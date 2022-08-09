Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Places to Donate Used Books in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Family Remembers Gastonia Man Shot, Killed In Car Wreck In Lowell
The family of Jose Quinones said final goodbyes to him during a memorial service Wednesday. They say he was a hard worker who loved his family. They believe he was attempting to help a driver during a multi-car crash last Thursday night when he was shot to death. It happened last week in Lowell, N.C. Police arrested a juvenile for second degree murder in the case. Quinones leaves behind several children, including a 6-year-old son.
Man killed during gunfire exchange with Locust police was traumatized, brother says
LOCUST, N.C. — The brother of a man who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Locust police in May said the deadly encounter all started with a noise complaint months before. Jerome Gales said his brother, Michael Angelo Gales, 37, was shot with a stun gun, dragged...
WBTV
Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center
Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say. Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a home in Gastonia while pretending to be a food delivery person. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Shocking video shows a man dressed as an Amazon delivery driver as...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Search for armed robbery suspect
Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say. Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a home in Gastonia while pretending to be a food delivery person. Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center. Updated: 18 minutes ago. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Kannapolis bank robbed, suspect caught
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was charged shortly after police say he robbed a bank in Kannapolis. Police in Kannapolis say that on Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo branch located at 1501 S. Cannon Boulevard. While officers were on the way, a witness provided information on the location of the suspect.
GPD investigates suspect who stole packages off porch of same house in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who stole multiple packages from the same home earlier this month. The incidents happened at a home on Normen Street on Aug. 6, police said. In a tweet, the Gastonia Police Department said the thefts were committed by the same suspect.
81-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with DOT vehicle in Charlotte
Charlotte, N.C. — An 81-year-old motorcyclist died when he collided with a Charlotte Department of Transportation vehicle. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash happened on Tuesday around 11:11 a.m. on Freedom Drive. WCNC Charlotte reports the motorcycle merged into the lane of a pickup truck operated by...
Winston-Salem police investigating after gunshot victim dropped off at area hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Winston-Salem. According to police, they were called to a local hospital around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday after a gunshot wound victim was dropped off. Officers determined that the shooting happened at the intersection of Old Greensboro Road and Barbara Jane […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man beaten, charged with attempted murder after fight with ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, South Carolina police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is accused of forcing his way into a Rock Hill apartment with several guns to confront his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers were called just before 11 p.m. to an apartment in the 800 block of Lucas Street […]
WXII 12
Greensboro bomb squad responds to potentially explosive devices, deputies say
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Homeland Security was notified after a person found possible pipe bombs. On Tuesday afternoon, an individual located devices they believed to be pipe bombs. They then contacted the Randolph County Sheriff's Office which responded to the 400 block of Providence Grove Church Road. When deputies arrived,...
One dead in northwest Charlotte collision, Medic says
Paramedics say the collision happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive.
1 dead, 1 hurt in northwest Charlotte wreck, paramedics confirm
CHARLOTTE — A deadly crash was reported Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive, according to MEDIC. One person died and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further information has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist hit and killed by CDOT pickup in west Charlotte; no charges filed: CMPD
The fatal accident happened at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the 2300 block of Freedom Drive.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify man who wore Amazon delivery uniform during armed robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who wore an Amazon delivery uniform during an armed robbery. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 at the Skill Games arcade near the intersection of Valleydale Road and Summerville Road in northwest Charlotte.
Mom sues NC officer, city over son’s fatal shooting
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — The mother of a man fatally shot by a North Carolina police officer during an attempted car theft has filed a federal lawsuit. The lawsuit claims the officer broke the law when he shot the mother’s unarmed son several times, called in the incident and fired again. Attorneys say Brandon Combs […]
fox46.com
Gastonia man who robbed Charlotte 7-Eleven sentenced
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man who robbed a Charlotte 7-Eleven has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of NC announced Tuesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to...
Jail employee in Mecklenburg County accused of giving illegal items to person in custody
CHARLOTTE — Another detention officer with the Mecklenburg County Detention Center has been fired and criminally charged for allegedly providing illegal items to a person in custody, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Goodwin Stuppard is accused of “providing a cell phone and...
Family of NC man fatally shot by police announce wrongful death lawsuit against ex-officer, police department
The mother of a man who was shot and killed this year by police announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday against former police officer Timothy Larson and the Concord Police Department.
WBTV
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Judge Kimberly Best got into a heated argument with a delivery driver in the parking garage at the Mecklenburg County courthouse last month, according to multiple law enforcement narratives of the incident completed by courthouse security guards and deputies with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
fox46.com
Elderly man surveying damaged vehicle struck, killed by alleged drunk driver in SE Charlotte
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver was determined to be impaired following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, near the 3300 block of East Independence Blvd. in southeast Charlotte. Iyasu...
Comments / 0