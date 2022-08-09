Read full article on original website
Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea
“Hey everyone, since Elias is gone, I’m going to be taking over his Instagram, I’m his younger brother – Ezekiel!” With this single sentence posted on his/his brother’s Instagram page, the most entertaining angle on RAW in what felt like forever burst into the WWE Universe and took on a life of its own. The […] The post Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea appeared first on ClutchPoints.
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Reportedly Fired From WWE
WWE has been going through some big changes over the last few months, and now PWInsider is reporting that several sources confirmed John Laurinaitis has been quietly let go from WWE. The termination reportedly happened over the last week or so and was being kept quiet for obvious reasons. Laurinaitis...
ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Axed Absent Superstar's SmackDown Return
The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continued this past Friday on SmackDown. The final moments of the show saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their surprise return to the company, with Kross attacking upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion challenger Drew McIntyre. Scarlett would then approach the squared circle occupied by The Bloodline, placing an hour glass on the the ring, symbolically setting Kross's sights on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While Kross's reemergence was the only return on the show, original plans had another absent star making his way back to WWE television.
PWMania
Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE
At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
Dustin Rhodes Says He 'Heard Down The Pike' AEW Will Move To Two-Day Pay-Per-Views
Since its formation in 2019, AEW has stuck to quarterly pay-per-view events, though an exception was made in 2022 for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The company does have AEW Dynamite special episodes and added Battle of the Belts specials in 2022, but the big four AEW PPVs have remained Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. The run-time for the shows are generally four hours on pay-per-view, which has been a talking point for many fans.
PWMania
John Laurinaitis Fired From WWE
Former head of talent relations for WWE, John Laurinaitis, has reportedly left the company quietly after Vince McMahon and he were accused of misconduct in the media, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. His departure took place within the previous week or so, and only a select few people were...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Appearance On Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Cleveland, and AJ Styles main evented the show with The Miz when they faced off in a no disqualification match. The match featured interference from Ciampa, but Styles managed to take him out when he put him through a table that was set up at ringside. The Phenomenal One continued to battle back and forth with The Miz and AJ picked up the win when he put Miz away with the Styles Clash.
Popculture
Dwayne Johnson's Return to WWE as The Rock Is '100%' Happening
Dwayne Johnson continues to stay busy in Hollywood as he currently has his NBC series Young Rock, and his new movie, Black Adam, will be released in the fall. But will the former WWE Superstar make a big return to the promotion? According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Johnson will return to WWE soon as the plan is to have him take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On What Triple H Told WWE Roster About 'New Way'
The Jarrett family currently has a better idea of what is going on in WWE than Vince McMahon. What a time to be alive. Jerry Jarrett, promoter of Continental Wrestling, USWA, and others, as well as father of current WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett, appeared at The Gathering in Charlotte, NC, and according to PWInsider, Jarrett spilled the details on a recent backstage meeting between new WWE head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque and the WWE roster.
Roman Reigns hasn’t been pinned since 2019. The person who did it may surprise you.
Most wrestling fans know Roman Reigns is in the midst of a title run like few others in recent memory. Not only does he hold both of WWE’s top men’s titles, the WWE World Championship and WWE Universal Championship, he’s been in possession of the latter title for more than 700 days — a record for 21st century WWE title reigns and one of the top five of all time. RelatedWhere does Roman Reigns rank among the longest WWE title reigns of all time? It stands to reason, then, that Reigns has a pretty good record during that time. He won the...
PWMania
Lex Luger Opens Up About His Health, WWE Hall Of Fame Rumors and More
WWE Legend Lex Luger recently appeared on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Luger was asked again about a possible Hall Of Fame induction and he was asked how his health is these days. Luger said, “You know that has crossed...
wrestlinginc.com
Will John Cena Be At WWE Clash At The Castle?
Since COVID-19 and even a little before the pandemic hit, John Cena has been transitioning away from professional wrestling and more into the Hollywood side of life as others such as The Rock and Batista have. WWE is heading over to Cardiff, Wales, for their first PLE inside a stadium...
ComicBook
Former AEW Star Teases WWE Return
Lio Rush took to Instagram on Monday and uploaded a highlight reel from his time in WWE. The young star first joined WWE in 2017, working in NXT and 205 Live and as a manager for Bobby Lashley on the main roster before going on hiatus in 2019 over backstage issues. He'd return to NXT late that year and held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship before being let go in April 2020 due to budget cuts.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins To Face Top Tag Team Star On WWE Raw
Last Monday night on "Raw", Seth Rollins took on one-half of The Street Profits, Montez Ford. This match was made official after Rollins taunted The Street Profits following their SummerSlam loss to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, telling them they should just break up. Rollins would defeat Ford. He continued his assault after the match before Angelo Dawkins made the save.
wrestlinginc.com
Parking Lot Mystery Leads To Surprise Return On WWE Raw
It appears Dexter Lumis has returned to WWE. Following the main event bout between AJ Styles and The Miz on the 8/8 "WWE Raw" episode, cameras cut to cops detaining someone that resembled Lumis. Immediately after the segment, Indi Hartwell, the former kayfabe wife of Lumis, reacted on Twitter with...
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Addresses Whether He Is Retired From WWE Action
John Cena is not looking in the rearview mirror quite yet. Cena attended Comic-Con Wales on Saturday and was asked about his favorite WWE match. "I get that question a lot," Cena began. "My answer is always the same: my next one." Cena says he hasn't "yet hit the point...
PWMania
Backstage News on Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE Return
As PWMania.com previously reported, Sasha Banks and Naomi have agreed to return to the WWE. Dave Meltzer stated during his appearance on Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast that Sasha Banks and Naomi reached a deal over a week ago and that they can return at any time. Meltzer said...
411mania.com
Asuka Wants To Be A Tag Champion Again, Kairi Sane Responds
In a post on Twitter, Asuka said that she wanted to be a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion again, but needed a partner. This drew a response from Kairi Sane, her former teammate in The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka wrote: “I will be the tag team champion again!!!! But where...
Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir Now Known As 'Beast Of Burdens'
AEW's women's division is now excused. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero have been paired for well over a year on AEW programming. In recent months, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir have also formed a bond. Now, Vickie Guerrero has officially named their trio following a victory for Nyla and Marina on the August 9 AEW Dark.
Malakai Black almost had to retire from AEW
It should go without saying at this point that the injury bug has hit AEW hard as of late. From losing their world champion, CM Punk, to a leg injury earlier this year – a situation that was saved from absolute disaster thanks to Jon Moxley’s incredible run as interim champion – to two-thirds of the Undisputed Elite potentially unable to compete for the inaugural trios belt despite being part of a major storyline with the Elite Hung Bucks, to most recently Jamie Hayter sustaining a broken nose in her Battle of the Belts bout against Thunder Rosa, Tony Khan and company have had to make plenty of changes to cards and long-term plans.
