WKRG
A typical summer day: Some pop-up storms with warm temperatures
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday morning, Gulf Coast!. We start this morning with mild temperatures into the mid-70’s and just a few clouds. Throughout the day, a few scattered downpours will be possible in the region especially closer to the coastline. Temperatures will reach into the upper-80’s and low-90’s. Sunday will bring a similar forecast with pop-up storms possible and seasonable temperatures. It will be a wonderful weekend to enjoy some time on the beach. There is a low risk for rip currents, but still make sure to use caution if you plan to be in Gulf waters and check radar before heading outdoors. Some storms could produce lightning and some gusty winds.
WKRG
One more unsettled day before with dry things out a bit
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been another unsettled day for the Gulf Coast. The weather pattern looks to change by the time we hit the weekend. Showers and storms will slowly wind down as we move into the evening and overnight period. Clouds will remain stubborn sticking around overnight. Temperatures will hold in the upper 70s and lower 80s through the evening. Overnight lows will remain seasonable bottoming out in the lower and middle 70s.
WKRG
Scattered downpours
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!. Similar to yesterday, scattered showers and storms will be possible at the coast during the morning spreading inland throughout the day. We cannot rule out a couple of strong storms with lightning, thunder and gusty winds. Flooding is also a possibility with storms that move over the same locations.
WKRG
More downpours Thursday, Less rain for the weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Unsettled weather continues this week with elevated rain chances. Scattered clouds will remain with some clearing late into the evening. Temperatures will remain mild in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s. Another round of morning rain appears possible Thursday morning.
WKRG
Be a WKRG News 5 Kidcaster
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Do you know a local student who’s all about the weather? WKRG News 5 is giving them a chance to appear on-air with our First Alert Storm Team in our new weather segment, the Kidcast. Every Tuesday at 9 a.m., we will feature a...
WKRG
Hitting the jet ski’s and pontoon boats on Destination Gulf Coast!
Destination Gulf Coast travels to Orange Beach to visit the Flora Bama Marina. The Flora Bama is a wildly famous bar and concert venue where people from all over come to visit to have a great time. But they also have an awesome marina that sports several different aquatic vessels that are available to rent. Gulf Coast CW Host Theo Williams went down to the Flora Bama Marina to check out their jet ski’s and their pontoon boats. It was a great time on the water and if you’re looking for something fun to do, come on down to the Flora Bama Marina to have some fun in the sun… and water. Especially the water.
WKRG
Monster Jam 2022 arrives at the Pensacola Bay Center!
Today I visited the Pensacola Bay Center this weekend, home of the greatest motor sports spectacle on Earth. Monster Jam! This amazing show power and skill is one-of-a-kind and I got to speak with a second generation driver of the famed gravedigger, Kristen Anderson. “Grave Digger was created in 1982...
WKRG
Monster Jam headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for August 12th – 14th, brought to you by Mountain Dew
Buckle up for the greatest motorsport spectacle on earth, as Monster Jam heads to the Pensacola Bay Center with 2 shows on Saturday and another on Sunday! This bone-crunching, fuel-injected show gathers the best drivers and monster trucks in the world to face off in the hopes of making it to the finals in Las Vegas. So, if you’re looking for something awesome this weekend to do, this is definitely it!
WKRG
What you can do about female incontinence
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Urologist Doctor Lisa Bailey, M.D. from USA Health to discuss female incontinence. Who is most likely to suffer from female incontinence?. How is it treated?. What lifestyle changes can help manage incontinence?. Explain the different types of incontinence.
