Walla Walla County, WA

KIMA TV

Walla Walla Police arrest two men for suspicion of a car prowl and stealing firearms

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — After a standoff at a home, the Walla Walla Police Department arrested two men suspected of a car prowl and stealing several firearms on August 11th. Just after 2:30 a.m., Officers responded to the 1000 Block of Reese Ave. after a report of a interrupted vehicle prowl. A homeowner reported to officers that he witnessed individuals stealing items from his vehicle including firearms.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Walla Walla County, WA
Walla Walla County, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two men arrested for vehicle prowl, stolen firearms

WALLA WALLA – Two men were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing items from a vehicle, which included firearms, on the 1000 block of Reese Avenue. The suspects, Alex Stevens, 25, and Antonio Manuel Alejandra, 38, both of Walla Walla, left the scene around 2:30 a.m. in a vehicle and were later located on Cruthers Street.
NEWStalk 870

Off-Duty Officer Helps Apprehend Kennewick Rape Suspect

A 57-year-old Pasco man is behind bars after an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer thwarted his rape attempt. Officer spots a known developmentally disabled woman with suspect. Shortly before 5 PM Wednesday (August 10) the officer, who is a detective, spotted the adult woman with an adult male in Fruitland Park. The park is located along Fruitland, between Canal and Columbia Drive.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Suspects in Multiple Robberies Nailed by Richland, Kennewick Cops

Perhaps suspects don't realize law enforcement agencies work together. Three suspects were nabbed by Police in Kennewick, Richland. Police have not specified which incidents they're wanted for, but they used the word "multiple." Richland and Kennewick officers have apprehended a trio of persons wanted in connection with a series of...
RICHLAND, WA
yaktrinews.com

Kennewick drug trafficker sold meth to DEA source, brought small child

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A federal judge has sentenced Aurelio James Gonzalez, 30, to a decade in prison following an investigation that came to a head when he sold two lbs of methamphetamine to undercover sources in the Tri-Cities. U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington Vanessa Waldref announced the sentencing on...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco man arrested for string of fraudulent checks

PASCO, Wash. - After being released from jail after a fraudulent check arrest, 24-year-old Dalton Wade McManamon tried to cash another fraudulent check. The Pasco Police Department is warning people to verify all checks before selling big-ticket items. The Pasco man was arrested July 12 for the unlawful issuance of...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘So unfair:’ Girlfriend of 38yo Richland veteran speaks out after he was found deceased during heatwave

RICHLAND, Wash. — Tiffany Woodrome remembers Sean Aaberg, her boyfriend of four-and-a-half years, as “a goofball” who loved being a father and making others laugh. “He wanted to be everybody’s friend,” Woodrome said. “He would literally do anything for anyone.” Some of her favorite memories include the stay-at-home dad taking their children “constantly to the parks.” “He wanted to keep...
RICHLAND, WA

