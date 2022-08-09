ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

1d ago

True at the same time all school lockers should be clear so that ppls employees can see what’s in the locker and students book bags as well. Maybe it will cut down on guns & any type of weapons .

Aiken Standard

North Augusta woman accused of creating fake court order

A North Augusta woman faces up to four years in prison after allegedly creating a fake court order. Patricia Haley Eubanks, 26, was arrested Wednesday morning by agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and charged with forgery without a dollar amount and impersonating a court official. Forgery without...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WSAV News 3

Deputies find remains in pond during search for man

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Remains examined during Simon Powell case

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County family could get closure over six years after Simon Powell went missing. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says they found human remains in a pond off Highway 56, where they were specifically looking for his body. The GBI is now examining those...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

1 suspect in custody, 1 at-large in Augusta home invasion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say one of the suspects in a July home invasion is now in custody, but another remains at-large. The home invasion occurred July 5 at a Motel 6. Raymond Fluellen Jr. and Pamela Shelton were identified as the suspects in the invasion at the motel...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

4th serious crime in same block sends shooting victim to hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting at an apartment complex left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. It was the fourth serious crime within weeks in the same block. The shooting was reported at 2:56 p.m. at The Hendrix apartments in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
AUGUSTA, GA
Fox News

Remains of Georgia man whose been missing since 2016 found in pond

Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago. Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has said he believes Powell was robbed and the robbers burned the truck to conceal evidence.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Teen sought for questioning after shooting on Boy Scout Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, deputies said they’re looking to question someone about an aggravated assault in the same block. Matecus Barnes, 17, is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Richmond Co. Coroner investigating inmate death

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating an inmate death that occurred at the Richmond County Correctional Institute on Tobacco Road Tuesday. The inmate, identified as 49-year-old Stuart Martin of Bethlehem, Georgia, died while in the recreational area of the prison. Martin was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:15 p.m. […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Coroner investigates death at Richmond County correctional site

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating an inmate’s death that occurred Tuesday. The death occurred at the Richmond County Correctional Institution at 2314 Tobacco Road. The coroner says the inmate died while in the recreational area of the facility. The deceased, Stuart Martin,...
WRDW-TV

Richmond County moves forward with inmate medical contract

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A committee of the Augusta Commission on Tuesday approved the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s renewal with Wellpath for Richmond County inmate medical care. The approval came as part of a consent motion with no discussion. It still must be approved by the commission. With...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

1 injured in shooting on Boy Scout Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting on Boy Scout Rd. The call came in just before 3 p.m. for a reported shooting at Hendrix Apartments. Deputies found a man on the scene who had been shot at least once. The...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Remains discovered during search for Simon Powell

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it has found human remains after searching multiple ponds for a man who’s been missing for six years and is presumed dead. Authorities believe Simon Powell was murdered and that money many have been a motive. The...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 11

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says they found human remains in a pond where they were specifically looking for Simon Powell's body. Plus, another shooting sends a person to the hospital in Augusta, the 4th serious crime within weeks in the same block. Here are your top headlines.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Coroner called to crash on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office has been called to an accident on Mike Padgett Highway. News of the accident comes after the Coroner's office was called to another fatal accident on Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20. We're working to learn additional information on the incident.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

Coroner identifies Gem Lakes drowning victim

The Aiken County coroner has identified the body of a man who drowned in Gem Lakes in June. James L. Brooker, 55, has been identified as the man who drowned June 25 in the Gem Lakes neighborhood's recreation area, at 108 Recreation Drive, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

These suspects sought in Augusta aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are seeking information about three suspects wanted in connection with an Augusta aggravated assault. The incident happened Monday in the 2300 block of Travis Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous, left in a Dodge...
AUGUSTA, GA

