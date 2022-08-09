Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale just returned to the majors in July after facing an injury. Now, he’s out for the rest of the season with another one. The Boston Red Sox have had an unpredictable season with their bullpen and starting rotation that just got even more unpredictable. Veteran pitcher Chris Sale just returned to the majors in July after recovering from a finger injury, and now he’s facing another one that’s keeping him out for the rest of the season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO