Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Zambezi Zinger returns to Worlds of Fun
To celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun announced the return of the Zambezi Zinger.
northeastnews.net
Goetz Country Club Special, the Bright Beer!
The new $750,000 M.K. Goetz Brewery wasn’t built in Kansas City until 1936, but it’s long, storied history had already been a major part of the St. Joseph, Mo., landscape for almost 75 years prior when in 1859, M.K. Goetz and J.J. Max started brewing beer in a shack along Blacksnake Creek.
Worlds of Fun plans ‘major announcement’ Thursday
The parent company of Kansas City’s Worlds of Fun adventure park plans an announcement later this week about “major capital improvements.”
mycouriertribune.com
Weekend fun includes farmers markets, concerts
CLAY COUNTY – Here's a list of fun things you and your family can do this weekend in the Liberty, Kearney and Smithville areas. Saturday, Aug. 6, begins in Kearney and Liberty with farmers markets.
mycouriertribune.com
Casi Joy rocks Hot Summer Nights crowd in Smithville
Performing a cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" scored Casi Joy an audition for the national TV singing competition The Voice, where she went on to join Team Blake. Here, she performs the song again for a packed audience in Smithville's Courtyard Park during the free concert series Hot Summer Nights.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty Parks & Rec Foundation kicks off fundraising campaign
LIBERTY — The Liberty Parks and Recreation Foundation kicked off its annual fundraising efforts in July. The foundation provides scholarships for Parks & Rec programs and Liberty Community Center memberships to ensure "no child or family is turned away because of the inability to pay." The foundation also helps...
inkansascity.com
Owner of Kansas City’s Newest Antique and Vintage Shop Got Her Start at Age Nine
In 2004, 9-year-old Sara Garcera started ordering collectible Star Wars figurines on eBay, a move that would lead to her parents buying the largest antique and vintage shop in California, and to eventually opening her own store, Slater St. Antiques, in Merriam, Kansas. “My mom had a friend who had...
KCTV 5
Jackson County Executive responds following water park incident
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Executive has issued a statement regarding an incident at a Lee’s Summit water park. A family said they were denied entry at the last minute despite planning a party a month beforehand. That family claims it was because of racial reasons.
See Inside a Missouri Home Made Out of Shipping Containers
Homes made out of shipping containers are all the rage right now. There's one in Missouri you can actually stay in and it's painted in bright red and white that would make any Kansas City Chief's fan proud. I found this neat and unique home hosted by Ashley on Airbnb...
Kansas City motorcycle club raising money for funeral assistance team
About 20 members of Shepherds Motorcycle Club began a fundraising ride Tuesday morning benefiting the Missouri Law Enforcement Funeral Assistance Team.
QSR Web
Andy’s Frozen Custard adds 11th Kansas City location
Andy's Frozen Custard will open its latest store in Overland Park, Missouri on Aug. 10. It's the 11th Kansas City location, according to a press release. The store will be located in the BluHawk center, a multi-faceted destination experience. "Kansas City is my second home, and very near and dear...
kbia.org
Cassandra Messer: "So I actually was the first one to get a pygmy goat. And I named her Tinkerbell."
Cassandra Messer spoke with the Missouri On Mic team at last year’s Missouri State Fair. Messer works for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as an assistant superintendent at Watkins Mill State Park. She spoke about her mother and their family goat farm. Missouri on Mic is an oral...
KMBC.com
Dogs near Katy Trail causing concern for Cass County residents
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating complaints about dogs on a one-acre property just feet away from the Katy Trail. The property south of Pleasant Hill near East State Route P and Roush Road is full of debris, old vehicles, and scrap metal. It...
Multiple businesses affected in fire near 34th, Main Street
Multiple businesses were affected in a fire Wednesday morning at 34th and Main Streets in Kansas City, Missouri.
gladstonedispatch.com
Love INC's care pantry in need of hygiene items, diapers
LIBERTY — Love INC in Clay County, which provides pantry and hygiene items to those in need, has a variety of needs to help fill pantry shelves. Currently, the pantry is short on sized 2T and 3T Pull-Ups for both boys and girls, size 6 diapers, dish soap, laundry soap, fabric softener, women's body wash, men's body wash, men's shaving cream and men's deodorant.
KCTV 5
OPFD Station 41 to live in Marty Pool house while new fire station is built
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Overland Park’s Marty Memorial fire station building has come to its end. “This station is almost 50 years old,” said Battalion Chief John Heffernon. ”We’re going to tear it down sometime in February or March of next year.”. While a new...
Social media helps return stolen family photos from Independence break-in
She didn't know the people in the photos or that thieves had probably dumped them. But she was sure someone was looking for them.
Comedian Kevin Hart to perform 6 shows in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pollstar’s comedy touring artist of the decade, Kevin Hart announced six performances at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts as part of his Reality Check Tour.
kansascitymag.com
The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?
It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
