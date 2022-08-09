Read full article on original website
Maplewood Drive Closure August 11 in Sulphur
Sulphur, Louisiana – On August 10, 2022, the City of Sulphur announced that effective Thursday, August 11, 2022, Maplewood Drive will be temporarily closed between Forest Lane and Palermo Drive starting at 7 AM. The Closure is for a contractor to relocate a water line. Drivers are asked to...
KPLC TV
Coastal protection in Cameron Parish
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. One person is in custody following a brief police chase that ended at the intersection of E. Prien Lake Road and Fourth Avenue, authorities said.
KPLC TV
Third suspect in April double homicide on W. LaGrange Street returned to Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The third suspect in an April homicide in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street has been extradited to Louisiana. The killing of two Houston men staying in Lake Charles allegedly arose from a drug dispute, authorities said. Three other Houston men are accused of driving to Lake Charles to commit the murders.
KPLC TV
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles OMV reopens tomorrow
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Office of Motor Vehicles will reopen Monday. The Lake Charles office closed last week due to COVID-10 precautions. OMV officials encourage customers to go to expresslane.org to book an appointment.
KPLC TV
Jennings replica oil derrick reconstructed
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Another small sign of recovery popped up in Jennings this week as a local Jennings landmark was reconstructed. Like many structures, the Jennings oil derrick at the visitor’s center just off I-10 was damaged during Hurricane Laura. Workers say there were some portions of the...
KPLC TV
Jennings I-10 park to temporarily close for construction
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The I-10 park in Jennings will be temporarily closed on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The closure is so that construction can be done on the Oil Derrick landmark at the site. The closure includes the Gator Chateau, visitor center, offices, restrooms, track, pond, and playground.
kogt.com
Accident On Texas Ave. In BC
Bridge City Police and Fire Departments responded to a one vehicle accident Tuesday night at the intersection of Texas Ave. and Osborne Rd. Around 9pm a Chevrolet Malibu occupied by four people struck a utility pole, knocking out power to some customers, and also breaking a water valve. All four were transported to a Beaumont hospital with unknown injuries.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 10, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 10, 2022. Kendel Detron Meaux, 21, Vinton: Contempt of court (3 charges); probation detainer (2 charges); burglary. Gregory Allen Hitt, 58, Iowa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges). John Lee Brown, 67,...
KPLC TV
Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said detectives have been investigating numerous reports of theft totaling thousands of dollars of fishing equipment. He said detectives initially had little evidence, but did have a vehicle description from some of the thefts.
theadvocate.com
Three Acadiana men caught with 49 red snapper in Vermilion Parish, authorities say
Three Acadiana men were cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents for illegally possessing 49 red snapper and an undersized cobia, authorities said. Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, were cited FRiday for fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing
KTBS
Man captured in Natchitoches homicide also faces murder charge in Lake Charles
NATCHITOCHES, La. – More details have emerged about a wanted Natchitoches Parish man arrested Friday in southwest Louisiana. Kendrick M. Cox, 31, not only faces a murder charge in Natchitoches, but he's accused in a Lake Charles man's death as well. Lake Charles police issued an arrest warrant Friday...
KPLC TV
Fire-damaged Market Basket on Nelson Rd. to reopen Friday
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Market Basket on Nelson Road has plans to reopen this week, two months after it closed for repairs after a fire. The grocery store closed on June 13 after a fire started inside the building the previous night. The fire came after Lake Area...
Lake Charles American Press
Body of missing canoeist recovered from Ouiska Chitto Creek
A 37-year-old Basile man is believed to have drowned in the Quiska Chitto Creek, just west of Oberlin, on Monday. Christopher Ceaser was canoeing with his son before he went missing in the water, according to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert. The Sheriff’s Office along with search teams from area...
KPLC TV
Beauregard Sheriff’s Office training today at East Beauregard High School
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office is doing tactical training at a school again today. The Sheriff’s Office, along with the Beauregard Parish School Board Office, is conducting a practical training exercise at the East Beauregard High School and Junior High.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm Chances Stick Around Through Saturday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Widespread showers and storms were present in the area Wednesday, and they will return once again for our Thursday. A couple isolated showers may be around when we wake up, but our morning commute will remain dry for the most part. It’s not until we get around noon that we’ll have the widespread showers and storms begin to pop up and move into the area. Activity will peak in the late afternoon, similar to Wednesday. As a result, high temperatures will once again be held around 90 degrees, and low temperatures fall to the mid 70′s. Rain chances remain high as we head into the first part of the weekend, with showers and storms expected in the afternoon into Saturday. You can track any showers and storms with the First Alert Weather App. We begin to dry out as we head into Sunday due to an upper-level high pressure system once again returning closer to the area.
nomadlawyer.org
Lake Charles: Top 7 Places To Visit In Lake Charles, Louisiana
If you’re looking for a place to play roulette, try the casino in Louisiana. This city is in southwest Louisiana and is home to the Mardi Gras festival. The Mardi Gras Museum explores the history of the legendary festival. You can also enjoy a visual arts experience at the 1911 Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center. You can also visit the Sallier Oak tree near the Imperial Calcasieu Museum to see local and traveling art. If you’re a gambler, you’ll find a lot of large casinos in Lake Charles.
August 7, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Michael James Dorociak Jr., 34, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for contempt of court; resisting an officer by flight; pedestrians on highways. Daniel Duke Spivey, 54, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of CDS Schedule I; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession...
Comments / 0