Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Marshawn Lynch has new role with Seahawks
Marshawn Lynch is back with the Seattle Seahawks — sort of, at least. The Seahawks announced their broadcasting and media plans for the season, including local preseason telecast information. The release included one notable bit of information at the end, however: Lynch will be serving as a “special correspondent” later in the season and will “produce creative content” for the team.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: D.K. Metcalf’s new contract is a stepping stone
The Seattle Seahawks made good on their word about working on getting a deal done with rising start D.K. Metcalf. Let’s review the details and look toward Metcalf’s future with the team. The Seattle Seahawks and D.K. Metcalf agreed to an extension last month. Thus making Seattle true...
FOX Sports
Seattle Seahawks hoping pass rush can go 'Boom' again
The numbers of late for the Seattle Seahawks defensively are troubling and very un-Legion of Boom-like. The last time Seattle cracked the top 10 in total defense was 2015. Seattle finished in the bottom third in the NFL in sacks in two of the past three seasons. For defensive guru...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Lines on Jimmy Garoppolo's next team, from Seahawks to Browns
A new NFL season is on the horizon and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's future is still in limbo. So where should bettors bank on Jimmy G playing in 2022?. Before we get into that, let's first look at how the waters got so muddy in the Bay regarding San Francisco's signal-caller situation.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seahawks Pete Carroll 'Really Excited' About Rookie CBs Bryant & Woolen
Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant have been showing out so far at training camp.
'They're Great Athletes': Seahawks Pete Carroll Gives Sound Approval Of Rookie Tackle Duo
Both rookies Charles Cross and Abe Lucas have the chance to start Week 1 against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Preseason Week 1 @ Denver Broncos, 2022 predictions
Dallas Cowboys schedule: @ Denver Broncos, Preseason Week 1 The Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule begins on Saturday with a 9
Marshawn Lynch to serve as 'special correspondent' for Seahawks
The product on the field for the Seattle Seahawks will likely take a big step backwards this year. However, in the absence of Russell Wilson or any realistic hope of winning a playoff game, the team will have a few franchise legends helping to improve their off-the-field product this season.
Comments / 0