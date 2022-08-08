Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
Alarm Services with Incorrect info in Iowa County
Several alarm service companies for residents in Iowa County, Wisconsin, provided their employees with emergency contact information for authorities in Iowa County in Iowa rather than Wisconsin, more than 150 miles away. Wisconsin’s Iowa County sheriff, Steve Michek is urging people and businesses who use a monitoring service for fire, security, or medical alarms to reach out to their company to verify they are set to contact the right agencies in case of emergency.
x1071.com
Congressman Steil hosts roundtable to tackle spread of fentanyl overdoses in Rock Co.
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Law enforcement officials in Rock County are taking steps to combat the spread of the deadly drug fentanyl but are asking for the community’s help in spreading awareness. On Thursday morning Congressman Bryan Steil hosted a roundtable called Fighting Fentanyl to discuss the challenges the...
x1071.com
DOC’s largest class of correctional officers of 2022 graduates, pointing to encouraging trend
MADISON, Wis. — Graduates from the largest Wisconsin Department of Corrections class of the year got their badges Thursday, and they’re ready to take on a tough job in a field that really needs them. “I know there’s a lot of burnout. People are tired, and I’d like...
x1071.com
Adam Jarchow concedes Republican primary for Wisconsin Attorney General to Eric Toney
MADISON, Wis. — Eric Toney will face Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul after Adam Jarchow conceded the Republican primary for attorney general. While the Associated Press hasn’t yet called the race for Toney, with 99.9% of votes counted as of 8 a.m. Wednesday he leads the Jarchow by less than 1% of the vote.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
‘Not something that is sustainable’: Dane Co. Sheriff responds to Black Caucus jail renovation plans
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is reacting to the new Jail Consolidation Plan proposed by the Black Caucus of the Dane County Board, and he’s not convinced it’s a good idea. “Looking at this from a critical lens with regard to their proposal, it’s...
x1071.com
Evers, Rodriguez begin general election campaign
MADISON, Wis. — Less than 24 hours after she was elected to be his running mate, State Rep. Sara Rodriguez joined Gov. Tony Evers for breakfast as the pair kicked off their general election campaign. Rodriguez, who represents Assembly District 13, scored a landslide victory over Peng Her in...
x1071.com
More Than Pink Walk returns this month
MADISON, Wis. — The COVID-19 pandemic paused Susan G. Komen’s signature fundraiser for two years, but now the More than Pink Walk is returning to Madison this month. The event is being held at the Alliant Energy Center’s Willow Island at 9 a.m. Aug. 28. For more...
x1071.com
Wisconsin Primary Election Results
Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch has conceded to Tim Michels in the Republican primary for governor Tuesday night, setting him up to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Michels defeated primary rivals Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun in the primary. Michels had 47% of the total votes cast, while Kleefisch had 42% and Ramthun had 5.8%..
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Falling Gas Prices in Wisconsin Counties
Gas prices are falling nationwide, and that’s really good news for Wisconsin drivers. The state’s average price for a gallon of gas is well below the national average. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas at the nationwide level is still just above $4. In Wisconsin, the average is $3.68. Additionally, AAA reports that drivers in some counties in southern Wisconsin are paying even less. Dane County is averaging $3.54 per gallon and Rock County is averaging $3.49 per gallon. On the other hand, some counties are paying above the average. Lafayette and Grant counties has an average of around $3.80 per gallon.
x1071.com
GOP-led Legislature joins suit to block ballot curing
MADISON, Wis. — The Republican-controlled Legislature is joining a lawsuit to block a Wisconsin Elections Commission guidance that allows clerks to “cure” absentee ballot return envelopes. The suit stems from a 2016 guidance approved by the commission that allows clerks to enter certain missing information on the...
x1071.com
All eyes turn to western Wisconsin for midterm election
MADISON, Wis. — One year ago Wednesday, longtime western Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind announced his career in politics was over. Flash forward to one day ago, when Republican Tim Michels secured his gubernatorial nomination. Michels’ campaign is providing a spark for the GOP, thanks in part to a vast...
x1071.com
Political expert explains where Kleefisch fell short in GOP primary for governor
MADISON, Wis. — One of the big takeaways from Tuesday’s primary election was the margin by which Tim Michels defeated Rebecca Kleefisch in the Republican race for governor. Michels won by five points, despite polling much closer over the past few months. In the last days before the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
Referendum On Platteville School Improvements Coming
The Platteville School District Board of Education has unanimously approved, on a 9-0 vote, presenting school district residents with a comprehensive facilities referendum plan. School district residents will vote on the proposed plan on Tuesday, November 8th during the November general election. The plan is to improve the facilities and update the existing aging buildings and grounds at four campus sites. District residents will have the opportunity to vote on one referendum question that requests permission for the district to borrow funds in an amount not-to-exceed $36 million to address critical facility needs at all four campus sites. If approved by voters, the estimated maximum tax increase for the cost of the project for each $100,000 of fair market property value would be $68 per year, or $5.67 per month for approximately 21 years. Additional information and details on the proposed project, including preliminary site plans, will soon be available.
x1071.com
Yellowstone Shooting Range Seasonal Hours to Open
The Wisconsin DNR will open the Yellowstone Shooting Range in Lafayette County for its seasonal hours starting September 1st. According to the DNR, the new hours will continue to limit early morning and evening noise. The DNR has future plans to add an automated gate to open and close at the appropriate times. The new seasonal hours for the range will be 10 AM to 6 PM from March 13 to November 6 and 10 am to 4 pm from November 7 to March 12 to accommodate for day light savings. The range will continue to be closed on Tuesdays.
x1071.com
Madison teen allegedly used Bitcoin to pay for bomb threats at Memorial High School
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison teenager facing multiple felony charges after a string of school bomb threats this past spring allegedly used cryptocurrency to pay others to make the threats, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case. During interviews with investigators, 17-year-old Joseph Garrison of Madison allegedly...
x1071.com
‘More important than ever’: Local businesses band together to fight hunger in Green Co.
MONROE, Wis. — Hunger is a growing issue in Wisconsin, especially as families deal with higher costs for gas and groceries. That’s why a group of Wisconsin-based businesses got together with the Hunger Task Force Wednesday to distribute a package of cheese, meat, and produce from across the state. The packs, which the Hunger Task Force dubbed “Badger Boxes,” were made available to anyone who stopped by Monroe High School.
x1071.com
US Marshals Service: Man who escaped custody at Milwaukee airport in 2021 arrested in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 40-year-old man who escaped custody at Mitchell International Airport in late 2021 was arrested in northern Ohio on Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday. In a news release, the agency said Robert Johnson, Jr., was arrested after leading law enforcement in Toledo, Ohio, on...
x1071.com
Camp helps kids with burn injuries heal
EAST TROY, Wis. — A summer camp helping kids with severe burn injuries heal in more ways than one is underway in southern Wisconsin. Photojournalist Jim Rader contributed to this story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
x1071.com
Boys and Girls Club sweetens pot for Dane Co. Gift Cards for Guns event
MADISON, Wis. — The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is giving gun owners another reason to trade in unwanted firearms this weekend. The first five “assault-style rifles” turned in at Dane County’s Gift Cards for Guns event Saturday will receive an additional $250 gift card from BGCDC on top of a $250 gift card from the county.
x1071.com
Dairy Days Committee Inviting Past Royalty
The Platteville Regional Chamber & Dairy Days Committee is reaching out to the area in an attempt to contact all past Dairy Days Royalty that served as Queens and representatives of the Dairy Days event over the past 75 years. They would like to honor all of the Dairy Days royalty as Parade Marshalls for this Historic Anniversary Year. Please contact the Platteville Regional Chamber with any names and/or contact information so that they can be invited to participate in the parade and recognize those that have played an important role in the event over the past 75 years. Dairy Days will be September 9, 10, and 11 in Platteville.
Comments / 0