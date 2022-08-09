Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Fire Department citizenship requirement dropped by FPC
The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission dropped a requirement that Milwaukee firefighters be U.S. citizens. The Milwaukee Police Department requires officers to be U.S. citizens per state law.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: E. coli under advisory levels, swimming allowed on lake in Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A lake in southern Wisconsin has reopened its waters for swimming following an instance of high levels of E. coli. On August 10, the Racine County Parks announced that E. coli concentrations are below advisory levels at Quarry Lake. The water has since been reopened to swimming.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waterford Stillhouse: 1st legal distillery in Racine County
Two years ago, one of the smallest distilleries in the state started making vodka and bourbon, and today they remain Racine County’s first and only distillery since prohibition. Brian Kramp is at Waterford Stillhouse learning how they produce their small-batch premium spirits.
communityjournal.net
Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention
I have written about the Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) in some of my past articles. As a matter of fact, I have attended some of the events they have held and everything to me appears to be very positive. Its annual budget is $3.7 million dollars. Through the American Rescue Act, it is now getting an additional $8.4 million dollars. Alderman state they want to see the resources deployed to help make Milwaukee safer. The director position was not renewed so there is an opening at this time. Sources state a new director will be hired in the next several weeks sometime. Alderman Bohl states “it is the administration’s intent to continue the work underway in the violence prevention office, while, at the same time, increasing the office’s responsiveness to changing demands and expectations in public safety”.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Denita Ball Milwaukee County's 1st female sheriff
MILWAUKEE - Denita Ball won the Democratic primary for Milwaukee County sheriff Tuesday, Aug. 9, and with no Republican challenger in November, she becomes Milwaukee County's first female sheriff and the first Black woman to serve as sheriff in the state of Wisconsin. Less than 24 hours after her primary...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Police Association says officer shortage has reached 'critical level'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee police union says their shortage of officers has reached "critical levels." In a press release, the Milwaukee Police Association uses an incident from last week as an example. Two detectives spotted a robbery suspect and called for backup, only to be told that there...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Tool opens manufacturing plant in West Bend
WEST BEND, Wis. - Milwaukee Tool on Wednesday, Aug. 10 was joined by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the Milwaukee 7 (M7), West Bend officials, and industry partners to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s newest manufacturing plant in West Bend. The 95,000-square-foot facility will manufacture new,...
iheart.com
Madison County Finds Triple E In A Mosquito Pool In Town Of Sullivan
Town of Sullivan, N.Y - The Madison County Health Department says they have their first positive Eastern Equine Encephalitis or Triple E virus mosquito pool of the season. The sample was collected at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan. They say the type of...
Site selected for new youth correctional facility in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will build a new youth correctional facility on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The new Type 1 facility will be built along West Clinton Avenue, near Noyes Park. The move brings Wisconsin a step closer to closing the facilities at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake. The prisons near Irma came under fire for alleged...
Questions about abortion, marijuana likely to be on November's ballot
From abortion to marijuana, leaders across southeast Wisconsin want to add questions to the ballot gauging interest on these hot topics.
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Western Lakes Fire District budget referendum rejected
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Western Lakes Fire District says it needs more firefighters, and that means more money in the budget. The voters spoke Aug. 9, and they said "no." Just like that, plans to beef-up staff went up in smoke. "If we had a health emergency in this house –...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
The cost of courts: how cash bail impacts Wisconsin communities
LA CROSSE (WKBT) –When it comes to a crime, money can determine when a suspect is released from jail. The suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy posted $1,000 cash bond 10 days before prosecutors he killed 6 people. The incident has raised questions about violent criminals being released on low amounts of bond. but experts say cash bond isn’t just about violent criminals. It impacts people who can’t afford to pay.
wwisradio.com
Whirlpool buys Wisconsin Company for $3 Billion Cash
(Pleasant Prairie, WI) — The home appliance-making giant Whirlpool has bought a Wisconsin based company, InSinkErator for three-billion dollars. InSinkErator is owned by Emerson and is based in Pleasant Prairie. It is the world’s largest manufacturer of sink disposals and on-demand hot water dispensers, controlling more than 70-percent of the market.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police phone scam warning, person seeking payment
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public after it recently received complaints of a phone scam. In the scam, police said, a scammer identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and claims that you missed jury duty or a court summons and run the risk of being arrested unless you pay a certain amount of money. The scammer has claimed to be a Milwaukee police officer.
Evers administration picks site for new youth prison
The facility would replace the state's existing youth prison outside Irma. The existing facility has been plagued by allegations of guard-on-prisoner abuse.
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
The Only Problem With This $2 Million Wisconsin Castle Is That It’s Ugly
If you've ever wanted to own a home that you could instantly turn into a Victorian era bed and breakfast, you have to check this out. This is another listing that came to my attention thanks to the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. This house comes to us from Milwaukee, Wisconsin....
Wrn.com
Evers announces Milwaukee site for new youth prison
Governor Tony Evers has announced a site for a new state youth prison. Calling it a major step toward closing Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, Evers on Tuesday announced plans to build a new youth prison on Milwaukee’s northwest side. In a statement, Evers said it’s one major step closer to getting kids out of the facilities, which were initially to have closed last July. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to vote on the proposed site on Friday. Building on the site would require city approval, under a state law that approved 42 million dollars for the new facility.-
