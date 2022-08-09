Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
Pembroke family’s insurance claim denied as house continues cracking
A family in Pembroke is trying to figure out how they'll cover the loss of their home as the foundation continues to crack.
Green Organization pays $2 million for large Amherst tract, with apartments planned
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Green Organization has taken another step toward developing the largest project in its growing Northtowns portfolio. According to Aug. 5 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Greens Luxury Apartments LLC – a Green Organization affiliate – paid $2 million for a 22-acre vacant parcel its needs for its proposed 162-unit, $40 million luxury apartment complex at 3275 and 3325 Millersport Highway in Amherst. Both parcels were owned by businessman Frank Levin’s Levin Inc.
$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.
This $1.7M House For Sale Has Some Great Features In Clarence, NY
There have been a lot of great houses for sale in Western New York over the last few weeks. In fact the real estate market has been on fire this year in the Buffalo area. According to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors, while home sales are starting to slow down because of inflation and low housing inventory, the median sales prices have still increased and that has brought more competition into the market.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Niagara IDA gives formal approval to incentive package to lure Amazon
NIAGARA, N.Y. — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on Wednesday formally approved a financial package for Amazon, to build a mega-warehouse and distribution center in the town of Niagara. The proposal, which promises a lot of jobs, also continues to draw criticism, over the size of the incentives...
Town Pool To Close In Western New York
We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
Southtowns Concentration: Fair, concerts, Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — From Orchard Park to the neighboring community of Hamburg there is plenty going on the next few days from the Erie County Fair to rock concerts and the Bills' first preseason game. On day one, the fair opened, and the first concert at the Bills...
This $2.6 Million Mansion Could Be The Most Beautiful in WNY
The housing market has been very competitive over the past 12-18 months, not just here in Western New York, but all over the country. If you have paid attention to the housing market in the Buffalo and Western New York region, then you might know that we have seen quite a few expensive and gorgeous homes hit the market in recent weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
One of the wildest food items to try at the 2022 Erie County Fair
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big day has arrived. Wednesday marks the start of the best 12 days of summer. It’s time for the Erie County Fair in Hamburg. For many visitors, the best thing about the event is the food. From fried Oreos to Korean street corn, there are tons of weird and wild eats for you to sink your teeth into.
[PHOTOS] Gorgeous $2.5 Million House For Sale In Buffalo NY
One of the very few good things about all the inflation we've seen lately is the housing market across the country is finally starting to cool off a little. While housing prices are still near all-time highs, especially in Western New York, this cooling off of the market may help more people than it hurts as houses become a tad bit more affordable.
Longtime East Side restaurateur easing back with sale of Mike's Lounge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owner of a 53-year-old bar/restaurant on Buffalo’s East Side is retiring this fall, but that doesn’t mean the place is closing. Mike’s Lounge at 1343 Jefferson Ave. will get its third owner when Tommy Fluker departs in late October. Fluker bought the restaurant 11 years ago from the previous owner, who founded it in 1969.
Four Jamestown residents indicted for narcotics conspiracy
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four Jamestown residents were indicted on Wednesday for their roles in a narcotics conspiracy. According to the court, between 2019 and December 2021, Roberto Morales Sanchez, 53, Ryan A. Bloom, 36, Rachelle N. Allison, 36 and Katie E. Calimeri, 30, all conspired to sell heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Jamestown […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three Chord Bourbon in Clarence raises $4.5M to grow the brand nationwide
CLARENCE, N.Y. — Private investors have poured $4.5 million into a Clarence-based bourbon company to fund national growth plans. Three Chord Bourbon Inc. raised the funds toward a $15 million goal from a group of 68 investors, according to filings with the SEC. Those investors include members of the Nanula family, whose ownership interests include Nanco Group, Essex Homes of WNY and previously, the former Wilson Farms convenience store chain.
Buffalo metro ranks high for best places to be a teacher, study shows
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo metro is a top-ranking place to be a teacher. That’s according to SmartAsset’s latest study, analyzing data for the 137 largest metro areas in the U.S. for metrics such as income, housing costs, employment, school funding and classroom size. The Buffalo-Cheektowaga metro...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Some businesses moving out of state, frustrated by increasing premiums and fees
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — It’s a tough time right now for many businesses. Inflation, supply-chain issues, staffing shortages and a whole lot of increasing insurance premiums and fees are piling up and causing some to pull out of New York State. Anthony DAgoistino owns three childcare schools in...
5 Places You Had No Idea Was Haunted In Buffalo
With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
Niagara County Clerk: reminder, pistol permit application rules change Aug. 31
Jastrzemski said those planning to submit an application for a pistol permit must submit it by August 31.
Potential extension of bike path coming for Lancaster, Cheektowaga
New York State Assemblywoman Monica Wallace was joined by State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and others on Tuesday in Lancaster to announce funding for a potential extension of the Lancaster and Cheektowaga bike paths. Read more here:
Traveling barber giving free haircuts in all 50 states stops in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are celebrating Western New York with a barber who is making his way across the United States in his RV giving free haircuts to anyone in need. This week, he's done dozens of haircuts at the Buffalo City Mission. Inspired by cutting the hair of...
Funding for Amherst inclusive playground announced
AMHERST, N.Y. — State funding has been secured to build an inclusive playground in Amherst Central Park. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie is touring the state and made the announcement of $1 million secured for the park while in Amherst on Monday. “Every child should have a...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0