Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen Walters
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
39th Annual Ag Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Agriculture is South Dakota’s largest industry so today the Sioux Falls chamber of commerce and sponsors from around the area decided to give back to farmers. ”This whole event does take a lot of volunteer time, organization, and a lot of prep...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Sioux Falls
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Sioux Falls, SD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill accepting waste tires for free until Oct. 31
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Effective immediately, the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will accept waste tires from residential customers for free as part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) obtained a grant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Thermo Bond debuts new facility in Elk Point
ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — A business in Elk Pint, South Dakota showed off their new facility to the public. A ribbon cutting and open house were held Friday night to debut the new 75,000 square-foot facility. The company has grown from ten employees back they first started back...
VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton
Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
sdpb.org
Rounds says veterans may 'overwhelm' VA with new claims | Aug 08
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... South Dakota U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says the Department of Veterans Affairs is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sdpb.org
Business owners request foot patrols, stricter ordinances at Sioux Falls Homeless Task Force meeting
Business owners and other residents offered their perspectives on the rising rates of homelessness during the second meeting of the Sioux Falls Homeless Task Force. The group is working to provide policy suggestions to the mayor and city council by the end of this year. Most of the 13 speakers...
wnax.com
Working on a Lake Poinsett Improvement Plan
The East Dakota Water Development District based in Brookings is working with residents around Lake Poinsett. East Dakota Manager Jay Gilbertson says they have been working on a plan for a while….. Gilbertson says the lake has had high water for a while…. Gilbertson says finding consensus on...
sfsimplified.com
Why the future of the fairgrounds is more complicated than 'keep or sell'
Simplified: Any way you slice it, the future of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds is complicated. Here's a look at the barriers facing county commissioners regardless of the future path they choose for the fairgrounds. Why it matters. Let's start with a little history. Winona A. Lyon donated the nearly 50-acre...
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dakotanewsnow.com
Sunny and warm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine as we head through the rest of our Wednesday. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s in the east, to the mid to upper 90s in central South Dakota. The wind will start to pick up a little bit this afternoon. Some isolated showers will be possible as we head into Thursday, mainly in northeastern South Dakota. Some of these showers will try to move south and impact locations like Brookings and Sioux Falls, but rainfall amounts will be very light. Highs will be a little bit cooler to the east and will only get into the mid 80s.
KELOLAND TV
Local dairy farm becomes more sustainable with methane digesters
BALTIC, S.D. (KELO) — A local dairy operation is becoming more sustainable. Boadwine Dairy in Baltic is taking manure and turning it into renewable natural gas through the use of their new methane digesters. It’s all a part of the Athena Project, a partnership with Brightmark, to bring agricultural...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
dakotanewsnow.com
Inflation impacting the housing market
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many factors contribute to home sales, whether that be inflation or the general market. Those involved in the process say recently home sales could be shifting. Even with high interest rates, Ashley Bartholomaus, a realtor for Keller Williams Realty, says the shift could actually...
KELOLAND TV
Not everyone has been lucky when it comes to rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain chances lately can be broken down to one phrase as of late: It’s a case of the haves and the have-nots. Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities got in on some very beneficial rainfall on Sunday, but the set-up has been an all-too-typical one: Some get a lot of rain, while others get little to nothing. Widespread rain has been tough to come by, and it shows when you look at the thirty-day trend.
KELOLAND TV
Update: Children taken in Canada found
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. Officials say the seven-year-old and eight-year-olds may have been with Benjamin Moore who has a history of sexual offences against children.
KELOLAND TV
The murder of Mary K. Ross
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was one of the most brutal and disturbing murders in Sioux Falls history. In 1995, a young mother was stabbed to death with steak knives by two men as part of a contract killing. In all, five men, ranging in age from 18 to 22, went to prison. Four of them were sentenced to life without parole, for their roles in the conspiracy.
dakotanewsnow.com
August 10th Plays of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries had the bats working this past week. And you gotta get a win when you get a Grand Slam... Nick Gotta is play #5. Jackson Boe has made plays before, but this time it was for flashing the leather for SF East at the Central Plains Region Tournament in Rapid City...
Comments / 0