Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Backstage News on Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE Return
As PWMania.com previously reported, Sasha Banks and Naomi have agreed to return to the WWE. Dave Meltzer stated during his appearance on Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast that Sasha Banks and Naomi reached a deal over a week ago and that they can return at any time. Meltzer said...
PWMania
AEW Stars Frustrated With Being Given Less TV Time Than When They Were in WWE
Several AEW stars seem upset about their position within the company, including two former WWE stars. Andrade El Idolo recently “liked” the following tweet:. “@TonyKhan so….you signed @ToBeMiro to @AEW away from rival organization just to have him do what exactly? Didn’t think I’d miss the day would come that I miss #RusevDay. He’s been used worse with yall that he was in WWE. Same goes with @AndradeElIdolo”
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 8/12/22
After the Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite went off air, the August 12 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen:. – Tony Schiavone interviewed Bryan Danielson....
PWMania
Latest on Bray Wyatt Possibly Heading Back to WWE
Bray Wyatt’s fans might not have to wait too long to see him back on television. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, “some WWE higher ups believe they are more likely to regain Bray Wyatt now than before.” More on this will be reported by FightfulSelect.com soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Bobby Fish Discusses Triple H Taking Over WWE’s Creative
AEW star Bobby Fish, who was released from WWE in August of 2021, recently spoke with the Rewind, Recap, Relive podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Fish gave his thoughts on Triple H taking over the creative process in WWE:. “Hunter is brilliant....
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
PWMania
Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE
At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
PWMania
John Laurinaitis Fired From WWE
Former head of talent relations for WWE, John Laurinaitis, has reportedly left the company quietly after Vince McMahon and he were accused of misconduct in the media, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. His departure took place within the previous week or so, and only a select few people were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Ric Flair Passed Out Twice During His “Last Match”
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson revealed what transpired behind the scenes leading up to “Ric Flair’s Last Match” event in Nashville on the most recent episode of “To Be The Man.”. On his last match, Flair said, “I don’t think people realized...
PWMania
Lex Luger Opens Up About His Health, WWE Hall Of Fame Rumors and More
WWE Legend Lex Luger recently appeared on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Luger was asked again about a possible Hall Of Fame induction and he was asked how his health is these days. Luger said, “You know that has crossed...
PWMania
WWE Issues Statement on the Death of Gene Lebell, Triple H Comments
“WWE is saddened to learn that Gene LeBell has passed away at the age of 89. A towering figure in the world of martial arts, LeBell was nicknamed “The Godfather of Grappling.” Training under legends Karl Gotch and Lou Thesz, LeBell went on to earn a 10th degree red belt in Judo and a 9th degree black belt in Ju-jitsu. LeBell trained some of combat sports most notorious fighters such as Chuck Norris, WWE Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey.
PWMania
Mystery Car Crash Segment Takes Place During WWE RAW
A new mystery storyline began on Monday’s WWE RAW. Kevin Patrick conducted an interview with Kevin Owens in the backstage area close to the parking lot after KO destroyed Ezekiel. The duo of Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. could be seen talking while a car that had crashed into a wall could be seen in the distance. Nikki and Doudrop’s involvement in the incident and their status as witnesses were unclear. It was also unclear whether anyone had been hurt.
PWMania
Backstage Latest and Rumor Killer on if Vince McMahon is Still Involved With WWE
According to a recent report from Fightful Select, WWE sources are dismissing any rumors or speculations suggesting that Vince McMahon may be “pulling the strings” or “running the show from the shadows.”. It was said that Vince is no longer in control of WWE, which could not...
PWMania
Ciampa Dedicates His United States Title Match to WWE Hall of Famer
Before facing Bobby Lashley for the US championship on WWE RAW, Ciampa shared the following statement on Instagram. “Tonight is dedicated to Handsome Harley, The King, the first ever United States Champion… or as I always called him ‘Boss’. In 2008, when I moved to Eldon, MO...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/8/22)
WWE RAW will be broadcast live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. WWE has announced that the tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will kick off tonight on RAW. As of the time of writing, no teams have been revealed. The WWE Events...
PWMania
Damian Priest Addresses Rumor on The Judgment Day’s Creative Direction
Back in June 2022, it was rumored that Judgment Day was considering a “supernatural” creative direction, which Edge was reported to be opposed to. Damian Priest addressed the rumor in an interview with DigitalSpy.com. Priest said:. “I guess I understand why people thought that I don’t know where...
PWMania
What Dexter Lumis’ Return Says About WWE
Last week on Smackdown, we saw the return of Karrion Kross with Scarlet by his side, another comeback associated with the Triple H regime, and another return took place on last night’s Raw with the cameo from Dexter Lumis, one of the dozens of performers released during the pandemic era due to “budget cuts.”
PWMania
Kevin Nash Says He Will Never Wrestle Again Even for “Saudi Money”
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the “Summer of ’92” and what it was like touring with wrestlers like Shawn Michaels, Bam Bam Bigelow being held at gunpoint, drinking beers with Lex Luger, and more on the most recent episode of the “Kliq This” podcast with Sean Oliver.
PWMania
Brackets for AEW’s Trios Tournament Leading Up to All Out 2022 Revealed
During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, teams were revealed in the tournament to crown the first trios champions. The brackets are as follows:. – Death Triangle vs. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open. – Andrade, Rush, and Dragon Lee vs. Young Bucks and TBA. – House of Black vs....
PWMania
Former WWE Star Heading to AEW?
There was a tease for a former WWE talent to appear soon on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In a pre-recorded promo, Miro discussed the House of Black on AEW. House of Black has been attempting to convince Miro to join their group in recent weeks, but Miro hasn’t made the commitment.
Comments / 0