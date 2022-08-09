ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elma, NY

2 On Your Side

Green Organization pays $2 million for large Amherst tract, with apartments planned

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Green Organization has taken another step toward developing the largest project in its growing Northtowns portfolio. According to Aug. 5 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Greens Luxury Apartments LLC – a Green Organization affiliate – paid $2 million for a 22-acre vacant parcel its needs for its proposed 162-unit, $40 million luxury apartment complex at 3275 and 3325 Millersport Highway in Amherst. Both parcels were owned by businessman Frank Levin’s Levin Inc.
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.
LOCKPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This $1.7M House For Sale Has Some Great Features In Clarence, NY

There have been a lot of great houses for sale in Western New York over the last few weeks. In fact the real estate market has been on fire this year in the Buffalo area. According to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors, while home sales are starting to slow down because of inflation and low housing inventory, the median sales prices have still increased and that has brought more competition into the market.
CLARENCE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Town Pool To Close In Western New York

We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
WEST SENECA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This $2.6 Million Mansion Could Be The Most Beautiful in WNY

The housing market has been very competitive over the past 12-18 months, not just here in Western New York, but all over the country. If you have paid attention to the housing market in the Buffalo and Western New York region, then you might know that we have seen quite a few expensive and gorgeous homes hit the market in recent weeks.
CLARENCE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

One of the wildest food items to try at the 2022 Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big day has arrived. Wednesday marks the start of the best 12 days of summer. It’s time for the Erie County Fair in Hamburg. For many visitors, the best thing about the event is the food. From fried Oreos to Korean street corn, there are tons of weird and wild eats for you to sink your teeth into.
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

[PHOTOS] Gorgeous $2.5 Million House For Sale In Buffalo NY

One of the very few good things about all the inflation we've seen lately is the housing market across the country is finally starting to cool off a little. While housing prices are still near all-time highs, especially in Western New York, this cooling off of the market may help more people than it hurts as houses become a tad bit more affordable.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Four Jamestown residents indicted for narcotics conspiracy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four Jamestown residents were indicted on Wednesday for their roles in a narcotics conspiracy. According to the court, between 2019 and December 2021, Roberto Morales Sanchez, 53, Ryan A. Bloom, 36, Rachelle N. Allison, 36 and Katie E. Calimeri, 30, all conspired to sell heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Jamestown […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Three Chord Bourbon in Clarence raises $4.5M to grow the brand nationwide

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Private investors have poured $4.5 million into a Clarence-based bourbon company to fund national growth plans. Three Chord Bourbon Inc. raised the funds toward a $15 million goal from a group of 68 investors, according to filings with the SEC. Those investors include members of the Nanula family, whose ownership interests include Nanco Group, Essex Homes of WNY and previously, the former Wilson Farms convenience store chain.
CLARENCE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Places You Had No Idea Was Haunted In Buffalo

With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Funding for Amherst inclusive playground announced

AMHERST, N.Y. — State funding has been secured to build an inclusive playground in Amherst Central Park. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie is touring the state and made the announcement of $1 million secured for the park while in Amherst on Monday. “Every child should have a...
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

