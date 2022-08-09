ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 11 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

Comedy takes center stage all over Dallas this weekend, with a quartet of big-name comedians performing, as well as a live version of a popular comedy podcast. Other choices include two local theater productions, two throwback concerts, a classical guitar quartet, and the long-awaited return of a modern pop star.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Linney
Person
Gretchen Carlson
Person
Christina Ricci
Person
Tamron Hall
Person
Lizzie Borden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Charity#Domestic Violence#The Family Place#Golden Globe#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Charities
CultureMap Dallas

Statler hotel in downtown Dallas adds old-school perk: a barbershop

In a very old-school service kind of gesture, a downtown Dallas hotel has added a barbershop: Called The Pegasus Barbershop, it's now open at The Statler, the historic hotel and residential building at 1914 Commerce St., where it will serve style-forward gentlemen who are hotel guests, building residents, and neighbors in the downtown community, in need of a cut or a hot-towel shave.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas

Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://dallas.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy