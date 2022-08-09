ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Maplewood Drive Closure August 11 in Sulphur

Sulphur, Louisiana – On August 10, 2022, the City of Sulphur announced that effective Thursday, August 11, 2022, Maplewood Drive will be temporarily closed between Forest Lane and Palermo Drive starting at 7 AM. The Closure is for a contractor to relocate a water line. Drivers are asked to...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Coastal protection in Cameron Parish

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. One person is in custody following a brief police chase that ended at the intersection of E. Prien Lake Road and Fourth Avenue, authorities said.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Traffic
KPLC TV

Lake Charles OMV reopens tomorrow

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Office of Motor Vehicles will reopen Monday. The Lake Charles office closed last week due to COVID-10 precautions. OMV officials encourage customers to go to expresslane.org to book an appointment.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings replica oil derrick reconstructed

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Another small sign of recovery popped up in Jennings this week as a local Jennings landmark was reconstructed. Like many structures, the Jennings oil derrick at the visitor’s center just off I-10 was damaged during Hurricane Laura. Workers say there were some portions of the...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings I-10 park to temporarily close for construction

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The I-10 park in Jennings will be temporarily closed on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The closure is so that construction can be done on the Oil Derrick landmark at the site. The closure includes the Gator Chateau, visitor center, offices, restrooms, track, pond, and playground.
JENNINGS, LA
kogt.com

Accident On Texas Ave. In BC

Bridge City Police and Fire Departments responded to a one vehicle accident Tuesday night at the intersection of Texas Ave. and Osborne Rd. Around 9pm a Chevrolet Malibu occupied by four people struck a utility pole, knocking out power to some customers, and also breaking a water valve. All four were transported to a Beaumont hospital with unknown injuries.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 10, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 10, 2022. Kendel Detron Meaux, 21, Vinton: Contempt of court (3 charges); probation detainer (2 charges); burglary. Gregory Allen Hitt, 58, Iowa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges). John Lee Brown, 67,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said detectives have been investigating numerous reports of theft totaling thousands of dollars of fishing equipment. He said detectives initially had little evidence, but did have a vehicle description from some of the thefts.
SULPHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Fire-damaged Market Basket on Nelson Rd. to reopen Friday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Market Basket on Nelson Road has plans to reopen this week, two months after it closed for repairs after a fire. The grocery store closed on June 13 after a fire started inside the building the previous night. The fire came after Lake Area...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Body of missing canoeist recovered from Ouiska Chitto Creek

A 37-year-old Basile man is believed to have drowned in the Quiska Chitto Creek, just west of Oberlin, on Monday. Christopher Ceaser was canoeing with his son before he went missing in the water, according to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert. The Sheriff’s Office along with search teams from area...
OBERLIN, LA
107 JAMZ

Interesting Sight at Lake Charles Casino Parking Garage

I'll be honest, there's really no backstory to this picture. I have personally seen some crazy stuff happen to work for 12 years in the casino industry. I am sure everyone has their stories. I can remember one time I ran across a van FULL of kids just playing with toys and having a good ole time. They weren't in any danger, the van was running and the AC was on. There were no backseats, they had full fun of the van. They had already colored on most of the windows, carpet, and doors. At first, I was alarmed that there might be something really bad happening with them, so I called security to report it as I stood there and waved and made faces at them through the window. Security ran up to the garage and the State Police were right behind. They ran the plate and found the owners of the van on the casino floor.
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm Chances Stick Around Through Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Widespread showers and storms were present in the area Wednesday, and they will return once again for our Thursday. A couple isolated showers may be around when we wake up, but our morning commute will remain dry for the most part. It’s not until we get around noon that we’ll have the widespread showers and storms begin to pop up and move into the area. Activity will peak in the late afternoon, similar to Wednesday. As a result, high temperatures will once again be held around 90 degrees, and low temperatures fall to the mid 70′s. Rain chances remain high as we head into the first part of the weekend, with showers and storms expected in the afternoon into Saturday. You can track any showers and storms with the First Alert Weather App. We begin to dry out as we head into Sunday due to an upper-level high pressure system once again returning closer to the area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
nomadlawyer.org

Lake Charles: Top 7 Places To Visit In Lake Charles, Louisiana

If you’re looking for a place to play roulette, try the casino in Louisiana. This city is in southwest Louisiana and is home to the Mardi Gras festival. The Mardi Gras Museum explores the history of the legendary festival. You can also enjoy a visual arts experience at the 1911 Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center. You can also visit the Sallier Oak tree near the Imperial Calcasieu Museum to see local and traveling art. If you’re a gambler, you’ll find a lot of large casinos in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

August 7, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Michael James Dorociak Jr., 34, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for contempt of court; resisting an officer by flight; pedestrians on highways. Daniel Duke Spivey, 54, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of CDS Schedule I; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

