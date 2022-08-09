Police: 1 dead in Helena-West Helena shooting, person of interest identified

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. – Police in Helena-West Helena said one man is dead and a person of interest has been identified in a Monday shooting.

According to the Helena-West Helena Police Department, officers responded to 1205 Highway 49 after learning that a person was shot around 4 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found 43-year-old Demarcius Foreman lying unresponsive in an apartment. Police said he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said investigators have identified a person of interest as 42-year-old Sherman Lefree Gill.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Helena-West Helena Police Department at 870-572-3441.

