What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant
As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
23 infants hospitalized in Tennessee for parechovirus, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning doctors about the spread of parechovirus, a common viral infection that can cause severe illness among infants younger than three months. From April 12 through May 24 of this year, 23 infants were admitted to the Monroe Carell Jr....
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation partly funded an Omicron variant study with a surprising conclusion about boosters
The latest Omicron subvariant may be a master at evading the immune response our bodies produce from the vaccine or previous COVID-19 infection, but a new study suggests existing booster shots will still help. Getting a booster can generate enough of an antibody response and protection from severe disease outcomes...
Here's How Quickly You Can Get Reinfected With COVID After Being Sick
A few months ago, we believed recovering from COVID-19 meant the chances of getting the virus again so soon were low. Scientists thought we were protected for at least six months after the initial infection. But now, as the hyper-transmissible BA.5 variant whips around the country, more and more reinfections...
Washington Examiner
CDC grilled after revealing it didn't perform data analysis on COVID-19 vaccine doses
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is demanding answers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the agency told a nonprofit group that it never conducted a mandated data mining analysis on reported adverse effects that followed the administration of COVID-19 vaccine doses. The CDC is tasked with performing a...
How COVID-19 symptoms are changing: A sore throat and hoarse voice became top symptoms with newer variant
The top symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant may differ from symptoms that were common at the start of the pandemic. Omicron may also be less severe than the Delta variant, a study out of the U.K. found. People with Omicron often report sore throat and a hoarse voice, which...
When and how will the COVID-19 pandemic actually end?
More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have learned just how hard it is to predict what this virus will do next. "I would never have expected, you know, in the middle of summer in a heatwave, we would have a surge in cases two and a half years into this pandemic," Dr. Scott Roberts, associate professor and associate medical director for infection prevention at Yale School of Medicine, told TODAY.
Polio 101: Signs, symptoms and dangers of an ancient virus
For the first time in a decade, a US citizen has been diagnosed with polio, a disease that once devasted communities around the world. Here's what you need to know about the signs, symptoms and dangers of this highly contagious virus.
Washington Examiner
CDC accused of violating scientific integrity policies when approving COVID-19 vaccine for toddlers
A watchdog group has accused the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of violating their own scientific integrity policies in authorizing and recommending infants and toddlers to take COVID-19 vaccine doses. Protect the Public's Trust, a conservative watchdog group, made the allegations in a...
35 Reported Cases of New Zoonotic Virus Believed to Be Passed to Humans by Shrews
From COVID-19 to monkeypox, more and more zoonotic diseases are becoming an issue due to ongoing wildlife trade, deforestation, and climate change. So we aren't particularly surprised that a new zoonotic disease is on the rise. A disease known as Langya virus has reportedly infected at least 35 people thus far.
Bat coronaviruses silently infect tens of thousands of people each year, posing pandemic risk, study warns
There may be an average of over 65,000 cases of bat coronaviruses silently infecting people every year in Southeast Asia, according to a new study that could lead to new tools for improving preparedness against future pandemics. The flying mammals are known to host coronaviruses that may be transmitted to people, including SARS-related coronaviruses. Previous studies have suggested that transmission of these viruses to humans may be relatively common in some parts of the world.However, human-bat interactions are also known to vary across regions, influenced by a variety of social, ecological, and economic factors at individual and community scales.The...
MedicalXpress
Seven things to know about polio
New York state health officials warned last week that hundreds of people may have been infected with the polio virus, based on recent wastewater testing in different counties within New York state. We asked Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children's Hospital, about polio and what...
MedicalXpress
Why am I so tired and when is it time to see the doctor about it? A GP explains
Everyone feels tired sometimes. But how do you know whether your tiredness is a problem worth seeing a doctor about? And with all the mental and emotional strain we have been under from the pandemic, isn't it just normal to feel tired?. Tiredness is subjective; what's normal for one person...
China discovers potentially fatal new virus passed to humans from shrews
China has discovered a potentially fatal new virus that is believed to have been passed to humans by shrews, according to reports.The Langya Henipavirus, known as “Langya,” has already infected 35 people, although no one has died or suffered a serious illness, says Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control as per a report in The Taipei Times.The outlet also noted that the virus has so far been found in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces, and human-to-human transmission has not yet been reported.Twenty-six of the patients have reportedly been hit by flu-like symptoms, including fever, tiredness, cough, headache, and vomiting. The new...
MedPage Today
A 'Shrewd' New Virus; 'The Family Will Kill You'; Hospitals Fear Staff Shortages
Note that some links may require registration or subscription. A newly identified virus -- Langya henipavirus (LayV) -- already has infected dozens of people in China and is believed to have been transferred to humans from shrews. (Washington Post, New England Journal of Medicine) TikTok owner ByteDance continued its foray...
MedicalXpress
SARS-CoV-2 spike mutation that 'escapes' killer T-cells generated by infection and vaccination
U.K. scientists have highlighted a mutation in the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 that allows the virus to evade important immune cells induced by infection and vaccines. The P272L Spike mutation first arose during the U.K.'s second wave of COVID-19, which began in September 2020, and has been pinpointed to the part of the spike protein most frequently recognized by killer T-cells. The SARS spike protein is also the basis for current vaccines.
contagionlive.com
BioNTech Says Variant COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Available as Early as October
The company and its partner, Pfizer, are preparing for the potential launch of 2 variant-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccines assuming authorizations from FDA and EMA. During its most recent quarterly earnings report yesterday, BioNTech said it was looking at a potential launch of COVID-19 vaccines this fall pending regulatory approval. “Our...
Scientists say Covid-19 variants are continuing to 'accelerate' and the pandemic is definitely not behind us
Experts have revealed that the latest form of the coronavirus is unlikely to be the worst to come. Covid-19 subvariant BA.5 is keenly proficient at fighting off the antibodies that attempt to pick a fight with the infection. Unsurprisingly, it's also been referred to as 'Ninja Covid' due to its...
MedicalXpress
Risk of death rises as climate change causes nighttime temperatures to climb
Excessively hot nights caused by climate change are predicted to increase the mortality rate around the world by up to 60% by the end of the century, according to a new international study that features research from the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. Ambient heat during the night...
Covid can rebound even in people who haven’t taken Paxlovid, study finds
Around a third of people with Covid will experience a rebound of their symptoms, regardless of whether they’ve been treated with the antiviral Paxlovid, according to a study posted online Tuesday. The preprint study — meaning it hasn’t been published in a peer-reviewed journal — found that 27% of...
