Read full article on original website
Related
Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea
“Hey everyone, since Elias is gone, I’m going to be taking over his Instagram, I’m his younger brother – Ezekiel!” With this single sentence posted on his/his brother’s Instagram page, the most entertaining angle on RAW in what felt like forever burst into the WWE Universe and took on a life of its own. The […] The post Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PWMania
Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE
At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
PWMania
John Laurinaitis Fired From WWE
Former head of talent relations for WWE, John Laurinaitis, has reportedly left the company quietly after Vince McMahon and he were accused of misconduct in the media, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. His departure took place within the previous week or so, and only a select few people were...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On What Triple H Told WWE Roster About 'New Way'
The Jarrett family currently has a better idea of what is going on in WWE than Vince McMahon. What a time to be alive. Jerry Jarrett, promoter of Continental Wrestling, USWA, and others, as well as father of current WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett, appeared at The Gathering in Charlotte, NC, and according to PWInsider, Jarrett spilled the details on a recent backstage meeting between new WWE head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque and the WWE roster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dustin Rhodes Says He 'Heard Down The Pike' AEW Will Move To Two-Day Pay-Per-Views
Since its formation in 2019, AEW has stuck to quarterly pay-per-view events, though an exception was made in 2022 for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The company does have AEW Dynamite special episodes and added Battle of the Belts specials in 2022, but the big four AEW PPVs have remained Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. The run-time for the shows are generally four hours on pay-per-view, which has been a talking point for many fans.
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Reportedly Fired From WWE
WWE has been going through some big changes over the last few months, and now PWInsider is reporting that several sources confirmed John Laurinaitis has been quietly let go from WWE. The termination reportedly happened over the last week or so and was being kept quiet for obvious reasons. Laurinaitis...
wrestlinginc.com
Real-Life Inspiration For WWE’s Eugene Passes Away
Family, friends, and fans are remembering the real-life inspiration for one of the more unique characters in WWE history. Eugene Palermo passed away Sunday at the age of 57. Palermo’s introduction to the world of professional wrestling came through his father. Bucky Palermo (who passed in 2017) worked as a referee in Pittsburgh and its surrounding areas for more than three decades. Those included shows for what was then the World Wrestling Federation. Eugene Palermo lived with Down syndrome, but it didn’t prevent him from getting involved in wrestling. After attending WWF shows in the Pittsburgh area for years, he got the chance to work on them as a ring boy, retrieving entrance gear from wrestlers and performing other duties. He was a beloved and well-known presence across the independent wrestling scene in the Pittsburgh area. In 2016, he was inducted into the Keystone State Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Appearance On Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Cleveland, and AJ Styles main evented the show with The Miz when they faced off in a no disqualification match. The match featured interference from Ciampa, but Styles managed to take him out when he put him through a table that was set up at ringside. The Phenomenal One continued to battle back and forth with The Miz and AJ picked up the win when he put Miz away with the Styles Clash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Star Seems To Be Written Off Television This Week On Monday Night Raw
He might be gone for a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, there is only so much television time to go around. It can be difficult to keep track of everyone and it is even worse now with more wrestlers either coming up from NXT. At some point someone is going to have to loser their spot and that very well may have been the case this week on television.
John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence
A few weeks ago, wrestling fans jumped in joy when it was announced that Vince McMahon would resign from the WWE. The news was made even sweeter by the fact that good ‘ol Paul Levesque (FKA Triple H) would be taking over creative duties. After years of seemingly falling behind, the Big E could finally […] The post John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Popculture
Dwayne Johnson's Return to WWE as The Rock Is '100%' Happening
Dwayne Johnson continues to stay busy in Hollywood as he currently has his NBC series Young Rock, and his new movie, Black Adam, will be released in the fall. But will the former WWE Superstar make a big return to the promotion? According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Johnson will return to WWE soon as the plan is to have him take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
PWMania
Ric Flair Passed Out Twice During His “Last Match”
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson revealed what transpired behind the scenes leading up to “Ric Flair’s Last Match” event in Nashville on the most recent episode of “To Be The Man.”. On his last match, Flair said, “I don’t think people realized...
Rikishi On WWE Raw Car Crash: It Wasn't Me, For Real
Rikishi didn't do it. This time. On Monday's WWE Raw, fans noticed a car accident happened in the parking lot area. The announcers didn't bring attention to the accident as it played out in the background of a Kevin Owens interview segment. At the end of the show, Dexter Lumis...
PWMania
Tatum Paxley Provides Injury Update Following Her WWE NXT Live Event Match
Following the termination of her singles match with Sloane Jacobs at the WWE NXT live event on August 6, Tatum Paxley gave an update on her condition. She crashed into the ring post and was busted open. The medical staff checked on her and ended the bout. She addressed the injury on Twitter, writing, “Thank you everyone for reaching out and checking in!🖤 I’ll be ok! Accidents like these happen all the time in what we do. Plus getting blood everywhere is super heavy metal.”
tvinsider.com
And Then There Were Three: The Decline of Soap Operas on Broadcast TV
In these Days of Our Lives, daytime dramas just don’t grip broadcast TV executives like they used to. Last week, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming announced that the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives would be moving to Peacock after nearly 57 years on NBC. That shift, scheduled for...
411mania.com
Mickie James: ‘I Feel I’m Done in Wrestling’
– Earlier this week, Mickie James posted on Twitter, writing that she feels like she’s “done” in pro wrestling. She wrote, “No. I feel I’m done in wrestling. But you can #watchalong with me & @RealNickAldis tonight on @millionsdotco!!!”. Earlier today, James responded to a...
PWMania
Backstage Latest and Rumor Killer on if Vince McMahon is Still Involved With WWE
According to a recent report from Fightful Select, WWE sources are dismissing any rumors or speculations suggesting that Vince McMahon may be “pulling the strings” or “running the show from the shadows.”. It was said that Vince is no longer in control of WWE, which could not...
PWMania
Mystery Car Crash Segment Takes Place During WWE RAW
A new mystery storyline began on Monday’s WWE RAW. Kevin Patrick conducted an interview with Kevin Owens in the backstage area close to the parking lot after KO destroyed Ezekiel. The duo of Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. could be seen talking while a car that had crashed into a wall could be seen in the distance. Nikki and Doudrop’s involvement in the incident and their status as witnesses were unclear. It was also unclear whether anyone had been hurt.
PWMania
What Dexter Lumis’ Return Says About WWE
Last week on Smackdown, we saw the return of Karrion Kross with Scarlet by his side, another comeback associated with the Triple H regime, and another return took place on last night’s Raw with the cameo from Dexter Lumis, one of the dozens of performers released during the pandemic era due to “budget cuts.”
AdWeek
Week of Aug. 1 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Marks 4 Straight Weeks at No. 1 In Total Viewers and Adults 25-54
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A winning streak continues for ABC’s Good Morning America as it remains the No. 1 morning news show in total viewers and adults 25-54 for a fourth straight week.
Comments / 0