Gladstone, MO

northeastnews.net

Goetz Country Club Special, the Bright Beer!

The new $750,000 M.K. Goetz Brewery wasn’t built in Kansas City until 1936, but it’s long, storied history had already been a major part of the St. Joseph, Mo., landscape for almost 75 years prior when in 1859, M.K. Goetz and J.J. Max started brewing beer in a shack along Blacksnake Creek.
mycouriertribune.com

Weekend fun includes farmers markets, concerts

CLAY COUNTY – Here's a list of fun things you and your family can do this weekend in the Liberty, Kearney and Smithville areas. Saturday, Aug. 6, begins in Kearney and Liberty with farmers markets.
mycouriertribune.com

Casi Joy rocks Hot Summer Nights crowd in Smithville

Performing a cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" scored Casi Joy an audition for the national TV singing competition The Voice, where she went on to join Team Blake. Here, she performs the song again for a packed audience in Smithville's Courtyard Park during the free concert series Hot Summer Nights.
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty Parks & Rec Foundation kicks off fundraising campaign

LIBERTY — The Liberty Parks and Recreation Foundation kicked off its annual fundraising efforts in July. The foundation provides scholarships for Parks & Rec programs and Liberty Community Center memberships to ensure "no child or family is turned away because of the inability to pay." The foundation also helps...
QSR Web

Andy’s Frozen Custard adds 11th Kansas City location

Andy's Frozen Custard will open its latest store in Overland Park, Missouri on Aug. 10. It's the 11th Kansas City location, according to a press release. The store will be located in the BluHawk center, a multi-faceted destination experience. "Kansas City is my second home, and very near and dear...
KMBC.com

Dogs near Katy Trail causing concern for Cass County residents

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating complaints about dogs on a one-acre property just feet away from the Katy Trail. The property south of Pleasant Hill near East State Route P and Roush Road is full of debris, old vehicles, and scrap metal. It...
gladstonedispatch.com

Love INC's care pantry in need of hygiene items, diapers

LIBERTY — Love INC in Clay County, which provides pantry and hygiene items to those in need, has a variety of needs to help fill pantry shelves. Currently, the pantry is short on sized 2T and 3T Pull-Ups for both boys and girls, size 6 diapers, dish soap, laundry soap, fabric softener, women's body wash, men's body wash, men's shaving cream and men's deodorant.
kansascitymag.com

The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?

It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
