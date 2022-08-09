Darlene Schuster Obituary

Funeral Services for 87 year old Darlene Schuster of Shelby will be Thursday, August 11th at 10:30 AM at the United Church of Avoca. Family will greet friends Wednesday, August 10th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Burial will be at the Shelby Cemetery. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include her children Sandra (Buzz) Barlow of Shelby, IA; Cheryl Schwickerath (fiancé Bob Carman) of Ankeny, IA; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother Ronald (Sherida) Goshorn of Ames, IA