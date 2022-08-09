Read full article on original website
fox5sandiego.com
Flash flood warning issued for northeastern San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — A flash flood warning was issued Tuesday afternoon for parts of northeastern San Diego County. The National Weather Service in San Diego said areas that will be impacted by flash flooding include Julian, Ranchita, Borrego Palm Canyon, Warner Springs, Los Coyotes Indian Reservation, Shelter Valley and Santa Ysabel Indian Reservation.
NBC San Diego
More Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Tuesday as Flash Flood Warning Issued for Parts of San Diego County
Isolated thunderstorms brought downpours to parts of San Diego County again Tuesday and prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning. The warning was issued for an area of northeastern San Diego County until about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. The mountains and deserts were under a flood watch through 10 p.m.
KESQ
Heat Advisory issued August 10 at 1:02PM PDT until August 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures in the upper 90s to 104 degrees. expected. Low temperatures will remain elevated, only falling to. * WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland. Empire County. * WHEN…From noon Thursday to 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur....
NBC San Diego
When Will it End? Hot, Humid Weather Sticks Around for San Diego County
After weeks of atypical hot, humid San Diego weather, some may be asking, "Will it ever end?" The short answer: eventually. NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the extra humidity is caused by a monsoonal weather pattern that sends air currents from the south across San Diego County. Those air currents pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Gulf of California and bring the moisture to our region. Even without rain, San Diegans will feel that humidity in the air.
San Diego Region to Sweat Under Hot, Muggy Conditions Through Saturday
The National Weather Service said Wednesday that San Diego residents can expect hot, muggy weather to continue through Saturday. “Hot conditions will peak Thursday through Saturday,” the agency said in its forecast, with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s in the county’s eastern valleys. “The combination of...
San Diego County Gets Unexpected Rain as Thunderstorms Move Across Region
San Diego County received unexpected thunder and rain on Monday night, with thunderstorms active from the coast to the deserts. The storms dumped inches in parts of the back country, and prompted flash flood warnings, but gentle showers fell along the coast. “It was a very active monsoon day across...
News 8 KFMB
Summer storms will be brewing in parts of San Diego this week
Storm chances will favor the mountains and desert this week. But, there is a chance we could see that activity straying to the west on Friday and Saturday.
More thunderstorms, rain possible for rest of week
Keep your eyes on the sky because the scattered thunderstorms that developed Monday afternoon over our mountains could return each afternoon this week.
foxla.com
WATCH: Massive dust devil spins through SoCal desert
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. - A large dust devil was caught on camera spinning through the Southern California desert earlier this week. Nature photographer Sicco Rood captured the moment in Ocotillo Wells, an unincorporated community in San Diego County, about two hours east of San Diego this past Monday, August 8. The video captures the dust devil starting with the relatively early stages, as a storm rolls through. The gust quickly expands to fill the entire frame for several minutes, with the dust completely obscuring the horizon.
Chances of thunderstorms in the forecast
Chances of thunderstorms are in the forecast for San Diego!
Rare ‘Scrippshenge’ sunset wows San Diego
You can only see it once or twice each year -- a uniquely San Diego sunset.
It’s tarantula season in San Diego County
Don't be surprised if you see a fuzzy arachnid scuttling across the road somewhere in San Diego County this month: It's tarantula sighting season.
These San Diego areas asked to reduce water usage until further notice
The City of San Diego is asking residents in several neighborhoods to reduce their water usage until further notice, officials said Monday morning.
foxla.com
Dust devil touches down in Southern California desert
A large dust devil was seen in the Southern California desert near Ocotillo Wells in San Diego County. Credit: Sicco Rood via Storyful.
City officials celebrate installation of long-awaited traffic light
A traffic project over a decade in the making is finally complete in University City, City of San Diego officials announced Tuesday.
KPBS
Cal Fire San Diego adds Sky Crane to aerial fleet for 2022 fire season
It’s August and with the little rain, hot temperatures and gusty winds, the grasses and brush all around us are dry. Cal Fire San Diego County Captain Thomas Shoots said fuel moistures are now at the critical levels in most areas of the county. "This time of year is...
Dates and theme announced for 2023 San Diego County Fair
The announcement comes a month after the 2022 San Diego County Fair returned in full scale, after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Morning Report: Water Nightmare Playing Out 70 Miles Away from San Diego
Ensenada is at the end of the line for water from the Colorado River and now there’s not enough of it for the seaside town in Baja California. MacKenzie Elmer and Vicente Calderón visited the city this summer, where water shortages have provoked protests and demands for change. One Ensenada resident, Lucero Perez Badillo, told them in July it had been nearly three months since her home had water service – and the water she received that day came from a desalination plant, delivered by truck and dumped into a rooftop storage tank.
Boil water order issued for Tierrasanta neighborhood
The city of San Diego Monday issued a boil water order for around 600 residents of the Tierrasanta neighborhood due to low water pressure issues.
