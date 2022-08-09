Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Armada Fair for 150 Years
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living. The Armada Fair takes place August 15th – 21st. This year the Armada Fair celebrates its 150th year anniversary, dating...
Rochester Announces Dates For Big Bright Light Show 2022
One of the biggest and best Christmas light displays in Michigan is located in downtown Rochester. Since 2006 people from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond have enjoyed the Big Bright Light Show. The Downtown Rochester Big Bright Light Show will be brightening the night sky with Christmas...
Merlin L. Frevert
Merlin L. Frevert, 96, of Wayne, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne. Funeral services with military rites will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne at a later date.
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
Local Husband and Wife Launch Innovative Travel Website
Former Miss Michigan KT Morgan and her husband, former University of Michigan basketball captain Jordan Morgan recently launched an innovative travel website, On Arrival. The idea sprang to life after the couple traveled to over 50 countries. KT mentioned “Jordan and I have lived in six countries over the past eight years for his professional basketball career”, adding, “the On Arrival concept took shape due to a need for us to entertain friends and family when they came to visit.”
Nearly 40,000 pierogi are ready for Detroit church's annual weekend festival
A large rosary hangs from the trunk of a pine tree, the big tents are up and tens of thousands of pierogi are stuffed into church freezers. It's a pierogipalooza Friday through Sunday at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church on the city's east side — one of Detroit's oldest and most beautiful, ornate churches. ...
Botanical Artist Lisa Waud's Small Detroit Backyard is a Lesson in Urban Serenity
Fanciful flowerbeds? Not for Lisa Waud. The botanical artist, who last year won the American Horticultural Society's top award for floral design, gets her color fix through imaginative, sometimes surreal work projects—like adorning a blighted duplex with 40,000 blooms for an art installation or embellishing an old Cadillac with flowers for rapper Danny Brown's video set. So when she's home in her Detroit backyard, she welcomes a quieter, easygoing palette of billowy ornamental grasses and leafy perennials. "I really enjoy foliage and not a lot of color here," Waud says. "It's a place where I can turn down the volume."
Dogs abandoned by roadside left to die in Detroit
DETROIT – One local rescue group is wondering who left two dogs to die on Detroit’s west side near an open field at Trinity Street and West Outer Drive. As local 4 reports, the discovery made by Rebel Dogs Detroit isn’t all that surprising after all. “We...
Boblo boats documentary to show for a few nights only at select Emagine theaters
DETROIT - It’s been nearly 30 years since roller coaster enthusiasts took their last rides at Boblo Island Amusement Park. Now, a new documentary on the historic boats which took people to and from there is about to hit select Emagine theaters for just a few nights. “Boblo Boats:...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
Early morning blaze sees flames through the roof of Grosse Pointe Woods home
Crews are battling a fire raging through a home in Wayne County Friday morning, officials say. The Grosse Pointe Shores Fire Department told WWJ that the blaze is still burning shortly before 7 a.m.
Radio Legend Getting a Statue in Windsor
Whether you know the name Rosalie Trombley or not, her influence on Detroit radio and radio as a whole was second to none! Thankfully the city of Windsor Ontario has recognized that. Rosalie Trombley was a Canadian music director for the station CKLW, also known as “The Big 8”. Rosalie...
3 anesthesiologists making headlines
Here are three anesthesiologists who've made headlines since July 11:. 1. A Bingham Farms, Mich.-based physician was convicted of running a $35 million pill mill. After a two-month trial, a jury found anesthesiologist David Jankowski, 62, guilty on 30 charges for a pill mill scheme he ran out of a former medical clinic in Dearborn Heights, Mich.
Victims identified after drowning at South Haven beach Monday
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The victims who were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven Monday have been identified by the South Haven Police Department. Wednesday the names of the victims were identified as Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus. Michigan. Ernster and MacDonald...
Documentary being made about former Okemos resident and Detroit judge
Marilyn Atkins, a former Okemos resident who was once the chief judge of the largest district court in Michigan, has a pretty incredible story. She’s looking forward to telling it on the big screen.
Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza
The elements of a perfect summer day in the city are good food, good music, and good people. All will be served up at Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival. The fest will feature some of the best in barbecue with more than 20 food vendors, in addition to 50 retail vendors stationed throughout the weekend.
Jamie Samuelsen charity baseball game this week
The annual Jamie Samuelsen Strike Out Colon Cancer Charity game is Friday, Aug. 26 in Flynn Park in Troy. More information can be found at https://colontown.org/jamie22/ and https://fightcolorectalcancer.org/
WXYZ Editorial: Get ready for the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise!
WXYZ DETROIT — If it’s August in Metro Detroit, it’s time for the family-fun Woodward Dream Cruise presented by Ford. The one-day cruise is a Motor City tradition and a throwback to the heyday of the American automotive industry. In the 1950’s and 60’s, cars and trucks...
Love Sloths? Hang Out With One at a Michigan Zoo
There are all kinds of zoos and Airbnbs that offer experiences or encounters with animals. There are four Michigan Airbnb houses in Sawyer (near the Indiana border) that let you sleep among the llamas on a real working llama farm. You can feed the giraffes at the Detroit Zoo. But did you know that there's a Michigan zoo that has your chance to have an encounter with one of the world's cutest (and slowest) animals?
