Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Georgia abortion laws impact Augusta movie industry

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last few years, we’ve seen how big Georgia’s film industry is firsthand. From Clint Eastwood and Mel Gibson filming downtown to Suicide Squad filming scenes at the old jail. Atlanta has always been a hot spot for films, and Tyler Perry studios...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Community roundup: Coming events, acts of kindness and more

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Busby’s Heating and Air on Tuesday presented Hope House in Augusta with a $2,000 contribution as part of the Busby’s Cares Community Contribution initiative. Hope House strives to instill self-sufficiency in individuals and families through comprehensive treatment to end the cycle of substance misuse, untreated...
AUGUSTA, GA
hotelnewsresource.com

Extended Stay America Opens Newest Premier Suites Hotel in Augusta, Georgia

Extended Stay America announced today the opening of the Extended Stay Premier Suites Augusta located in Augusta, Georgia. The property was developed by the owner Greenway Hospitality. The four-story 124-room property features complimentary Wi-Fi, premium cable, a STAY Fit fitness room, STAY Clean laundry room, and our signature spacious STAY...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Annual Back To School Giveaway in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – There will be a chance for students in North Augusta to get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. The Annual Back To School Giveaway 2022 will take place on Saturday, August 13th from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. Organizers say it will take place at the […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta University renaming education program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is renaming one of its departments this semester. They decided the education department needed a new name, representing all the majors that make up it. It’s going to be called the College of Education and Human Development. The dean says the new name...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Rage Room opens in North Augusta as form of therapy

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sign on the area’s newest rage room says choose your weapon, but before you ask, it’s not to hurt anyone. If anything, the rage room is there to help. Help get your frustration out, scream, and smash some old junk along the...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta University move-in day impacts state economy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a busy day over at Augusta University. Jag families will sleep good tonight, one dad told us he needed an ice bath. Wednesday was the first day of freshman move-in for students. Enrollment there has increased by 15% over the last five years and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local teachers share why they enjoy returning to the classroom

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a new year with the same challenges for teachers. They’ll be spending a lot of their own money to be ready, about $750 on average, for classroom supplies. We spoke with local teachers about why the challenges are worth it. “I’ve always found...
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken stage production to showcase fight for voting rights in U.S.

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new play titled “The Big Debate,” based on the fragile friendships of three important figures in American history, will have its national premiere in Aiken. The performance will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at Etherredge Center at the University of South...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Voorhees, Denmark Tech students launch school year in unity

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Denmark Technical College and Voorhees University kicked off the 2022-2023 academic year with Operation Olive Branch, which welcomed 313 new and transfer students to the two campuses on Tuesday. Operation Olive Branch is a unity initiative planned by the presidents of both institutions to enhance the...
DENMARK, SC
The Post and Courier

Vietnamese cafe opens storefront in downtown Augusta

Inside a small cafe in downtown Augusta, Lily Coffee, Tea & Bread, the newly opened storefront for the Vietnamese food and spot brings authentic asian cuisine to the CSRA. Lily Nguyen, owner of the restaurant located at 1378 Laney Walker Boulevard Suite 101, started her business from a food truck and pop up shop at the Augusta market after she moved to the CSRA three years ago.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stops in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Let’s be frank, an American icon made an appearance in Augusta this week. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. We relished in the moment, caught up with the two drivers, and even rode shotgun on a spin around the block. What’s it like driving a wiener on...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Funds for AU Health hailed as a way to boost access to care

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have approved the “GA-AIDE” proposal to invest more than $300 million into the Grady Health and Augusta University Health systems. Georgia’s Democratic U.S. senators said the money will open up access to quality care for Georgia’s most vulnerable...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

4th serious crime in same block sends shooting victim to hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting at an apartment complex left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. It was the fourth serious crime within weeks in the same block. The shooting was reported at 2:56 p.m. at The Hendrix apartments in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
AUGUSTA, GA

