WRDW-TV
Georgia abortion laws impact Augusta movie industry
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last few years, we’ve seen how big Georgia’s film industry is firsthand. From Clint Eastwood and Mel Gibson filming downtown to Suicide Squad filming scenes at the old jail. Atlanta has always been a hot spot for films, and Tyler Perry studios...
WRDW-TV
Community roundup: Coming events, acts of kindness and more
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Busby’s Heating and Air on Tuesday presented Hope House in Augusta with a $2,000 contribution as part of the Busby’s Cares Community Contribution initiative. Hope House strives to instill self-sufficiency in individuals and families through comprehensive treatment to end the cycle of substance misuse, untreated...
Eighth Annual Augusta Beerfest making its return to the James Brown Arena
The eighth annual Augusta Beerfest is make its return to the James Brown Arena.
hotelnewsresource.com
Extended Stay America Opens Newest Premier Suites Hotel in Augusta, Georgia
Extended Stay America announced today the opening of the Extended Stay Premier Suites Augusta located in Augusta, Georgia. The property was developed by the owner Greenway Hospitality. The four-story 124-room property features complimentary Wi-Fi, premium cable, a STAY Fit fitness room, STAY Clean laundry room, and our signature spacious STAY...
Annual Back To School Giveaway in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – There will be a chance for students in North Augusta to get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. The Annual Back To School Giveaway 2022 will take place on Saturday, August 13th from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. Organizers say it will take place at the […]
WRDW-TV
Augusta University renaming education program
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is renaming one of its departments this semester. They decided the education department needed a new name, representing all the majors that make up it. It’s going to be called the College of Education and Human Development. The dean says the new name...
WRDW-TV
Rage Room opens in North Augusta as form of therapy
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sign on the area’s newest rage room says choose your weapon, but before you ask, it’s not to hurt anyone. If anything, the rage room is there to help. Help get your frustration out, scream, and smash some old junk along the...
Mold in dorms delays move-in for AU students
Over two dozen students at Augusta University's Health Sciences campus are not yet able to move into their dorm rooms for several days after mold was discovered in both Oak and Elm Halls.
WRDW-TV
Augusta University move-in day impacts state economy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a busy day over at Augusta University. Jag families will sleep good tonight, one dad told us he needed an ice bath. Wednesday was the first day of freshman move-in for students. Enrollment there has increased by 15% over the last five years and...
WRDW-TV
‘I’m ready for this’: Augusta University welcomes freshman to campus
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The fun of move-in day on Augusta University’s campus is on hold for about 30 students, after the university found mold in dorms at Oak and Elm Hall. The students are freshman in the health and science programs. While hundreds of students were able to...
WRDW-TV
Local teachers share why they enjoy returning to the classroom
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a new year with the same challenges for teachers. They’ll be spending a lot of their own money to be ready, about $750 on average, for classroom supplies. We spoke with local teachers about why the challenges are worth it. “I’ve always found...
WRDW-TV
Aiken stage production to showcase fight for voting rights in U.S.
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new play titled “The Big Debate,” based on the fragile friendships of three important figures in American history, will have its national premiere in Aiken. The performance will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at Etherredge Center at the University of South...
WRDW-TV
Voorhees, Denmark Tech students launch school year in unity
DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Denmark Technical College and Voorhees University kicked off the 2022-2023 academic year with Operation Olive Branch, which welcomed 313 new and transfer students to the two campuses on Tuesday. Operation Olive Branch is a unity initiative planned by the presidents of both institutions to enhance the...
howafrica.com
How African-American Bodies Were Stolen From Graves In The 1830s For Study
Grave robbing was carried out in many cases. The Old Medical College of Georgia has a history behind it of stealing the bodies of dead once enslaved black people. The grave robbing was carried out by a 36-year-old Gullah slave who was purchased by the Old Medical College of Georgia for the tasks.
The Post and Courier
Vietnamese cafe opens storefront in downtown Augusta
Inside a small cafe in downtown Augusta, Lily Coffee, Tea & Bread, the newly opened storefront for the Vietnamese food and spot brings authentic asian cuisine to the CSRA. Lily Nguyen, owner of the restaurant located at 1378 Laney Walker Boulevard Suite 101, started her business from a food truck and pop up shop at the Augusta market after she moved to the CSRA three years ago.
WRDW-TV
South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
WRDW-TV
Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stops in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Let’s be frank, an American icon made an appearance in Augusta this week. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. We relished in the moment, caught up with the two drivers, and even rode shotgun on a spin around the block. What’s it like driving a wiener on...
WRDW-TV
Funds for AU Health hailed as a way to boost access to care
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have approved the “GA-AIDE” proposal to invest more than $300 million into the Grady Health and Augusta University Health systems. Georgia’s Democratic U.S. senators said the money will open up access to quality care for Georgia’s most vulnerable...
Wilkes County farm fine points to complaints on farm-sprayed waste
Georgia Environmental Protection Division fined McAvoy Farms, also known as Mar Leta Farms, $5,000 after nearly 1,700 fish died in the Little River in Wilkes County on June 16.
WRDW-TV
4th serious crime in same block sends shooting victim to hospital
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting at an apartment complex left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. It was the fourth serious crime within weeks in the same block. The shooting was reported at 2:56 p.m. at The Hendrix apartments in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
