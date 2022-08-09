Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 reasons why a Roquan Smith trade makes perfect sense for the Atlanta Falcons
Jon Chuckery explains why Roquan Smith is a perfect fit for the Atlanta Falcons, and why the Falcons need to trade for him and bring the former Georgia Bulldog home.
Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination
Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
Aaron Rodgers reveals Green Bay Packers might be swindling fans
Aaron Rodgers has been a polarizing figure within the Green Bay Packers, but his latest comments may have his loyal fans seething. If you were to ask Green Bay Packers fans about their feelings towards Aaron Rodgers, most would praise him for the success he delivered. Now, after his latest comments, there might be a change of heart.
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'
It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
Roquan Smith in attendance for Bears Family Fest after requesting trade
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is at Soldier Field for the team’s Family Fest, which comes hours after he formally requested a trade as contract negotiations have reached an impasse. In a detailed message shared via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Smith said he lost trust in the organization in their...
Ryan Poles plays hardball early in GM career with Roquan Smith
Former Chiefs exec Ryan Poles is playing hardball early in his tenure as the Chicago Bears general manager, as illustrated by Roquan Smith. Shortly after we all flipped our calendars to a new year (dated reference), Ryan Poles likely realized his days with the Kansas City Chiefs would soon be over.
Soldier Field turf in poor condition ahead of Chiefs' preseason opener vs. Bears
The turf at Soldier Field looks like it could be a problem during the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. The grass at Soldier Field has long been a problem, with players complaining of issues keeping their footing. At the Bears Family Fest on Tuesday, August 9th, it was clear that the franchise hasn’t exactly made any strides in improving the turf conditions. Reporters in attendance got a look at the playing surface firsthand and they didn’t exactly report that the field was in tip-top shape.
Packers: Tramon Williams will be a Packer Hall-of-Famer
The Green Bay Packers have had some great defensive backs come through their building over the years. Herb Adderley, Bobby Dillon, Willie Wood, and Charles Woodson were all game-changing Hall-of-Fame players that crossed through Green Bay, Wisconsin. Also, there were other franchise legends that didn’t necessarily have a Pro Football...
247Sports
Chicago Bears stock watch: Early training camp edition
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears have completed 10 practices in training camp as we inch closer to the start of the 2022 season and things are starting to ramp up a bit at Halas Hall for Matt Eberflus and his staff. Chicago is preparing for their first...
The bonkers contract Roquan Smith is seeking amid trade request from Bears
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has reportedly asked the team to be traded. He cited the fact that he believes the Bears organization does not value his merit and what he does for the team. According to NFL Network Insider via 670 The Score’s Danny Perkins, Smith is looking to set the market for linebackers […] The post The bonkers contract Roquan Smith is seeking amid trade request from Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Yardbarker
It’s Time for the Chicago Bears to retire Charles “Peanut” Tillman’s Number
You already know of all the great Chicago Bears players on defense ever. Butkus, Singletary, Urlacher, and a whole lot more. One of the greatest players on the Monsters of the Midway defense was Charles “Peanut” Tillman. Him, and Matt Forte, are my all-time favorite Bears. To start,...
The $40,000 decision Bears LB Roquan Smith must risk everyday amid trade holdout
The Chicago Bears are on the verge of splitting with star linebacker Roquan Smith after he recently announced publicly his desire to be traded. The Bears have already removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, which opens up the possibility for Chicago to mete out a financially painful punishment to the player for every day he misses practice in training camp, as noted by Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News Network:
Gamespot
Madden 23 - Chicago Bears Roster
Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we will be taking a look at the Chicago Bears. If you're a bit curious about who the Bears' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here is everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Bears roster.
Spurs Land Recent Top 10 Draft Pick in Bulls Trade Proposal
The San Antonio Spurs would acquire a former top 10 NBA Draft pick in this proposed trade scenario involving the Chicago Bulls.
Yardbarker
One Bears second year player is taking advantage of injuries.
One Bears second year player is taking advantage of injuries. With the Bears currently down four wide receivers due to Injury it’s a golden opportunity for someone to show the new coaching staff what they can do. It seems Dazz Newsome maybe taking that opportunity. He’s been making some plays when the Bears are in desperate need of receiver help.
NFL・
FanSided
