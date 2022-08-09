Read full article on original website
Watch: Sportsmanship Moment at LLWS Regional Final Goes Viral
A class act of sportsmanship between two young players is worth watching.
Rick Wolff's Sports Edge: Are mammoth (for profit) youth sports complexes the way of the future?
On the latest edition of Rick Wolff’s Sports Edge, Rick poses the question: Are mammoth (for profit) youth sports complexes the way of the future?
Are you ready for fall sports?
I hope you all had a good summer and are ready to get back into the swing of the high school sports season. For my summer vacation, I took off the last week of July and went home to Atlanta to visit my family — if I'm being honest, it was mostly to visit my childhood dog, who turned 14 in April.
Checking in on the first week of high school sports practices of the fall season
GAYLORD — It's finally here. Monday, August 8 marked the official beginning of the fall sports season in Michigan, with teams around Michigan getting their first official practices under their belts. ...
Video: Sportsmanship Strikes At An Early Age During This Little League Championship Game
One of the things I enjoy most about living in Abilene is the people. From the seniors in our community down to our youth, there's an Abilene spirit that can be felt here. Speaking of spirit, Texas is wild about its youth sports. Fiercely passionate. Recently in the world of...
Urbana cancels varsity football this fall
URBANA (WCIA) — Urbana football won’t field a varsity team this fall. The school district released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing it will only play a JV schedule in 2022, electing to cancel all its varsity games. “After evaluating the roster numbers during this week’s practices, the decision was made that there are not enough […]
azlenews.net
Azle Youth Sports held its first Cheer Bootcamp
Azle Youth Sports held its first Cheer Bootcamp Saturday and Sunday at Forte Junior High, with 170 cheerleaders in attendance. Camp attendees were from kindergarten through sixth grade. The camp slogan was “hear the buzz, feel the sting.”. Competitive cheer coaches and some of the Level 3 Competitive cheerleaders...
IU soccer adds beer sales to home games, joining IU football, baseball and softball
Two more Indiana University Athletics programs will now offer beer at home games, joining a growing list of five IU athletics events selling liquor at their respective home venues. The Indiana men's and women's soccer programs have added beer as part of their concession options at Bill Armstrong Stadium for...
College Football World Reacts To Texas' Big Recruiting News
Texas isn't back yet, but the Longhorns sure look close on the recruiting trail. It's been a big year for the Longhorns, whose 2023 class is highlighted by five-star quarterback Arch Manning, but he's far from the only top prospect. Wednesday night, Texas added a commitment from one of the...
KAAL-TV
HS Football Preview: Riverhawks focus on outhitting and out hustling the competition
(ABC 6 News) - It's a new name, but the same team. The now-Mason City Riverhawks football squad is more than willing to take on the new moniker as they look to a brand-new season. A fresh slate might be what the Riverhawks need. After a subpar 4-5 campaign last...
Upcoming football tournament to put spotlight on disabled athletes
A first of its kind football tournament is coming to the Chicago area this weekend, and putting a spotlight on an inspiring group of athletes.
Pen City Current
Fans beginning to test the fun of high school sports
I could tell he wanted to ask a question. The young boy kept wandering past me as I wrote a story at the state high school baseball tournament in Iowa City. He and his friends were fascinated by the makeshift media work area at Duane Banks Field — they were especially interested in the free popcorn that was available.
nrgmediadixon.com
IHSA Fall Sports Practices Begin on Monday Across the State of Illinois
The fall sports season kicks off today with the start of high school practice. Fall sports teams include: football, volleyball, cross country, girls tennis, boys soccer and golf. Some teams have already had to change their practice times because of the rain and storms this morning. Polo football is now...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Thunder, Pride have high expectations for football season
There was a buzz of excitement Saturday at Valle Luna, a Mexican restaurant in Chandler. Tempe Union High School District held its first annual football media day for all six high schools. Each school had a table set up with a backdrop depicting the school’s name and logos. Each team’s head coach and two or three players sat at the tables, answering questions, talking and of course, eating.
