Poughkeepsie police investigating fatal shooting of city resident

By Jonathan Bandler, Poughkeepsie Journal
 1 day ago

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot early Tuesday on Mansion Street in the city of Poughkeepsie.

City police are investigating whether it was linked to another non-fatal shooting that occurred around the same time.

The fatal shooting is the fourth this year in the city, tied with 2020 for the most in any year since there were five in 2013.

Police responded to 911 calls reporting a shooting at 283 Mansion St. around 1:45 a.m., and found the victim mortally wounded next to his car, according to a release from city Sgt. George Camacho.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later at MidHudson Regional Hospital. Police are not identifying him publicly until more relatives are notified.

Report: Crime is surging in New York City. But it dropped in the Hudson Valley

Gangs Next Door: In Poughkeepsie, spike in gang violence arouses longtime anguish, fear

June: Poughkeepsie man charged with murder after gunfire exchanged on Main Street

Shortly after, police learned of the fatal shooting, a 44-year-old city resident walked into police headquarters with a gunshot wound. He gave limited information about his shooting, according to the release, and was taken to a hospital for treatment of what police described as a non-life threatening injury.

Police do not know if the two shootings were related, according to the release. Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call police at 845-451-4000 or 845-451-7577.

Prior to Tuesday, the most recent fatal shooting in the city was on June 18 when Atiba Proverbs, 27, was shot multiple times during an exchange of gunfire inside a grocery store at 386 Main St. Two others were wounded, including 31-year-old Carlton Benton, who is charged with second-degree murder in Proverbs’ death.

No homicide charges have been brought in the earlier fatal shootings, of Ronald Green Jr. on Gifford Avenue on Feb. 17 and the Easter morning killing of Cain Smalls outside a bar on Mill Street. Rayquan Faircloth was indicted on a felony weapon charge in connection to Green's case.

