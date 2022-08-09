Read full article on original website
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
AOL Corp
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Walt Disney Earnings Expected to Show Monster Growth
Although the busiest stretch of the second-quarter earnings season is mercifully behind us, it's far from over. Among the notable names on this week's earnings calendar is entertainment giant Walt Disney (DIS, $105.71). DIS is slated to report its fiscal third-quarter results after Wednesday's close. Analysts, on average, estimate earnings...
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
These three companies are putting up excellent results.
Fox Posts $3.03 Billion in Revenue for Q4, Slightly Missing Wall Street Expectations
Despite concerns that a looming recession would depress ad sales, Fox Corp. is bucking the trend thus far. The media giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday with revenue rising 5% from the prior year to $3.03 billion and diluted earnings per share of 55 cents. The home to Fox...
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond closes nearly 40% higher, AMC surges as meme chatter on message boards increases
Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC Entertainment surged as meme traders seemed to be betting on the stock despite the lack of any apparent catalyst. The heavily shorted stocks have been a part of the meme stock craze that has hit Wall Street in recent years. GameStop shares also rose...
Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings
Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
Zacks.com
AMERISAFE (AMSF) Stock Down Slightly Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
AMSF - Free Report) have dipped 0.3% since second-quarter 2022 results were reported on Jul 28. The quarterly results suffered due to lower net investment income, an elevated expense level and softer underwriting results. Nevertheless, the downside was partly offset by higher net premiums earned and a significant increase in fee and other income.
Zacks.com
Halozyme (HALO) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat, Ups '22 Outlook
HALO - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share (excluding stock-based compensation expense), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents. The company’s earnings were 66 cents per share in the year-ago period. Total revenues increased 11.7% year over year to $152.4 million,...
Zacks.com
Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
AVAH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.10 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -50%. A...
Zacks.com
Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Lag
PLNT - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. However, the metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company fell 5.7% during trading hours on Aug 9. Negative investor sentiments were witnessed as the...
Zacks.com
Exelixis (EXEL) Q2 Earnings Beat, Cabometyx Maintains Growth
EXEL - Free Report) reported earnings of 22 cents in the second quarter of 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents. In the year-ago quarter, EXEL reported earnings of 30 cents per share. Excluding stock-based compensation expense, earnings per share came in at 28 cents, down from 37...
Zacks.com
Allogene (ALLO) Q1 Earnings Beat, Pipeline Progressing Well
ALLO - Free Report) incurred a loss of 52 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 61 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. ALLO recorded revenues of $0.09 million during the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus...
Zacks.com
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
WAB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.82%. A...
Zacks.com
Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
RRR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings beat the consensus mark for the ninth straight quarter. The top line fell year over year, but the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company reported a rise in visitation and strong spending per visit across its portfolio.
Zacks.com
Canadian Natural (CNQ) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates
CNQ - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.55, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 and the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.01. This outperformance is primarily attributable to higher commodity price realizations due to surging commodity prices and increased year-over-year production. Moreover, total revenues...
Zacks.com
Comstock Mining (LODE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
LODE - Free Report) recently announced selected financial results for the second quarter of 2022. LODE reported a loss per share of 20 cents in the quarter, comparing unfavorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents. LODE had reported a loss per share of 15 cents in the year-ago quarter. Results were primarily affected by increases in research and development expenditures, and changes in fair values of derivatives.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Dover (DOV) Stock For Now
DOV - Free Report) is gaining from forecast-beating earnings in second-quarter 2022. Solid end-market demand across all segments, bookings rates and robust order backlog are aiding growth. Benefits from cost-reduction actions, productivity gains, focus on investments and acquisitions and efforts to reduce debt levels will continue to drive results. Earnings...
Zacks.com
Inter Parfums (IPAR) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
IPAR - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Quarterly earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Inter Parfums’ results gained from sales growth across the company’s European and U.S.-based operations. The company benefited from the impressive performance of its brands. However, unfavorable foreign currency rates are a concern. Management reiterated its 2022 guidance.
