASCO, Wash. — Local and federal law enforcement agencies are joining forces to help put a stop to growing problems at Carbody Beach. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said one major problem they're facing is littering. Officials said the area will be cleaned up, and within days the beach is trashed again.
yaktrinews.com
Kennewick drug trafficker sold meth to DEA source, brought small child
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A federal judge has sentenced Aurelio James Gonzalez, 30, to a decade in prison following an investigation that came to a head when he sold two lbs of methamphetamine to undercover sources in the Tri-Cities. U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington Vanessa Waldref announced the sentencing on...
Suspicious Character Spooked After Camera Whistles at Him [VIDEO]
West Richland Police seeking to talk to this person. Other than possible trespassing, no visible crime was committed but this suspicious acting man was apparently spooked off by a security camera...that whistles. Around 6 AM on August 6th (last Saturday) this man entered private property on South 44th. street in...
Exclusive | Verdict in on Tri-Cities judge’s domestic violence assault charges
His ex-wife told the jury he used intimidation, condescension and occasional violence.
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco man arrested for string of fraudulent checks
PASCO, Wash. - After being released from jail after a fraudulent check arrest, 24-year-old Dalton Wade McManamon tried to cash another fraudulent check. The Pasco Police Department is warning people to verify all checks before selling big-ticket items. The Pasco man was arrested July 12 for the unlawful issuance of...
‘My biggest idol:’ Tri-Cities mother and daughter firefighters reunite at Cow Canyon wildfire
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Firefighting is in Katie Jo Benitz’s blood. Ever since she grew up with her mother fighting fires and doing EMS, when she graduated high school in 2021, she said she had to try it out. To run into her mom at the Cow Canyon fire, she said, was a very special moment for both of them.
Hermiston police seize more dogs in wake of recent raid
HERMISTON — The latest domino in the Yorkshire Terrier puppy mill saga has fallen. Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston confirmed 17 more dogs have been turned over to the police. This makes 29 total terriers that have been recovered.
‘I will kill you ...’ Mesa murder victim suffered years of threats and abuse, court records say
“I alone cannot protect them from how far down she has gone.”
‘So unfair:’ Girlfriend of 38yo Richland veteran speaks out after he was found deceased during heatwave
RICHLAND, Wash. — Tiffany Woodrome remembers Sean Aaberg, her boyfriend of four-and-a-half years, as “a goofball” who loved being a father and making others laugh. “He wanted to be everybody’s friend,” Woodrome said. “He would literally do anything for anyone.” Some of her favorite memories include the stay-at-home dad taking their children “constantly to the parks.” “He wanted to keep...
Assault rifle ruled out in deadly Pasco house party shooting Saturday night
A candlelight vigil was held this week where the shooting happened.
Richland club’s bookkeeper stole over $110K and left the group in trouble with the IRS
Some club members couldn’t believe she was capable of years of deception.
