San Diego County, CA

fox5sandiego.com

Flash flood warning issued for northeastern San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — A flash flood warning was issued Tuesday afternoon for parts of northeastern San Diego County. The National Weather Service in San Diego said areas that will be impacted by flash flooding include Julian, Ranchita, Borrego Palm Canyon, Warner Springs, Los Coyotes Indian Reservation, Shelter Valley and Santa Ysabel Indian Reservation.
NBC San Diego

When Will it End? Hot, Humid Weather Sticks Around for San Diego County

After weeks of atypical hot, humid San Diego weather, some may be asking, "Will it ever end?" The short answer: eventually. NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the extra humidity is caused by a monsoonal weather pattern that sends air currents from the south across San Diego County. Those air currents pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Gulf of California and bring the moisture to our region. Even without rain, San Diegans will feel that humidity in the air.
#Thunderstorms
foxla.com

WATCH: Massive dust devil spins through SoCal desert

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. - A large dust devil was caught on camera spinning through the Southern California desert earlier this week. Nature photographer Sicco Rood captured the moment in Ocotillo Wells, an unincorporated community in San Diego County, about two hours east of San Diego this past Monday, August 8. The video captures the dust devil starting with the relatively early stages, as a storm rolls through. The gust quickly expands to fill the entire frame for several minutes, with the dust completely obscuring the horizon.
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: Water Nightmare Playing Out 70 Miles Away from San Diego

Ensenada is at the end of the line for water from the Colorado River and now there’s not enough of it for the seaside town in Baja California. MacKenzie Elmer and Vicente Calderón visited the city this summer, where water shortages have provoked protests and demands for change. One Ensenada resident, Lucero Perez Badillo, told them in July it had been nearly three months since her home had water service – and the water she received that day came from a desalination plant, delivered by truck and dumped into a rooftop storage tank.
SAN DIEGO, CA

