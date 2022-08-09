Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas First Responders Dealing With Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
These are the 11 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
Comedy takes center stage all over Dallas this weekend, with a quartet of big-name comedians performing, as well as a live version of a popular comedy podcast. Other choices include two local theater productions, two throwback concerts, a classical guitar quartet, and the long-awaited return of a modern pop star.
Whippersnapper on Dallas' Henderson Ave summons dragons in new pop-up
Dallas bar The Whippersnapper has a timely new pop-up: The Henderson Avenue bar will go beyond the wall with a Game of Thrones theme, in anticipation of the upcoming new series on HBO, House of The Dragon. According to a release, The Whippersnapper will transform into "Whipperfell," hoping to enlist...
Denton parlays its cool college cred into a hip spot north of Dallas
As the home to University of North Texas, Texas Women’s University, and a segment of the North Central Texas College, Denton is the quintessential eclectic and cool college town. Naturally, this attracts visitors making the road trip to tour campuses and visit students, but even if you aren't doing...
Moody new bar in Dallas' Bishop Arts beguiles with outdoorsy allure
It's almost getting hard to keep track but Dallas' Bishop Arts neighborhood has another new bar: Called Bar Eden, it's now open at 308 N. Bishop Ave. in the space that was previously The Botanist. In other news, The Botanist has apparently closed. Bar Eden is from Exxir Design Studios,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas restaurant veteran uncorks boutique wine shop on Garland Road
A Dallas food & beverage veteran with loads of wine savvy is opening a sweet new boutique. Called Terroir – A Place For Wine, it's a neighborhood boutique retail wine shop near Casa Linda Plaza in East Dallas, specializing in unique and uncommon labels. It's located at 9225 Garland...
Original Misfits will play their only headlining show of 2022 in Dallas
Dallas will be home to a one-of-a-kind metal rock show, and it's happening on Halloween weekend: The Original Misfits, the reunited punk rock band famous for blending music with horror film themes founded by singer Glenn Danzig, is performing at Dos Equis Pavilion on Saturday October 29. They'll be joined...
These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
This week’s event list is wide-ranging, offering teatime and cheese-making to paddleboarding and yoga. There’s a margarita festival featuring a fan-favorite tequila, and opportunity to get the dogs out of the house for a pup-friendly “pawty.”. Wednesday, August 10. Journey down the rabbit hole during this Alice...
Erykah Badu morphs into alter ego for DJ set at Dallas hotel
Dallas singer Erykah Badu is a local music institution, especially with her annual birthday show, but she'll show another side of herself at Casa Bloom Gold Edition at Virgin Hotels Dallas on August 12. For this special event, she'll bring out her alter ego DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dallas steps onto list of top 10 U.S. cities with lowest carbon footprints
People looking to travel to a sustainable city probably don’t have Texas spots at the top of their lists. Images of oil, cars, and blasting air conditioners spring up. The Texas power grid, no one need remind us, is barely hanging on. But Texas blew other states away for...
Giant online diamond retailer Blue Nile sets showroom for top Dallas mall
An online jeweler known for its diamonds and fine jewelry is opening a showroom in Dallas: Blue Nile, a popular online source for wedding and engagement rings, is opening a location at NorthPark Center. According to a spokesperson, the goal is to have the NorthPark shop open in time for...
Garth Brooks blazes into this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Top 5 revelations from Garth Brooks' Arlington show press conference. One day before...
New Tex-Mex opening at Preston Royal Dallas with largest patio evah
When in doubt, Tex-Mex: A new restaurant called Escondido Tex-Mex Patio is opening in the Preston Royal area of Dallas, from an operator who knows the neighborhood well. Escondido is a new concept from Jon Alexis, owner of TJ’s Seafood, which is at the same intersection. According to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Luxe perfume brand favored by royalty & celebs to open at Ritz-Carlton Dallas
A fragrant new boutique is coming to Uptown Dallas: The House of Krigler, a global perfumerie with a history dating back more than a century, will open a shop at the Ritz-Carlton Dallas hotel. A spokesperson confirms that the shop will open in September. This marks the second Texas outpost...
Why the W Dallas hotel is your go-to destination this summer
Planning a staycation or just looking for something new and fun to do this summer? The W Dallas hotel in Victory Park, across from the American Airlines Center, has everything from date night to Sunday funday covered, with options for once-in-a-lifetime events, too. Eat and drink. Villa Azur Restaurant &...
Be ready for back-to-school fashion and fun at Dallas' Inwood Village
It may be difficult to believe, but it's already time to start thinking about back-to-school. Knock everything off your to-do list at Inwood Village, whether you're looking for new outfits, school supplies, a fresh haircut, or a fun after-school treat. To wear. Start with fun and fashionable new outfits and...
The Chicks add Dallas to October concert tour with 2 shows in Irving
The biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth: The Chicks are making their triumphant return to their home state of Texas this fall, with five new October dates for their critically acclaimed return to the road with The Chicks Tour. The trio will perform one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas bar veteran shakes up cool cocktail champagne bar for Denison
A veteran of Dallas' cocktail scene is opening a stylish spot on the tippy-top northern edge of North Texas. Called Champagne Charlie's Cocktail House, it'll open in Denison at 120 S. Burnett Ave., where it will bring well made cocktails and that trendiest of beverages, Champagne. Champagne Charlie's is from...
These are the 6 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for August
Do y'all feel like you need a break? Agreed, it's time for a breather. Theaters around Dallas-Fort Worth have eased up this month, offering a light roster of plays and musicals with plenty of padding in between so you can see them all. In order of start date, here are...
Statler hotel in downtown Dallas adds old-school perk: a barbershop
In a very old-school service kind of gesture, a downtown Dallas hotel has added a barbershop: Called The Pegasus Barbershop, it's now open at The Statler, the historic hotel and residential building at 1914 Commerce St., where it will serve style-forward gentlemen who are hotel guests, building residents, and neighbors in the downtown community, in need of a cut or a hot-towel shave.
Acclaimed Miami concept with star-shaped pizza is coming to Dallas
Pizza from Miami is coming to Dallas: Called Mister O1 Pizza, it's an acclaimed pizza concept from Miami Beach whose signature is pizza shaped like a star. According to a release, it's opening in the fall at 3838 Oak Lawn Ave. #P175, in Two Turtle Creek building, in the same center as Jalisco Norte.
CultureMap Dallas
Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://dallas.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0