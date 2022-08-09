Read full article on original website
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Louis Saha vows Marcus Rashford will be 'unstoppable' for Man United this season and defends the much criticised 'McFred' pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred, insisting they have the 'qualities' to play in Erik ten Hag's midfield
Louis Saha believes Marcus Rashford will soon find his form for Manchester United and when he does he will be 'unstoppable'. Rashford struggled for form and fitness last season, but after a full pre-season under new manager Erik ten Hag, hopes were high for a resurgence for the England forward.
Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm plans to boycott the World Cup in Qatar
Former Germany and Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm will boycott the World Cup this winter over host nation Qatar's poor human rights record. FIFA has faced widespread criticism for awarding the tournament to the tiny Gulf nation, which has a population over just over two million people. Qatar had never...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
Sadio Mane left Eintracht Frankfurt mascot in shock ahead of Bayern Munich debut
All eyes were on Sadio Mane as he made his Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich on Friday. However, a Eintracht Frankfurt mascot stole the show ahead of kick off after producing a great reaction when he saw Mane walking in front of him. A video was posted on the Bundesliga’s...
‘Nunez Has All the Attributes to Be a Top Scorer in the Premier League’ - Former Uruguayan International on Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez made the move to Liverpool this summer from Portuguese outfit Benfica, making an impressive start to life on Merseyside the former Uruguay international and Premier League manager Gus Poyet has his say on his fellow countryman.
Chelsea tipped to beat Liverpool to Premier League top four spot as Thomas Tuchel 'told not to sign' Frenkie de Jong
Former Chelsea defender William Gallas believes Thomas Tuchel’s side will finish inside the Premier League top four at the expense of Liverpool, and has told the club not to sign Frenkie de Jong. Chelsea opened their 2022/23 Premier League account last weekend with a 1-0 win over Everton to...
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
Tranmere Rovers host Newcastle United and Bolton play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup second round... with 13 Premier League teams joining the competition
Tranmere Rovers will host Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers will play Aston Villa in the pick of the second round ties of this season's Carabao Cup. The draw, which was made on Wednesday evening, also sees Crawley Town host Fulham, Everton making the trip to Fleetwood Town and last season's National League champions Stockport County host Leicester City.
Manchester City begin filming Amazon-style documentary covering 2022/23 season
Manchester City's ‘Centurions’ season captured the imagination of fans and pundits across the world. The current Premier League champions made history, setting a record total of 100 points during the 2017/18 English top-flight campaign. City also broke a host of other records on their way to becoming the...
William Gallas claims Liverpool WON'T finish in the top four this season after losing Sadio Mane
Liverpool won't finish in the top four this season, according to former Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham defender William Gallas. Liverpool finished just a point behind Premier League champions Manchester City last season and have secured a top-four finish in each of the last six seasons under Jurgen Klopp. But the...
He's only been in Italy for a month and Nemanja Matic is already giving interviews in fluent Italian
Nemanja Matic has only been living in Rome for just over a month, but the Serbian midfielder is already giving interviews in fluent Italian. The 34-year-old, who penned a one-year deal with Serie A side AS Roma at the end of June, has once again reunited with manager Jose Mourinho following an eight-year spell in England.
Raheem Sterling on reasons for leaving Man City and joining Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel's influence and his best role
Raheem Sterling has extensively outlined why he left Manchester City to join Chelsea in a £47.5 million transfer this summer. Sterling, 27, arrived from Man City in June following a £47.5 million agreement, which saw him sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge. He has already made his...
Liverpool urged to sign major Man United and Chelsea transfer target - could cost £85m
Former Liverpool defender José Enrique has encouraged the Reds to sign Frenkie de Jong before the summer transfer window slams shut. The Barcelona midfielder has found himself regularly mentioned in transfer related stories over the past few months amid interest from Manchester United. Barca are said to be open...
How to play your wildcard on Fantasy Premier League
Fantasy football is here to take over your life again, thanks to the return of Premier League football. If you need to brush up on the FPL rules - such as how to change your team name - and how to use your wildcard, you’ve come to the right place.
Barcelona summer signing reverts back to old profile picture on social media amid registration issue
Andreas Christensen has reverted back to his old profile picture of him in a Chelsea shirt amid Barcelona's registration issues. Christensen moved to the Camp Nou from Chelsea on a free transfer this summer. But he could leave his new club before even making a competitive appearance. That's because Christensen...
Former Arsenal and Chelsea Defender Shares Opinion on Manchester United
William Gallas has shared his opinion to Genting Casino about the current state of Manchester United's hierarchy, transfer dealings, and Sir Alex Ferguson.
Arsenal may wait until 2023 to sign top midfield target
Arsenal are prepared to wait until the end of the 2022/23 season to sign Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, football.london understands. The Gunners have been linked heavily with the arrival of a new midfielder, with Tielemans being one of the names that’s surrounded the North Londoners all summer. Widespread...
Brendan Rodgers confirms Leicester City rejected two Chelsea bids for Wesley Fofana due to being "nowhere near" valuation
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed they have rejected two offers from Chelsea for defender Wesley Fofana, and insists they aren’t looking to sell him this summer. The 21-year-old only signed a new long-term contract with the Foxes until 2027 back in March, but is seriously wanted by...
Bernardo Silva doesn't understand why Liverpool have more players in Team of the Year than Man City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has gone in on the Professional Footballers' Association for last season's Team of the Year selections. City won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day after coming from 2-0 down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2. Despite that, only three City players...
