ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waterford Stillhouse: 1st legal distillery in Racine County

Two years ago, one of the smallest distilleries in the state started making vodka and bourbon, and today they remain Racine County’s first and only distillery since prohibition. Brian Kramp is at Waterford Stillhouse learning how they produce their small-batch premium spirits.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
communityjournal.net

Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention

I have written about the Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) in some of my past articles. As a matter of fact, I have attended some of the events they have held and everything to me appears to be very positive. Its annual budget is $3.7 million dollars. Through the American Rescue Act, it is now getting an additional $8.4 million dollars. Alderman state they want to see the resources deployed to help make Milwaukee safer. The director position was not renewed so there is an opening at this time. Sources state a new director will be hired in the next several weeks sometime. Alderman Bohl states “it is the administration’s intent to continue the work underway in the violence prevention office, while, at the same time, increasing the office’s responsiveness to changing demands and expectations in public safety”.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Coronavirus
Milwaukee, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Denita Ball Milwaukee County's 1st female sheriff

MILWAUKEE - Denita Ball won the Democratic primary for Milwaukee County sheriff Tuesday, Aug. 9, and with no Republican challenger in November, she becomes Milwaukee County's first female sheriff and the first Black woman to serve as sheriff in the state of Wisconsin. Less than 24 hours after her primary...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Tool opens manufacturing plant in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. - Milwaukee Tool on Wednesday, Aug. 10 was joined by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the Milwaukee 7 (M7), West Bend officials, and industry partners to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s newest manufacturing plant in West Bend. The 95,000-square-foot facility will manufacture new,...
WEST BEND, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#General Health#Linus Covid#Southside Health Center#Milwaukee Gov
WausauPilot

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Western Lakes Fire District budget referendum rejected

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Western Lakes Fire District says it needs more firefighters, and that means more money in the budget. The voters spoke Aug. 9, and they said "no." Just like that, plans to beef-up staff went up in smoke. "If we had a health emergency in this house –...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes

Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

The cost of courts: how cash bail impacts Wisconsin communities

LA CROSSE (WKBT) –When it comes to a crime, money can determine when a suspect is released from jail. The suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy posted $1,000 cash bond 10 days before prosecutors he killed 6 people. The incident has raised questions about violent criminals being released on low amounts of bond. but experts say cash bond isn’t just about violent criminals. It impacts people who can’t afford to pay.
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Whirlpool buys Wisconsin Company for $3 Billion Cash

(Pleasant Prairie, WI) — The home appliance-making giant Whirlpool has bought a Wisconsin based company, InSinkErator for three-billion dollars. InSinkErator is owned by Emerson and is based in Pleasant Prairie. It is the world’s largest manufacturer of sink disposals and on-demand hot water dispensers, controlling more than 70-percent of the market.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police phone scam warning, person seeking payment

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public after it recently received complaints of a phone scam. In the scam, police said, a scammer identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and claims that you missed jury duty or a court summons and run the risk of being arrested unless you pay a certain amount of money. The scammer has claimed to be a Milwaukee police officer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wxpr.org

Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
Wrn.com

Evers announces Milwaukee site for new youth prison

Governor Tony Evers has announced a site for a new state youth prison. Calling it a major step toward closing Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, Evers on Tuesday announced plans to build a new youth prison on Milwaukee’s northwest side. In a statement, Evers said it’s one major step closer to getting kids out of the facilities, which were initially to have closed last July. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to vote on the proposed site on Friday. Building on the site would require city approval, under a state law that approved 42 million dollars for the new facility.-
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy