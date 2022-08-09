ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you ready for fall sports?

I hope you all had a good summer and are ready to get back into the swing of the high school sports season. For my summer vacation, I took off the last week of July and went home to Atlanta to visit my family — if I'm being honest, it was mostly to visit my childhood dog, who turned 14 in April.
COLUMBUS, OH
Urbana cancels varsity football this fall

URBANA (WCIA) — Urbana football won’t field a varsity team this fall. The school district released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing it will only play a JV schedule in 2022, electing to cancel all its varsity games. “After evaluating the roster numbers during this week’s practices, the decision was made that there are not enough […]
URBANA, IL
Azle Youth Sports held its first Cheer Bootcamp

Azle Youth Sports held its first Cheer Bootcamp Saturday and Sunday at Forte Junior High, with 170 cheerleaders in attendance. Camp attendees were from kindergarten through sixth grade. The camp slogan was “hear the buzz, feel the sting.”. Competitive cheer coaches and some of the Level 3 Competitive cheerleaders...
AZLE, TX
College Football World Reacts To Texas' Big Recruiting News

Texas isn't back yet, but the Longhorns sure look close on the recruiting trail. It's been a big year for the Longhorns, whose 2023 class is highlighted by five-star quarterback Arch Manning, but he's far from the only top prospect. Wednesday night, Texas added a commitment from one of the...
AUSTIN, TX
Fans beginning to test the fun of high school sports

I could tell he wanted to ask a question. The young boy kept wandering past me as I wrote a story at the state high school baseball tournament in Iowa City. He and his friends were fascinated by the makeshift media work area at Duane Banks Field — they were especially interested in the free popcorn that was available.
IOWA CITY, IA
IHSA Fall Sports Practices Begin on Monday Across the State of Illinois

The fall sports season kicks off today with the start of high school practice. Fall sports teams include: football, volleyball, cross country, girls tennis, boys soccer and golf. Some teams have already had to change their practice times because of the rain and storms this morning. Polo football is now...
DIXON, IL
Thunder, Pride have high expectations for football season

There was a buzz of excitement Saturday at Valle Luna, a Mexican restaurant in Chandler. Tempe Union High School District held its first annual football media day for all six high schools. Each school had a table set up with a backdrop depicting the school’s name and logos. Each team’s head coach and two or three players sat at the tables, answering questions, talking and of course, eating.
TEMPE, AZ

