Farmers’ Almanac predicts cold, snow-filled winter

By Harrison Gereau
 1 day ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) – The Farmer’s Almanac has released its winter weather forecast for 2022-2023, and it is not looking good. According to the Almanac, “significant shivers” are ahead for upstate New Yorkers, spelling out a colder winter than last year.

This upcoming January is the worst-looking wintery month of all. The Almanac predicts Jan. 16-23 will come with heavy rain and snow for the eastern two-thirds of the country, followed by one of the coldest arctic air outbreaks in years. It would feel like an ice age in the Capital Region, with forecasted lows hitting 40 degrees below zero.

“A cold December and a very cold January might make readers in the Northeast shake and shiver,” the Farmers’ Almanac wrote. “But February will bring milder temperatures that should make winter seem more bearable.”

Pittsfield begins restricting outdoor water use

The publication’s Managing Editor, Sandi Duncan, said there will be a good amount of snow to accompany those frigid temperatures in the northeast. “We’re saying you’re going to shake, shiver, and shovel! And, shake might mean you wanna shake your head when you find out what we’re predicting. We are saying it’s going to be very cold. The outlook is calling for some unseasonably cold conditions and (a lot) of snow,” Duncan said.

The Farmers’ Almanac, which will publish a new edition on Aug. 15, has provided an extended weather forecast each year since 1818. Forecasts are calculated two years in advance, using a formula developed by astronomer and math-savvy journalist David Young, the Almanac’s first editor. The publication denies using satellite tracking equipment or lore, claiming its forecasts are 80 to 85% accurate.

Saratoga Springs DPW, Housing Authority to share salt, gas services

The publication’s biggest competitor, the Old Farmer’s Almanac, will release its own 2022-2023 forecast on Aug. 30. AccuWeather, The Weather Channel, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also offer their seasonal predictions in the fall.

Comments / 6

Frank DeBiase
1d ago

Wow! Snow and cold. Isn’t that what winter is? Just like the heatwave we’re having now! In the summer it’s hot and the winter it’s cold

IN THIS ARTICLE
