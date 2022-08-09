ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FanSided

Panthers: Sam Darnold’s fate is sealed, and he knows it

The roster of the Carolina Panthers includes the first and third overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft and both are quarterbacks. That is, at least for now. It was an odd dynamic to begin with. A year ago, the Carolina Panthers traded for quarterback Sam Darnold. The franchise acquired the third-overall pick from the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick in 2021 and second- and fourth-round selections in April.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reveals Green Bay Packers might be swindling fans

Aaron Rodgers has been a polarizing figure within the Green Bay Packers, but his latest comments may have his loyal fans seething. If you were to ask Green Bay Packers fans about their feelings towards Aaron Rodgers, most would praise him for the success he delivered. Now, after his latest comments, there might be a change of heart.
GREEN BAY, WI
Gamespot

Madden 23 - Dallas Cowboys Roster

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll take a look at the Dallas Cowboys. If you're curious about who the Cowboys' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Cowboys roster.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Packers: Tramon Williams will be a Packer Hall-of-Famer

The Green Bay Packers have had some great defensive backs come through their building over the years. Herb Adderley, Bobby Dillon, Willie Wood, and Charles Woodson were all game-changing Hall-of-Fame players that crossed through Green Bay, Wisconsin. Also, there were other franchise legends that didn’t necessarily have a Pro Football...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Fans React To New Sean McVay Report

First, it was the top players of the Los Angeles Rams who received huge contract extensions. Quarterback Matthew Stafford received a four-year, $160 million deal while reigning Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp got a three-year, $80.1 million extension. Of course, head coach Sean McVay wasn’t left behind after...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors back mystery QB to win MVP

Bettors are backing a relatively untested player to win the NFL MVP award this season. Trey Lance, he of the 41 career NFL completions, was named the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers on July 26, and bettors are ready to pounce on Lance having a big second season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Offensive Player of the Year odds, best bets

Did you know that a quarterback has been named the NFL's Most Valuable Player 14 of the past 15 seasons, but a QB was voted the Offensive Player of the Year only six times since 1996?. Make sense? It does when you consider the Offensive Player of the Year award...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

