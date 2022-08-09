ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Red Sox Star Suffers Major Injury During Bike Accident

The 2022 season is officially over for Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced that Sale underwent season-ending surgery on his right wrist. He suffered a fractured wrist in a bicycle accident this past Saturday. Even though Sale will miss the remainder of the season,...
NBC Sports

Bloom shares details of bike accident where Chris Sale broke wrist

Chris Sale's 2022 has been marred by injuries, the latest of which occurred over the weekend in a bizarre incident. The Boston Red Sox ace suffered a fractured wrist after falling off his bike last Saturday. He had surgery on the wrist Monday and will miss the rest of the 2022 MLB season.
Larry Brown Sports

Tigers fire longtime GM Al Avila amid disappointing season

The Detroit Tigers have made a significant change at the top of their organization amid a disappointing season. The Tigers announced Wednesday that they have fired general manager Al Avila after seven years at the helm. Owner Christopher Ilitch said he would lead the search for a new GM, with assistant GM Sam Menzin taking over the role in the interim.
Yardbarker

Busy Day Sees Red Sox Lose Chris Sale For 2022, Add Veteran Reliever

Tuesday began with more bad news for Chris Sale and the Red Sox. Boston announced that the southpaw will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a right wrist fracture in a bicycle accident on Saturday, Aug. 6. Sale underwent surgery on Monday and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training in 2023.
ESPN

Al Avila fired as vice president, general manager of Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers fired longtime general manager Al Avila on Wednesday as the team struggled mightily in a year in which it guaranteed nearly a quarter-billion dollars in free agency to bolster its efforts to contend. Avila, 64, had spent more than two decades with the organization, including the past...
NBC Sports

A complete timeline of Chris Sale's injuries with Red Sox

The last four years have been one long nightmare for Chris Sale. The Boston Red Sox left-hander has been plagued with injuries since signing his five-year, $145 million contract extension with the team before the 2019 season. His latest injury, suffered off the field on Tuesday, is the most bizarre of the bunch.
Yardbarker

Jackie Bradley Jr. signs one-year contract with Blue Jays

It is not the worst-case scenario (read: the New York Yankees), but Boston Red Sox fans will probably still be disappointed to find out where a former team favorite is headed to. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported Tuesday that ex-Boston outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. has agreed to sign with the...
FanSided

Chaim Bloom sheds more light on bizarre Chris Sale injury

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale just returned to the majors in July after facing an injury. Now, he’s out for the rest of the season with another one. The Boston Red Sox have had an unpredictable season with their bullpen and starting rotation that just got even more unpredictable. Veteran pitcher Chris Sale just returned to the majors in July after recovering from a finger injury, and now he’s facing another one that’s keeping him out for the rest of the season.
NBC Sports

Red Sox place Tanner Houck on injured list

The Boston Red Sox added yet another name to the injured list on Tuesday. Right-hander Tanner Houck was placed on the 15-day IL due to lower back inflammation, retroactive to Aug. 6. The team announced right-hander Kaleb Ort was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to replace Houck on the roster. Houck...
